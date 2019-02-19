Mako Mining Begins Producing Gold Again at La Trinidad

TSX- V: MKO

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2019 - Mako Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MKO) (the "Company" or "Mako Mining") is providing an update of its operations at La Trinidad in Mexico.

As a result of the completion of the acquisition transaction by the Company (then named Golden Reign Resources Ltd.) of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (see Mako Mining press release dated November 9, 2018), the Company now holds a 100% interest in the La Trinidad heap leach gold operation in Sinaloa State, Mexico (the "La Trinidad Mine"). The La Trinidad Mine declared commercial production in November 2014 and has operated continuously with the exception of pit dewatering following hurricanes Linda in September 2015 and Willa in October 2018.

Most recently, Hurricane Willa, a Category 3 hurricane that crossed over the La Trinidad Mine on October 24, 2018 (see Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. press release dated October 26, 2018), led to a significant amount of water flooding directly into the Taunus pit. The heap leach pad, and its associated infrastructure, also received a significant amount of water during the event. As part of the Company's emergency planning, pumps were active and working throughout the storm and no known environmental discharge occurred. Importantly, no reported injuries were sustained by any Mako Mining employees or contractors and the crusher and processing plant did not sustain any significant damage.

Mako Mining is pleased to report that dewatering of the Taunus pit is nearing completion and mining has recommenced. Crushing and stacking on the leach pad has also resumed and the crusher stockpile is being replenished. This month, to date, the Company has mined over 71,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.22 g/t gold and has crushed over 53,000 dry tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.33g/t gold. The current ore stockpile has been built up to over 37,000 tonnes at 1.23 g/t gold to date. Although the Company has made good headway with the removal of mud and other debris in the pit, it continues to evaluate the safest and most effective mine plan to recover the remaining gold ounces.

While Mako Mining has experience dealing with hurricane related insurance claims, it is not currently in a position to estimate the amount of the insurance claim or the eventual reimbursement that it will receive, nor is the Company in a position to comment on future cash flows from the La Trinidad Mine until crushing and processing rates return to design capacity.

Qualified Person

Kevin Bullock, P.Eng., a mining Engineer and qualified person (as defined under National Instrument 43-101) has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release regarding La Trinidad in Mexico. Mr. Bullock is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

On behalf of the Board,

"Kevin Bullock"

Kevin Bullock, P.Eng.

CEO

About Mako Mining:

Mako Mining is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. It operates the producing La Trinidad open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sinaloa State, Mexico and is developing its San Albino gold project in Nuevo Segovia, Nicaragua. Mako Mining's primary objective is to bring San Albino into production quickly and efficiently, while continuing exploration of prospective targets in both Mexico and Nicaragua.

Currently, Mako Mining is exploring for gold and silver mineralization on more than 60,200 hectares (602 km2) of land holdings in Sinaloa State, Mexico and on 13,771 hectares (138 km2) at the San Albino-Murra and El Jicaro properties, both in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua. The Corona de Oro Gold Belt, approximately 3 kilometres wide by 23 kilometres long, contains hundreds of historical mines and workings and spans the entirety of the Company's Nicaragua land package.

