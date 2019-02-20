EnviroLeach Achieves over 93% Recoveries in Independent Validation Test Work by AuTec

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2019 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the “Company “or “EnviroLeach”), (CSE: ETI) (OTCQB: EVLLF) (7N2: FSE) is pleased to report independent analytical results from AuTec, a respected, full-service metallurgical testing lab and piloting facility in Vancouver. The research work was commissioned by EnviroLeach as part of their enhanced third party, independent validation program.



AuTec selected the test materials from their own inventories and performed all tests and assays at their own facilities independent of EnviroLeach staff. The results of the latest 6 leach tests using the EnviroLeach formulas indicate that gold recoveries of over 93% were achieved from all samples within 24 hrs, with most of the tests achieving over 90% recoveries in less than 3 hrs.

Three different samples were selected for testing and two tests were carried out on each sample. The two tests were done with slightly different reagent profiles.

The results of the independent AuTec metallurgical tests are detailed as follows and summarized in Figure 1:

Test Number Cal Head (g/t Au) Assayed (g/t Au) Residue (g/t Au) Recoveries (%) 1 hr 3 hr 6 hr 24 hr DB101 2.85 2.58 0.17 93.0 94.5 94.5 94.5 DB102 2.56 2.58 0.16 92.4 92.4 93.8 93.8 DB103 3.23 2.50 0.08 80.3 89.2 92.0 97.5 DB104 2.83 2.50 0.08 85.4 91.4 94.4 97.2 DB105 5.35 5.04 0.29 67.2 84.9 92.0 94.6 DB106 4.61 5.04 0.29 87.4 91.1 92.8 93.7

Ish Grewal, M.A.Sc., P.Eng. and Executive Vice President of EnviroLeach, states; “I am very pleased with the recent results from AuTec. These impartial test results are similar to previous test results on work performed by our Company and other independent metallurgical labs in North America. Even though we have performed thousands of these tests over the last 2 years, this type of independent, third-party validation plays an important role in the industry acceptance and adoption of such a disruptive technology.”



Detailed test results and reports are available upon request at info@enviroleach.com.

About AuTec

AuTec is a full service metallurgical and mineralogical testing facility. More information about AuTec can be found on their website: www.autec.ca.

AuTec is a wholly owned subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp., one of the world’s largest gold producers.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is a technology company that is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly technologies for the recovery of precious metals in the mining and E-Waste sectors. Using its proprietary non-toxic, water-based, and near neutral pH treatment process, EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from mining ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives at ambient temperatures.

Backed by a staff of highly experienced scientists and engineers, and based on years of research, including independent validations and pilot scale test programs, EnviroLeach’s technology is poised to become the world standard in eco-friendly extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation.

