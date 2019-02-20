Aurelius Commences Phase Three Drilling at Mikwam Property

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2019 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: AUL) (the “Company” or “Aurelius”) is pleased to announce the Phase Three drilling program has commenced on its Mikwam Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, one of the world’s most prolific gold mining districts. The minimum 2,300 metre drill program aims to expand and define the geometry of the new higher grade gold area of the Mikwam Deposit which was intersected in the Phase Two campaign and to test a new gold target east of the deposit.



Figure 1 Mikwam Long Section





Highlights from the Phase Two drilling program include:

AUL-18-15 intersected 7.1 grams per tonne (“g/t’) gold over 23.1 metres (“m”) including 11.8 g/t gold over 5m; and 9.4 g/t gold over 7.2m; and



AUL-18-16 intersected 7.1 g/t gold over 13.5m including 12 g/t gold over 6.5m and 4.8 g/t gold over 7m; and



AUL-18-18 intersected 3.0 g/t gold over 11.5m including 5.2 g/t gold over 5.5m.



For a complete summary of the Phase Two drilling program, see the press release dated October 31, 2018.

The Phase Three drill program will systematically follow up the high grade intersections from the Phase Two campaign and test a new exploration target 600 metres east of the Mikwam Deposit. The program is starting with shallow holes targeting near surface mineralization and will subsequently aim to follow the high grade gold mineralization trend to a depth of approximately 500 metres. The Company’s objectives are to increase the volume of gold mineralization and to expand and further define the high grade portion of the deposit.

“We are very pleased to commence our Phase Three drilling program at the Mikwam Deposit. This program will further our knowledge of the deposit and follow up on the successes of our Phase One and Phase Two programs in 2018,” stated Mark N.J. Ashcroft, P. Eng, Aurelius President & CEO.

Jeremy Niemi, VP Exploration says, “We remain very excited by the new high grade zone we have located at the Mikwam Deposit in the Phase Two drilling campaign. With this current drilling, our goal is to increase the size of and to better understand the geometry of the high grade zone so that we can continue to follow it at depth in future drilling.”

The Mikwam Deposit is a gold-bearing quartz vein system, often tens of metres wide, associated with extensive sulphide mineralization. It is located in Northern Ontario within the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone and is hosted in a very similar geological setting as the Casa Berardi deposit.

Mikwam contains an estimated inferred mineral resource of 1.81 million tonnes grading 2.34 g/t gold, containing an estimated 136,000 ounces of gold as reported in the technical report dated December 8, 2016, compliant with National Instrument 43-101 and filed on SEDAR.

Mr. Scott Zelligan, P.Geo., the Company’s Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Abitibi Greenstone belt properties, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

About Aurelius

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world’s most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend. In 2018, Ontario converted its manual system of ground and paper staking and maintaining unpatented mining claims to an online system. All active, unpatented claims were converted from their legally defined location to a cell-based provincial grid. The Mikwam Property is comprised of 9 legacy claims consisting of 69 Cell Claims including 29 Single Cell Mining Claims (“SCMC’s”) and 40 Boundary Cell Mining Claims (“BCMC’s”). The Lipton Property is now comprised of 57 legacy claims consisting of 721 Cell Claims, 563 SCMC’s, 143 BCMC’s, and 30 “internal” and overlapping (i.e., two occupying the same space) BCMC’s. The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.

Mark N. J. Ashcroft, President & CEO

For further information please contact:

Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, President & CEO

info@aureliusminerals.com

Tel.: (604) 687-3959

www.aureliusminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Aurelius within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect, the anticipated use of proceeds and the Company’s planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Aurelius’ public filings under Aurelius Minerals Inc.’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Aurelius has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Aurelius disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.