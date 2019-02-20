Detour Gold Announces Departure of CFO in April 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces today that James Mavor, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned and will be leaving the Company on April 15, 2019.
Bill Williams, Interim CEO, said: "On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Jim for his positive contributions during his seven years with Detour Gold. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."
The Company will immediately initiate a formal search for Mr. Mavor's successor. Mr. Mavor will remain in his current role to take the Company through its 2018 financial reporting obligations and ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities.
James Gowans, Chairman of Detour Gold, commented: "The Board is taking this opportunity to renew the leadership team at Detour Gold, as it searches for both a permanent CEO and a new CFO to lead the Company on the next stage of its development."
Further announcements will be made in due course.
About Detour Gold
Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.
For further information, please contact:
Bill Williams, Interim CEO
Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations
Tel: 416-304-0800
Tel: 416-304-0581
Detour Gold Corp., Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2
