Drill Hole #1 Intersects Main Lode Structure

Vancouver, February 20, 2019 - Further to the January 18, 2019 News Release KLONDIKE SILVER (TSX-V: KS) is pleased to provides the following update on exploration drilling at its Zinc Silver Lead Project in South Eastern British Columbia. Drill hole #1 intersected the main load structure from 43.45 m (142.54 ft) to the end of the hole at 61.87 m (203 ft), for +18.42 m (+60.46 ft) of intersection.

Klondike Silver has commenced drilling hole #2.

ABOUT KLONDIKE SILVER:

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada.

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Makepeace, P.Eng., Senior Geologist - Environmental Engineer for Micon International Limited, who is an independent consultant to the Company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

