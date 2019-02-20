Hi Ho Silver Resources Provides Update on Its Norbeau Gold Project

Vancouver, February 20, 2019 - Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. (CSE: HHS) (OTC Pink: HHSRF) (FSE: H9T1) ("Hi Ho" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update respecting its Norbeau Gold Project, which covers 1,637 hectares in the Chibougamau Mining District in Northwestern Quebec, Canada. Please see the Company's news release dated October 31, 2018 describing the Company's acquisition of the Beaurox Property and the Norbeau Property, which collectively comprise what the Company calls the Norbeau Gold Project.

The Company intends to fast-track the development of the Project, with the goal of commencing production in 2021. In pursuit of this goal, the Company has retained Mr. David Malouf of Longlac, Ontario, and Mr. Greg Budge of Victoria, British Columbia, for the purpose of authoring a preliminary budget for the Norbeau Gold Project. Both men are highly qualified and possess extensive knowledge and experience in mining operations in Canada and abroad. Their expertise includes start-up procedures, infrastructure, ore extraction and all aspects of environmental and First Nations negotiations. They will begin their due diligence on the Project immediately and will complete a site visit to the Project as soon as possible, with the aim of having the preliminary budget ready by mid-March 2019.

The Company will provide further updates respecting the Norbeau Gold Project as circumstances warrant.

About the Company

Hi Ho Silver Resources Inc. is a Vancouver based mineral exploration company dedicated to the exploration and development of precious and base metal mineral deposits and other mineral opportunities in North America and elsewhere.

For further information contact:

William G. Jorgenson

C. 778-989-0770

Email: bill@hihoresources.com

Website: www.hihoresources.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate', "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.