Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Detour Gold Announces Departure of CFO in April 2019

14:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 -  Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold" or the "Company") announces today that James Mavor, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned and will be leaving the Company on April 15, 2019.

Bill Williams, Interim CEO, said: "On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Jim for his positive contributions during his seven years with Detour Gold. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

The Company will immediately initiate a formal search for Mr. Mavor's successor. Mr. Mavor will remain in his current role to take the Company through its 2018 financial reporting obligations and ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities.

James Gowans, Chairman of Detour Gold, commented: "The Board is taking this opportunity to renew the leadership team at Detour Gold, as it searches for both a permanent CEO and a new CFO to lead the Company on the next stage of its development."

Further announcements will be made in due course. 

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold is an intermediate gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

For further information, please contact:

Bill Williams, Interim CEO

Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 416-304-0800

Tel: 416-304-0581

 

Detour Gold Corp., Commerce Court West, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4100, P.O. Box 121, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E2

SOURCE Detour Gold



Contact
Bill Williams, Interim CEO, Tel: 416-304-0800; Laurie Gaborit, VP Investor Relations, Tel: 416-304-0581
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Detour Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.detourgold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap