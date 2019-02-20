Novo Advances Beatons Creek Resource Work

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2019 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce advancements in resource work including wireframe modeling and receipt of initial results from its bulk sampling program at the Company’s Beatons Creek project in Nullagine, WA. Final bulk sample assays are expected soon at which time work on a new resource model will be completed. Novo anticipates announcing a new resource for Beatons Creek around the end of the first quarter, 2019.



In the Company’s news release dated October 10, 2018, Novo announced a global resource including 345 Koz Au (4.594 Mt @ 2.3 gpt Au) in the measured and indicated categories and 322 Koz Au (3.790 Mt @ 2.6 gpt Au) in the inferred category at Beatons Creek. Reference should be made to the technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Resource Update, Beatons Creek Gold Project, Pilbara Region, Australia” issued on November 20, 2018, which was prepared for Novo by Leonel Lopez (AIPG- Geol. Eng. QP, SME-RM) of Tetra Tech, Golden, Colorado. This technical report is available under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com (filing date: November 21, 2018) and on the Company’s website at www.novoresources.com. Since that time, Novo has completed considerable additional work including diamond drilling, downhole imaging of reverse circulation drill holes and bulk sampling. Results to date include:

An expanded wireframe model (Figure 1) constructed utilizing high-resolution data gathered from detailed diamond core logging and visual/acoustical imaging of reverse circulation drill holes. Such high-quality data allows for greater confidence in interpreting continuity of gold-bearing conglomerate beds from one hole to the next while also allowing for tighter constraint of the upper and lower boundaries of each bed.

Better domain definition than utilized in previous models. Diamond core holes, often drilled at an angle, enable discernment of fault zones thus helping establish well-defined domains within the model.

Return of assays from 45 bulk samples (Please see Table 1 below). Bulk samples, each weighing approximately 2 tonnes, were collected from outcropping areas across the project (Figure 2, Figure 3, and Figure 4). Assays from these 45 samples range between 0.49 and 6.16 gpt Au and display a weighted mean value of 2.55 gpt Au. Results from another 20 bulk samples are awaited. Bulk sample data are expected to help verify resource grades in the updated resource model.

Table 1 - Calculated Head Grades for 45 Bulk Samples from Beatons Creek:

Sample ID Sample Mass (kg) Head Grade (g/t) Sample ID Sample Mass (kg) Head Grade (g/t) BSX001 2098.5 1.34 BSX057 1388 3.49 BSX005 2112 2.26 BSX058 2307.5 2.70 BSX006 1961 1.93 BSX059 1932.5 1.24 BSX012 780 1.61 BSX060 1462.5 0.49 BSX016 1380.7 1.52 BSX061 1090 1.93 BSX017 509 0.61 BSX062 2021.5 1.38 BSX026 1671 1.13 BSX063 2950.5 1.49 BSX027 1658 1.23 BSX064 2457.5 3.27 BSX038 480.7 1.92 BSX065 4567 4.39 BSX041 2429.5 2.93 BSX066 3047.5 1.79 BSX042 479.7 0.65 BSX067 3909 4.73 BSX043 4134 4.33 BSX068 3190.5 4.46 BSX046 4901.5 5.42 BSX069 3681 4.29 BSX047 2236.5 0.59 BSX070 2151.5 0.94 BSX048 3801 1.33 BSX071 2320.5 1.23 BSX049 1606 1.28 BSX072 2533 2.97 BSX050 947.5 1.09 BSX073 1797.5 2.84 BSX051 1637.5 2.00 BSX074 3849 1.32 BSX052 654.5 6.16 BSX075 2778.5 1.27 BSX053 1027 3.00 BSX076 1831 2.00 BSX054 1646 1.08 BSX077 1768 3.13 BSX055 1010 1.15 BSX078 2637 1.92 BSX056 1242 4.00

In addition to results discussed above, Novo personnel collected 50-kg bulk samples from long, continuous channels cut across subordinate conglomerate units occurring between the principal targeted conglomerate beds as part of an effort to determine the gold grade of these layers. Should the lower-grade subordinate conglomerate assays yield positive results, such rock layers may become part of the overall resource at Beatons Creek.

“We are eager to receive final assays and complete our new resource model for Beatons Creek,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, President and Chairman of Novo Resources. “This new resource will be the culmination of a long, iterative process whereby we refined our geologic understanding as well as our bulk sampling techniques to better tackle this layered, coarse-gold deposit. It will establish a blueprint for how to approach such unusual deposits thus unlocking their economic potential.”

Bulk Sample Processing

Novo staff collected bulk samples discussed in this news release. Each sample weighs approximately 2 tonnes. Bulk samples were submitted to SGS Minerals in Perth, Australia. Processing encompasses coarse crushing and screening, followed by impact milling and screening, then processing through a gravity concentrator. Concentrates are analyzed in the entirety whereas tails are split and analyzed. A head grade is calculated based upon the gold recovered from each of sample streams (Figure 5).

Results presented here are preliminary results. Various tails splits are undergoing further assays as a matter of checks. Final assays including all sub-splits will be presented in their entirety upon receipt.

Dr. Quinton Hennigh, P. Geo., the Company’s, President and Chairman and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the geological content of this news release. Dr. Simon Dominy, FAusIMM (CP), a consultant geometallurgist to the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the processing and bulk sample grade content of this news release.

