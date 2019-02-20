Macarthur Minerals Lists on OTCQB and Comments on Iron Ore Price Surge

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce that it has joined the OTC marketplace, OTCQB.

The OTCQB Venture Market offers the benefits of being publicly traded in the United States to expand the Company access to investors, engage them with quality disclosure of financials and provide trading transparency to stimulate liquidity.

Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time level 2 quote for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Macarthur trades in the United States on OTCQB under the symbol “MMSDF”.

WORLD PRICE FOR IRON ORE INCREASES

As a diversified iron ore and metals company, Macarthur is well positioned to capitalize on the increase in iron ore prices and bullish outlook going forward.

“Global Markets have recently seen iron ore prices surge dramatically on the reduced supply as a result of the shutdowns and disasters that have occurred in Brazil, a leading producer of Iron Ore,” states Cameron McCall, Chairman of Macarthur Minerals. Mr. McCall adds, “With continued demand and a significant supply reduction Macarthur is well positioned to advance the Ularring Hematite and Moonshine Magnetite Projects located 175km northwest of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia into production in a timely manner.”

Iron Ore recently traded well above the US$90.00 a tonne range. This price surge, along with the reduced supply and the challenge for producers to make up these supply deficits in the near term, the outlook for iron ore remains very bullish.

BMO Capital Markets, a Canada-based investment bank, says 2019 “has gone from a year where we were looking to displace marginal tonnes to one where we will need to incentivise additional higher cost material.”

While Vale can make up some of the tonnes from other operations, BMO now forecasts the need for an additional 20m tonnes of such supply this year, as opposed to its previous analysis of 10m tonnes of ore being displaced:

“Iron ore remains an efficient market, and higher prices should bring this to market quickly. We expect an outsized spot reaction in the short term as the market adjusts to the lack of tonnes, before a moderation as equilibrium is reached towards mid-year.”

BMO raised its forecast for benchmark prices by 24% to $78 per tonne from $63 per tonne previously and its 2020-2021 price to $70 a tonne.

Macarthur is aggressively moving forward taking the necessary steps and procedures to move towards production.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB: MMSDF)

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that is focused on identifying high grade gold, nickel, cobalt and lithium. Macarthur Minerals has significant gold, lithium, nickel, cobalt and iron ore exploration interests in Australia. Macarthur Minerals has three iron ore projects in Western Australia; the Ularring hematite project, the Moonshine magnetite project and the Treppo Grande iron ore project. In addition, Macarthur Minerals has significant lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, USA.

