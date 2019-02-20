Nevada Clean Magnesium Announces the Passing of our CFO

VANCOUVER, February 20, 2019 - Nevada Clean Magnesium, Inc. (TSXV: NVM; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB: MLYFF) (the "Company").

It is with great sadness that we report to you the passing of our CFO and good friend Denny Mee. Denny joined the company in 2017 and has worked hard not only to support the vision of our Executive Chairman, Mr. Edward Lee, but to also ensure that each of our shareholders' financial contributions were managed and accounted for in a most professional manner.

Mr. Sam Ataya, CEO, stated, "On a personal note I am very thankful to Denny for welcoming me into the Company with an open mind and an open heart. Denny supported me through his professional work ethic and his advice was always timely.

I would like all to know how committed Denny was not only to his profession but to this Company and he worked tirelessly as our CFO until a week before his passing. This type of dedication not only inspires me and I'm sure it will inspire you as we build this vision moving forward. I'm honoured to have worked with Denny even though it was for a short period of time his work ethic, dedication, mentorship and his friendship shall remain with me for the rest of my days. I ask you at this time to join me in sending your thoughts and prayers to Denny's family."

