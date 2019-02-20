First Cobalt Adds to Strike Length at Iron Creek

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 - First Cobalt Corp. (TSX-V: FCC; ASX: FCC; OTCQX: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to report drill results from its Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, that continue to extend the strike length and width of the mineralized zones to the east of the current resource area as well as downdip a further 100 metres.

Highlights

Mineralization extended another 75 metres to the east with cobalt grades comparable to the Inferred resource estimate, such as 6.9m of 0.20% Co, including 1.3m of 0.30% Co





Mineralization also extended a further 100 metres downdip in the centre portion of the current resource with broad intercepts of higher grade cobalt:

13.1m of 0.27% Co, including 2.4m of 0.51% Co 10.2m of 0.24% Co 9.7m of 0.20% Co, including 1.2m of 0.60% Co





Mineralization now extends nearly 900 metres, nearly double the 2018 Inferred resource estimate, and remains open along strike and downdip.

Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"We are very pleased that the higher grade cobalt mineralization we have seen in Adit#1 continues to extend to depth. Equally impressive is the doubling of the strike extent since the September 2018 resource estimate, with cobalt and copper mineralization spanning over a 900-metre area. I look forward to delivering an updated resource estimate to our investors at the end of next month."

The holes reported today were drilled from the eastern extent of the current resource area (Figure 1). Three holes were drilled below Adit#1 and extend mineralization downdip an additional 100m beyond the 200m already identified this year, to a total of 300m and mineralization remains open at depth. The other two holes were drilled to test beyond the resource area to the east. These holes returned grades comparable to those of the 2018 Inferred resource estimate and extend mineralization an additional 75m to the east.

Extending mineralization along strike and at depth continues to suggest favourable tonnage potential for an updated resource estimate. Mineralization has now been traced along a continuous strike of nearly 900m, or nearly double that of the current Inferred resource estimate.

Detailed Results

The drill results reported today are from a second phase of drilling that was conducted during 2018. The five holes are from the eastern portion of the Iron Creek resource.

Holes ICS18-20 and ICS18-23 tested the eastern strike extension of mineralization and represent a significant step out to the east from historic drilling programs. Cobalt grades in the two holes reported here are comparable to those within the Inferred Resource (Table 1). Mineralization has been traced by drilling for nearly 900m, a significant increase from the 2018 Resource estimate which included almost 500m of strike. Mineralization was also intersected within the hangingwall, including 4.0m of 0.14% Co containing 1.4m of 0.24% Co, representing potential along a separate horizon to the two main zones.

Three other holes, ICS18-13, ISC18-17 and ISC18-33, were drilled within the eastern portion of Iron Creek targeted mineralization below Adit#1 where higher grade cobalt (>0.4% Co) occurs as semi-massive sulphides as part of the No Name Zone. Higher grade cobalt intersections occur within a broad interval of mineralization, up to 13.1m of 0.27% Co. Previous drill results announced in January also intersected higher grade cobalt near Adit#1, including 0.51% Co over 1.2m true width within 0.35% Co over 4.8m (see January 22, 2019 press release). The correlation of higher grade cobalt between all holes around Adit#1 outlines an area of 100m of strike length and at least 100m downdip and expands the area previously outlined by historic resource calculations done by Noranda Inc.

Hole ICS18-13 intersected cobalt mineralization 100m downdip of Adit #1 correlating to the No Name Zone, extending mineralization to a depth of 300m. Extension to this depth had been previously intersected in the west and central portions of the current resource showing mineralization remains open downdip.

All three of these drill holes also intersected cobalt mineralization between the No Name and Waite Zones. Grades comparable to the Inferred resource were returned along a horizon between the two zones. All three horizons have been traced to 300m downdip and remain open at depth.

Table 1. Summary of Assay Results

Hole ID Zone From

(m) To (m) Drilled

Length

(m) True

Width

(m) True

Width

(feet) Cobalt

% Copper % CoEq

% ICS18-17 No Name 185.0 197.1 12.1 9.7 31.8 0.20 0.06 0.20

including 189.6 191.1 1.5 1.2 3.8 0.60 0.06 0.60

Between 204.7 207.1 2.4 1.9 6.2 0.36 0.01 0.36

Between 212.0 224.2 12.3 10.2 33.4 0.24 0.02 0.24 ICS18-33 No Name 179.6 201.5 21.9 13.1 43.1 0.27 0.04 0.27

including 183.4 187.4 4.0 2.4 7.9 0.51 0.04 0.51

Between 208.2 211.2 3.0 1.8 5.9 0.30 0.00 0.30 ICS18-20 Hangingwall 25.9 30.5 4.6 4.0 13.2 0.14 0.00 0.14

No Name 162.0 163.1 1.1 1.0 3.2 0.12 0.30 0.15

Between 168.2 169.5 1.3 1.2 3.8 0.24 0.28 0.26

Waite Zone 174.8 182.6 7.7 6.9 22.8 0.20 0.10 0.21

including 176.6 178.0 1.4 1.3 4.2 0.30 0.00 0.30 ICS18-23 No Name 181.4 181.9 0.5 0.4 1.3 0.27 0.00 0.27

Waite 184.7 185.6 0.9 0.8 2.6 0.22 0.01 0.22

Footwall 205.3 207.6 2.3 2.0 6.7 0.13 0.01 0.13 ICS18-13 No Name 248.4 253.3 4.9 2.6 8.6 0.19 0.04 0.19

including 248.4 249.8 1.3 0.7 2.3 0.31 0.07 0.32

Between 294.2 295.2 1.0 0.5 1.7 0.10 0.00 0.10

Between 303.7 307.1 3.3 1.8 5.8 0.13 0.00 0.13

True thickness estimated from 3D geological model also considering drill holes on strike. Cobalt equivalent is calculated as %CoEq = %Co + (%Cu/10) based on US$30/lb Co and US$3/lb Cu. No metallurgical recoveries were applied to either metal as it is expected that the metallurgical recoveries will be similar for both metals. Flotation tests support the Company's opinion that both cobalt and copper are of sufficient grade to be recovered.

Iron Creek Project

First Cobalt announced on September 26, 2018 an Inferred Resource estimate at Iron Creek of 26.9 million tonnes grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent (0.08% Co and 0.30% Cu containing 46.2 million pounds of cobalt and 176.2 million pounds of copper) under a base case scenario pit constrained and deeper mineral resource. An alternative underground-only scenario results in 4.4 million tonnes grading 0.23% Co and 0.68% Cu (0.30% CoEq) using a cutoff underground grade of 0.18% CoEq and containing 22.3 million pounds of cobalt and 66.7 million pounds of copper. The Inferred resource is based on drilling over a strike length of approximately 500 metres and a dip extent of over 150 metres. Preliminary metallurgical testing concludes that simple flotation methods are applicable, yielding recoveries of 96% for cobalt and 95% for copper in rougher floatation. Historic underground development includes 600 metres of drifting in three adits and an all-weather road connecting the project to a state highway.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

First Cobalt has implemented a quality control program to comply with industry best practices for sampling, chain of custody and analyses. Blanks, duplicates and standards are inserted at the core processing site as part of the QA/QC program. Samples are prepared and analyzed by American Assay Laboratories (AAL) in Sparks, Nevada. Over 15% of the samples analyzed are control samples consisting of checks, blanks, and duplicates inserted by the Company; in addition to the control samples inserted by the lab. Drill core samples are dried, weighed crushed to 85 % passing -6 mesh, roll crushed to 85% passing -10 mesh, split 250 gram pulps, then pulverized in a closed bowl ring pulverizer to 95% passing -150 mesh, then analyzed by a 5 acid digestion for ICP analysis. All samples have passed QA/QC protocols.

Qualified and Competent Person Statement

Dr. Frank Santaguida, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release. Dr. Santaguida is also a Competent Person (as defined in the JORC Code, 2012 edition) who is a practicing member of the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario (being a 'Recognised Professional Organisation' for the purposes of the ASX Listing Rules). Dr. Santaguida is employed on a full-time basis as Vice President, Exploration for First Cobalt. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is a North American pure-play cobalt company whose flagship asset is the Iron Creek Cobalt Project in Idaho, USA, which has Inferred mineral resources of 26.9 million tonnes grading 0.11% cobalt equivalent. The Company also owns the only permitted cobalt refinery in North America and 50 past-producing mines in the Canadian Cobalt Camp.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

