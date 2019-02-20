Adamera Minerals Reprices and Extends Warrant Expiry Date

Vancouver, February 20, 2018 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: ADZ) is seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to reprice and extend the term of certain warrants which would otherwise expire on February 28, 2019.

7,100,000 warrants granted on December 20, 2017, with the original exercise price of $0.20 and original expiry date of December 20, 2018 and further extended to February 28, 2019, are now extended to expire on August 28, 2019, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share . The warrants are still subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect when the price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange closes at a price of $0.30 or more per share during any ten consecutive trading day period. In such an event, the expiry date will be accelerated to the earlier of (a) August 28, 2019 or (b) a date that is 30 days after the Company's shares trade for ten consecutive days at or above $0.30.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Tel: (604) 689-2010 Fax: (604) 484-7143

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

