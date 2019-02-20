Westhaven Commences Drilling at Shovelnose

VANCOUVER, Feb. 20, 2019 - Westhaven Ventures Inc. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced on its 15,542-hectare Shovelnose gold property, located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Plan Map of Proposed Drilling





In 2018, Westhaven completed 22 diamond drill holes for a total of 8,543 metres in the newly discovered South Zone. The limited drilling to date has located and traced substantial epithermal quartz veining over a strike length of 720 metres and a vertical range of 320 metres. The ultimate dimensions of this vein system remain to be determined and will require extensive drilling to test its full potential. The South Zone as presently outlined consists of two large subparallel quartz veins (Zones 1 & 2) and related zones of sheeted quartz veinlets.

Drill Program:

The purpose of this drill program is to expand on the high-grade gold mineralization encountered in previous drill holes (SN18-14: 17.77 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 107.92 g/t silver, SN18-15: 46.20 metres of 8.95 g/t gold and 65.47 g/t silver and SN18-21: 12.90 metres of 12.11 g/t gold and 94 g/t silver) by targeting up-dip, down-dip and along strike of the Main Vein (Zone 1) as well as to drill test the preferred elevation within the newly discovered 2nd Vein (Zone 2).

The drill program will consist of approximately 3,000 metres of diamond drilling in up to 7 drill holes. The bulk of the drilling will focus on confirming structural and grade continuity of the Main Zone over a strike length of 200 metres. Step-outs to the southeast will be completed as well, targeting geophysical anomalies defined during a recent DC-resistivity survey. From drill core analysis, certain mineralogical and textural indicators demonstrate a preferred vertical zonation at which the strongest gold mineralization occurs. Taking this preferred elevation into account, the 2nd Vein Zone will also be tested up-dip above 1100-metre elevation in a shallower horizon of stronger gold mineralization associated with flashing and boiling. Please see a map of the proposed drill holes below.

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, states: “This winter drilling program follows up the success of the 2018 autumn drilling program by further testing the grade and continuity of the Main Zone, and by targeting very promising resistivity profiles associated with coincident magnetic lows that extend southeast beyond the drilled strike-length of the Main Zone. There are indications that stronger gold mineralization occurs in a shallower zone of boiling in the 2nd Vein Zone, similar to that seen in the Main Zone. Therefore, shallower portions of the 2nd Vein Zone will also be drilled to intersect this boiling horizon. Drill holes targeting the 2nd Vein Zone will be extended to test for the presence of additional rhyolite-hosted vein zones to the northeast as well.”

Westhaven is fully-financed and plans to drill approximately 20,000 metres at Shovelnose in 2019. Management anticipates expanding to at least two drill rigs. One drill rig will keep testing within the South Zone and a second drill rig will test the outlying areas where soil geochemistry and geophysics have outlined multiple prospective targets.

On behalf of the Board of Directors



WESTHAVEN VENTURES INC.



"Gareth Thomas"



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Westhaven Ventures Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective resource properties. Westhaven is focused on advancing its Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka and Skoonka North gold projects in British Columbia. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5521 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavenventures.com

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101, has read and takes responsibility for this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A map accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/149abb3a-6457-4772-9b8a-f49767edf7ce