Minco Gold Announces Company Name Change

TSX-V: MMM

OTCQX: MGHCF

FSE: MI5

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2019 - Minco Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Gold") (TSX-V: MMM/OTCQX: MGHCF/FSE:MI5) today announced that it plans to change its company name from Minco Gold Corp. to Minco Capital Corp.

The name is being changed to better reflect the Company's business as a diversified investment issuer. The Company is focused on utilizing its strong working capital position, extensive industry contacts and internal expertise to identify, evaluate and invest in quality assets that have the capacity to generate significant returns and growth for the Company and its shareholders while limiting downside risk.

The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the current symbol, "MMM" and on the U.S. OTC market under the symbol, "MGHCF."

The Company holds a significant equity investment in Minco Silver Corp. ("Minco Silver") consisting of 11,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 18.12% of Minco Silver's outstanding share capital.

The corporate name change is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ken Leigh

President

