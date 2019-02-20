Gespeg Copper Resources Inc. Announces Drilling Results From 2018 Due Diligence Program on Anacon Lead 2, Tetrault 1 and Tetrault 2 Tailings at Notre-Dame de Montauban

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



SASKATOON, Feb. 20, 2019 - GESPEG COPPER RESOURCES INC. (TSX-V:GCR) (the “Company” or “Gespeg”) , is pleased to announce the results of its drilling program, which was completed as a part of the due diligence to evaluate three tailing sites at Notre-Dame de Montauban included in the properties subject to the letter of agreement with DNA Canada Inc. on January 17th , 2019. The results of this drill program were incorporated in the NI 43-101 report announced on January 31, 2019. In total, 106 vertical holes were completed on three of the tailing zones during the drill program, totaling 261 meters. The results of the drilling are as follows:

Site Holes Total length drilled (m) Maximum tailings depth (m) Average Au (g/t) Average Ag (g/t) Average Zn (%) Anacon Lead 2 21 52 6.9 0.35 32.66 1.22 Tetrault 1 31 63 2.6 0.76 95.95 4.71 Tetrault 2 54 146 5.7 0.98 55.33 0.80 Total 106 261 6.9 0.79 62.80 1.95

The followings links presents the depth and the average of the gold, silver and zinc grade of all tailing’s intersections. (Table 1 : Vertical drill hole collar locations, depth and average of gold, silver and zinc grade of tailing intersections)

Sylvain Laberge “We are pleased with the results of the drilling campaign. The grades returned were as expected for the tailings project and provide confirmation to Gespeg that we are confident in moving forward with the transaction for the Montauban project. It is our belief that these grades can be economic for a tailings project.”

A Geoprobe type drill was used and the material was recuperated within a 1.5-meter-long plastic tube with an inner diameter of 4.9 centimeter. The hole collars and the tailing sites area were surveyed using a Trimble Geo 7X Handheld GPS. The 2018 drilling program indicates that the stratigraphy of the Tetrault 1, Tetrault 2 and Anacon Lead 2 tailing sites are similar consisting of a top layer of medium grained brown sand probably representing the results of oxidation in sharp contact with a layer of medium grained grey sand. The following link present localisation of vertical drill in plan (Drilling Map Montauban)

All the samples were sent to ALS Laboratories Ltd. of Val d'Or, Quebec. All samples are dried and weighted. The samples are then sieved to -180 micron (80 mesh). In the case of a duplicate, the fine fraction is split equally to create the duplicate. A 30 grams sub-sample is assayed for gold by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) finish. Silver and zinc are assayed, after a four acids digestion, by ICP with an AES finish. Samples grading more than 100 ppm Ag or 10 000 ppm Zn are re-assayed by the same method but using a different dilution.

Gespeg uses a comprehensive QA/QC program including the insertion of blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) in the flow stream of samples.

The technical information contained in this press release was reviewed by Vincent Jourdain PEng, Ph. D. from MRB & Associates. and by Bernard-Olivier Martel geo., Technical director of Gespeg Copper Resources. Both are Qualified Persons under NI 43-101.

About Gespeg: Gespeg is an exploration company with a focus in underexplored regions “Montauban, Gaspé, Québec”. With a dedicated management team, the Company’s goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

GESPEG COPPER RESOURCES INC.

(signed) “Sylvain Laberge”

Sylvain Laberge

President and CEO

514.702.9841

slaberge@gespegcopper.com

