Coeur Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

Coeur Mining Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today reported fourth quarter 2018 financial results, including revenue of $143.8 million, adjusted EBITDA1 of $36.2 million and cash flow from operating activities of $0.1 million ($24.5 million prior to changes in working capital). Including $24.5 million of non-cash write-downs, the Company reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $0.4 million, or $0.00 per share. On an adjusted basis1, the Company reported net income of $16.1 million, or $0.08 per share.

Fourth quarter results reflect strong performance from Palmarejo, Rochester and Kensington, partially offset by the ongoing ramp-up of operations at the Company’s new Silvertip mine and weaker-than-expected performance at Wharf. Financial results also reflect the impact of the bankruptcy filing of Republic Metals Corp. (“RMC”), a U.S.-based precious metals refiner, that occurred in early November 2018. Non-cash write-downs during the quarter reflect (i) an inventory adjustment relating to concentrate at Silvertip and (ii) a reduction in accounts receivable relating to the RMC bankruptcy.

For the full year, Coeur reported revenue of $625.9 million, adjusted EBITDA1 of $157.3 million and cash flow from operating activities of $20.1 million ($112.4 million prior to changes in working capital). Including $55.3 million of non-cash write-downs, the Company reported a GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $49.0 million, or $0.26 per share. On an adjusted basis1, the Company reported a net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.01 per share. In addition to the non-cash write-downs in the fourth quarter noted above, the full-year figures also reflect (i) a modification to the deferred consideration received for the Company’s Bolivian subsidiary sold in early 2018, (ii) the decommissioning of the in-pit crusher at Rochester, and (iii) an inventory adjustment at Silvertip during its first month of commercial production.

Key Highlights

Strong performance at Palmarejo and Rochester - At Palmarejo, fourth quarter gold and silver production increased 12% and 23% quarter-over-quarter, respectively, while full-year gold and silver production increased 1% and 4%, respectively, compared to 2017. Palmarejo’s fourth quarter and full-year adjusted costs applicable to sales (“CAS”) per average spot silver equivalent ounce (“AgEqOz”) 1 decreased 4% and 14%, respectively. At Rochester, fourth quarter silver and gold production increased 14% and 8%, respectively, compared to the third quarter, while full-year silver and gold production both increased 7% compared to 2017. Rochester’s fourth quarter and full-year adjusted CAS per AgEqOz 1 decreased 5% and 4%, respectively

decreased 4% and 14%, respectively. At Rochester, fourth quarter silver and gold production increased 14% and 8%, respectively, compared to the third quarter, while full-year silver and gold production both increased 7% compared to 2017. Rochester’s fourth quarter and full-year adjusted CAS per AgEqOz decreased 5% and 4%, respectively Increased production from Jualin resulted in strong fourth quarter results at Kensington - Nearly 10,500 ounces of gold were mined from the high-grade Jualin deposit during the fourth quarter, leading to a 24% increase in the average gold grade, a 32% increase in production (inclusive of pre-commercial), and a 23% reduction in CAS per AuOz 1 quarter-over-quarter

quarter-over-quarter Completed acquisition to further enhance portfolio quality and future pipeline - On November 19, 2018, Coeur completed the acquisition of an extensive land package adjacent to its Rochester operation in northern Nevada for $19 million from Alio Gold Inc. The acquisition included the Lincoln Hill Project, which is located approximately four miles west of Rochester and contains estimated gold grades nearly four-times higher than Rochester’s gold reserves. 2 In total, the acquisition more than doubles Rochester’s land position from roughly 16,300 acres (approximately 6,600 hectares) to over 40,300 acres (approximately 16,300 hectares)

In total, the acquisition more than doubles Rochester’s land position from roughly 16,300 acres (approximately 6,600 hectares) to over 40,300 acres (approximately 16,300 hectares) Continued ramp-up at Silvertip - Operations at Silvertip continued to ramp up during the fourth quarter and into 2019. Despite tracking behind original expectations, the Company continues to target a 1,100 ton per day (“tpd”) (1,000 metric tonne per day ("mtpd")) processing rate by the end of the first quarter. Throughput rates continue to improve, with January representing the best month of operating performance since the ramp-up of the mine and mill began last year. Coeur anticipates receiving approval for the permit amendment application that will allow for a sustained mining and milling rate of 1,100 tpd (1,000 mtpd) on a year-round basis in early 2019

Weaker-than-expected fourth quarter at Wharf - Fourth quarter results were impacted by the placement of lower grade ore during the quarter and by temporary percolation leach pad issues that resulted in slower-than-anticipated recoveries in the quarter. Full-year results were also impacted by unplanned weather-related downtime experienced in the third quarter and timing of leach pad recoveries. Year-to-date 2019 performance at Wharf has rebounded and the Company expects full-year production to return to levels comparable to prior years

Fourth consecutive year of reserve growth2 as exploration programs continue to deliver solid results - Coeur’s full-year exploration investment totaled $44.0 million, comprised of $25.4 million of expensed exploration and $18.6 million of capitalized exploration. The Company drilled over 690,000 feet (210,300 meters) in 2018, its highest annual total since 2012. Proven and probable reserves from continuing operations totaled 2.8 million ounces of gold, 171.3 million ounces of silver, 291.2 million pounds of zinc and 197.5 million pounds of lead, an overall reserve increase year-over-year.2 The strong reserve growth was driven by the Company’s continued investment in its success-based exploration program

“The Company remains committed to its strategy of being a balanced gold and silver producer with a focus on generating sustainable, high-quality growth and cash flow from a North American asset base,” said Mitchell J. Krebs, Coeur’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “During 2018, we significantly decreased our geopolitical risk profile and further positioned the Company for future growth. We completed two strategic acquisitions of Nevada-based gold and silver assets last year and finalized the sale of the higher-cost San Bartolomé silver operation in Bolivia. In addition, we commenced operations at our new Silvertip operation in British Columbia, which is expected to become a significant contributor of high-margin, long-life production and cash flow for the Company. While Silvertip’s ramp-up has been slower than initially planned, we are steadily increasing mining and processing rates and remain enthusiastic about its future.

“Two other notable accomplishments last year were our drilling success and our cost performance. We successfully increased overall reserves for the fourth consecutive year while bolstering our growth pipeline through our high-return brownfield drilling investments,” continued Mr. Krebs. “Regarding cost performance, Palmarejo, Rochester and Wharf all beat their full-year unit cost guidance. Kensington achieved adjusted CAS per AuOz1 of $842 during the fourth quarter, 23% lower than the third quarter, largely due to the contribution of high-grade ounces from the Jualin deposit. Companywide capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses were in line with full-year guidance.”

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited) (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces

produced & sold, and per-ounce/pound metrics) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Revenue $ 625.9 $ 143.8 $ 148.8 $ 170.0 $ 163.3 $ 709.6 $ 214.6 Costs Applicable to Sales $ 441.0 $ 116.6 $ 116.9 $ 108.2 $ 99.3 $ 440.3 $ 122.0 General and Administrative Expenses $ 31.3 $ 7.1 $ 7.7 $ 7.7 $ 8.8 $ 33.6 $ 9.2 Net Income (Loss) $ (49.0 ) $ 0.4 $ (53.0 ) $ 2.9 $ 0.7 $ 10.9 $ 14.3 Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.26 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.29 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ 0.08 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ (2.2 ) $ 16.1 $ (19.7 ) $ 1.1 $ 0.3 $ 4.2 $ 14.1 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 188.6 199.5 185.2 187.5 187.6 184.1 187.0 EBITDA1 $ 87.1 $ 7.9 $ (12.3 ) $ 42.1 $ 49.4 $ 202.9 $ 69.6 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 157.3 $ 36.2 $ 24.7 $ 48.4 $ 49.2 $ 203.3 $ 77.0 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 20.1 $ 0.1 $ 5.8 $ (1.3 ) $ 15.5 $ 197.2 $ 91.8 Capital Expenditures $ 140.8 $ 17.8 $ 39.5 $ 41.2 $ 42.3 $ 136.7 $ 47.1 Free Cash Flow1 $ (120.7 ) $ (17.7 ) $ (33.7 ) $ (42.5 ) $ (26.8 ) $ 60.4 $ 44.8 Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 115.1 $ 115.1 $ 104.7 $ 123.5 $ 159.6 $ 192.0 $ 192.0 Total Debt2 $ 458.8 $ 458.8 $ 429.2 $ 419.7 $ 414.0 $ 411.3 $ 411.3 Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Silver $ 15.65 $ 14.59 $ 14.68 $ 16.48 $ 16.70 $ 16.96 $ 16.57 Average Realized Price Per Ounce – Gold $ 1,218 $ 1,214 $ 1,150 $ 1,241 $ 1,268 $ 1,204 $ 1,224 Average Realized Price Per Pound – Zinc $ 1.12 $ 1.07 $ 0.94 $ — $ — $ — Average Realized Price Per Pound – Lead $ 0.90 $ 0.87 $ 0.85 $ — $ — $ — Silver Ounces Produced 12.8 3.5 2.9 3.2 3.2 12.1 3.7 Gold Ounces Produced 359,520 92,546 87,539 94,052 85,383 383,086 118,756 Zinc Pounds Produced 4.2 3.1 1.1 — — — — Lead Pounds Produced 2.1 1.7 0.4 — — — — Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced1 34.7 9.4 8.2 8.8 8.3 35.1 10.8 Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced (Average Spot)1 42.3 11.2 10.1 10.6 9.9 40.4 12.8 Silver Ounces Sold 12.4 3.1 2.9 3.2 3.2 12.7 3.8 Gold Ounces Sold 350,508 79,291 89,609 94,455 87,153 410,604 123,564 Zinc Pounds Sold 4.4 2.6 1.8 — — — — Lead Pounds Sold 2.6 1.4 1.2 — — — — Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold1 33.8 8.0 8.5 8.9 8.4 37.3 11.1 Silver Equivalent Ounces Sold (Average Spot)1 41.2 10.1 10.4 10.7 10.1 43.0 13.2 Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1 $ 10.23 $ 11.06 $ 10.77 $ 9.44 $ 9.69 $ 10.62 $ 9.43 Adjusted CAS per Average Spot AgEqOz1 $ 8.83 $ 9.35 $ 9.22 $ 8.26 $ 8.48 $ 9.59 $ 8.35 Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1 $ 978 $ 880 $ 1,005 $ 1,028 $ 955 $ 822 $ 800 Adjusted AISC per AgEqOz1 $ 17.74 $ 18.33 $ 17.70 $ 17.62 $ 17.20 $ 15.90 $ 14.45 Adjusted AISC per Average Spot AgEqOz1 $ 14.55 $ 14.64 $ 14.45 $ 14.65 $ 14.33 $ 13.82 $ 12.26

Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue of $143.8 million was slightly lower compared to the prior quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,214 and $14.59 per ounce, respectively, or 6% higher and 1% lower quarter-over-quarter.

For the full year, the Company generated revenue of $625.9 million compared to $709.6 million in 2017. Average realized gold and silver prices were $1,218 and $15.65, respectively, which were 1% higher and 8% lower year-over-year.

Average realized gold prices during the fourth quarter and for the full year reflect the sale of 5,458 and 35,807 gold ounces, respectively, at a price of $800 per ounce pursuant to Palmarejo’s gold stream agreement. The Company’s U.S. operations accounted for approximately 59% of 2018 revenue, unchanged from the prior year. Gold sales contributed 68% of 2018 revenue and silver sales contributed 31%.

Fourth quarter and full-year revenue also reflect the impact of the bankruptcy filing of RMC, which occurred in early November 2018. Approximately 6,500 ounces and 0.4 million ounces of the Company’s gold and silver, respectively, were affected by RMC’s Chapter 11 filing. As a result, Coeur was unable to recognize the revenue or collect the corresponding cash proceeds associated with that material. The Company recognized a $6.5 million write-down on its income statement to establish a receivable related to amounts owed from RMC, which resulted in an unfavorable change in working capital in the quarter. The amount of the write-down was determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be indicative of the actual amount that will be ultimately recovered from RMC.

Costs applicable to sales were $116.6 million and $441.0 million for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, relatively flat compared to the same periods in the prior year. Lower overall costs applicable to sales were offset by inventory adjustments relating to concentrate at Silvertip, which totaled $18.0 million and $26.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $7.1 million and $31.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, or 8% and 7% lower quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. These decreases were largely driven by lower employee-related expenses. Exploration expense for the fourth quarter and full year was $4.1 million and $25.4 million, respectively. The Company focused its resource expansion efforts on its highest, near-mine growth targets at Palmarejo, Kensington and Silvertip. See page 11 for further details.

During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $36.2 million, largely due to the release of a valuation allowance on its U.S. deferred tax assets in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For the full year, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $16.8 million.

Operating cash flow of $0.1 million and $20.1 million for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, was impacted by changes in working capital. Excluding changes in working capital, fourth quarter and full-year operating cash flow were $24.5 million and $112.4 million, respectively. Fourth quarter working capital was largely driven by unfavorable movements in inventory, primarily from Silvertip and material that was impacted by RMC’s bankruptcy. Full-year working capital was also impacted by accounts receivable, largely related to the timing of Mexican value-added tax refunds, as well as income and mining tax payments at Palmarejo associated with 2017 earnings.

Fourth quarter capital expenditures of $17.8 million decreased 55% quarter-over-quarter primarily due to the declaration of commercial production at Silvertip. Full-year capital expenditures of $140.8 million were relatively flat year-over-year. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately 60% and 40%, respectively, of the Company’s capital expenditures in 2018.

Operations

Fourth quarter and full-year 2018 highlights for each of the Company’s operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Tons milled 1,382,471 378,389 300,116 344,073 359,893 1,498,421 389,524 Average silver grade (oz/t) 6.49 5.96 6.26 6.86 6.88 5.62 6.92 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.10 0.08 0.10 0.11 0.10 0.09 0.10 Average recovery rate – Ag 83.8% 84.0% 82.2% 87.5% 81.4% 86.0% 87.0% Average recovery rate – Au 88.9% 97.6% 88.8% 89.9% 80.4% 90.0% 92.0% Silver ounces produced (000’s) 7,516 1,893 1,544 2,066 2,013 7,242 2,346 Gold ounces produced 122,722 31,239 27,885 33,702 29,896 121,569 37,537 Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000’s) 14,880 3,768 3,217 4,088 3,807 14,536 4,600 Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (average spot) (000’s) 17,429 4,528 3,796 4,728 4,382 16,207 5,209 Silver ounces sold (000’s) 7,229 1,534 1,572 2,092 2,031 7,586 2,343 Gold ounces sold 115,592 23,667 29,830 31,207 30,888 131,743 38,953 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000’s) 14,165 2,955 3,362 3,964 3,884 15,491 4,681 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average spot) (000’s) 16,566 3,530 3,981 4,557 4,479 17,301 5,331 Average realized price per silver ounce $15.77 $14.57 $14.75 $16.49 $16.73 $16.96 $16.57 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,140 $1,148 $1,082 $1,162 $1,168 $1,110 $1,139 Metal sales $245.8 $49.6 $55.5 $70.7 $70.0 $274.8 $83.2 Costs applicable to sales $120.1 $27.1 $31.6 $30.3 $31.1 $146.2 $36.0 Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1 $8.46 $9.11 $9.39 $7.64 $8.01 $9.36 $7.54 Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1 $7.23 $7.62 $7.93 $6.64 $6.94 $8.38 $6.64 Exploration expense $10.5 $0.1 $3.2 $3.2 $4.0 $11.9 $2.7 Cash flow from operating activities $50.5 $13.3 $8.6 $1.3 $27.3 $139.9 $52.1 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $24.4 $3.6 $2.0 $9.5 $9.3 $22.5 $4.9 Development capital expenditures $5.0 $2.3 $2.7 $— $— $7.4 $2.1 Total capital expenditures $29.4 $5.9 $4.7 $9.5 $9.3 $29.9 $7.0 Free cash flow1 $21.1 $7.4 $3.9 $(8.2) $18.0 $110.0 $45.1

Fourth quarter gold and silver production increased 12% and 23%, respectively, to 31,239 and 1.9 million ounces compared to the prior quarter. Full-year gold and silver production increased 1% and 4%, respectively, to 122,722 ounces and 7.5 million ounces

Higher production during the quarter was driven largely by increased throughput as the Company processed ore that was initially scheduled to be processed in the third quarter

Fourth quarter adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 decreased 4% to $7.62 compared to the prior quarter and full-year adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 decreased 14% year-over-year to $7.23. The quarterly decrease was largely due to higher throughput, partially offset by lower grades. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to higher gold and silver grades

decreased 4% to $7.62 compared to the prior quarter and full-year adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz decreased 14% year-over-year to $7.23. The quarterly decrease was largely due to higher throughput, partially offset by lower grades. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to higher gold and silver grades Underground development at the La Nación deposit, located between the Independencia and Guadalupe underground mines, remains on-schedule. Production is expected to commence in the second half of 2019, providing additional mill feed to supplement existing ore sources

Palmarejo generated free cash flow 1 of $21.1 million for the full year. The decrease compared to the prior year was primarily driven by $39.6 million of cash income and mining taxes paid in 2018, $17.0 million of which was associated with 2017 earnings

of $21.1 million for the full year. The decrease compared to the prior year was primarily driven by $39.6 million of cash income and mining taxes paid in 2018, $17.0 million of which was associated with 2017 earnings Full-year 2019 production is expected to be 95,000 - 105,000 ounces of gold and 6.5 - 7.2 million ounces of silver. Comparatively lower gold production is largely attributable to an expected reduction in overall gold grade

CAS are expected to be $650 - $750 per gold ounce and $9.00 - $10.00 per silver ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $40 - $45 million

Rochester, Nevada (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Ore tons placed 16,169,807 3,674,566 4,061,082 4,083,028 4,351,131 16,440,270 4,171,451 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.52 0.46 0.52 0.53 0.54 0.53 0.50 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.004 0.004 0.004 0.004 0.003 0.003 0.003 Silver ounces produced (000’s) 5,038 1,466 1,290 1,125 1,157 4,714 1,361 Gold ounces produced 54,388 15,926 14,702 12,273 11,487 51,051 18,995 Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000’s) 8,301 2,422 2,172 1,861 1,846 7,777 2,500 Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (average spot) (000’s) 9,431 2,809 2,477 2,095 2,067 8,478 2,808 Silver ounces sold (000’s) 4,855 1,391 1,248 1,097 1,119 4,931 1,457 Gold ounces sold 52,789 15,339 14,257 12,030 11,163 54,642 20,002 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000’s) 8,022 2,310 2,104 1,819 1,789 8,210 2,658 Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average spot) (000’s) 9,118 2,683 2,400 2,048 2,004 8,961 2,969 Average realized price per silver ounce $15.50 $14.53 $14.70 $16.47 $16.66 $16.98 $16.58 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,261 $1,234 $1,204 $1,297 $1,331 $1,262 $1,279 Metal sales $141.8 $39.1 $35.5 $33.7 $33.5 $152.7 $49.7 Costs applicable to sales $105.7 $29.4 $27.5 $24.5 $24.3 $107.9 $34.0 Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1 $13.04 $12.57 $13.04 $13.36 $13.33 $13.08 $12.77 Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1 $11.47 $10.83 $11.42 $11.87 $11.89 $11.97 $11.37 Exploration expense $0.3 — $0.1 $0.2 $— $1.4 $0.5 Cash flow from operating activities $33.0 $17.9 $5.7 $6.0 $3.4 $32.3 $26.1 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $10.7 $7.1 $2.7 $0.4 $0.5 $2.7 $0.9 Development capital expenditures $(0.8) $(4.1) $0.9 $0.3 $2.1 $38.2 $5.9 Total capital expenditures $9.9 $3.0 $3.6 $0.7 $2.6 $40.9 $6.8 Free cash flow1 $23.1 $14.9 $2.1 $5.3 $0.8 $(8.6) $19.3

Silver and gold production during the fourth quarter increased 14% and 8%, respectively, to 1.5 million and 15,926 ounces, compared to the prior quarter. For the full year, silver production was 5.0 million ounces while gold production was 54,388 ounces, both 7% higher than 2017

Production was positively impacted by the continued strong performance of both the Stage IV and Stage III leach pads. These positive results outweighed the impact of lower crushing rates during the fourth quarter, which were anticipated following the decommissioning of the 15,000 tpd in-pit crusher

Fourth quarter adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 of $10.83 were 5% lower compared to the prior quarter due to strong production results in combination with lower leaching and processing costs. Full-year CAS per average spot AgEqOz 1 of $11.47 were 4% lower than in 2017

of $10.83 were 5% lower compared to the prior quarter due to strong production results in combination with lower leaching and processing costs. Full-year CAS per average spot AgEqOz of $11.47 were 4% lower than in 2017 The concrete foundation for the initial high-pressure grinding roll (“HPGR”) unit and its structural erection were completed in late January 2019. Ore production utilizing the HPGR unit is anticipated to commence in the second quarter, with silver recoveries expected to increase beginning mid-year

Free cash flow 1 for the fourth quarter increased to $14.9 million from $2.1 million the prior quarter due to improved production and lower capital expenditures. Full-year free cash flow 1 of $23.1 million improved substantially from 2017, largely reflecting the first full year of ore placement at the expanded Stage IV leach pad

for the fourth quarter increased to $14.9 million from $2.1 million the prior quarter due to improved production and lower capital expenditures. Full-year free cash flow of $23.1 million improved substantially from 2017, largely reflecting the first full year of ore placement at the expanded Stage IV leach pad Full-year 2019 production is expected to be 4.2 - 5.0 million ounces of silver and 40,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold. Given the timing of the installation of the initial HPGR unit and a new secondary crusher, production is expected to be higher during the second half of the year

CAS in 2019 are expected to be $12.50 - $13.50 per silver ounce and $1,000 - $1,100 per gold ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $17 - $20 million, including approximately $12 - $15 million associated with the initial HPGR unit

Kensington, Alaska (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Tons milled 641,058 149,998 163,603 168,751 158,706 668,727 167,631 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.18 0.21 0.17 0.16 0.17 0.18 0.22 Average recovery rate 92.3% 91.1% 90.4% 92.6% 94.0% 93.5% 92.8% Gold ounces produced 105,570 28,421 25,515 25,570 26,064 115,094 34,932 Gold ounces sold 106,555 24,987 25,648 28,165 27,763 125,982 35,634 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,247 $1,246 $1,161 $1,269 $1,307 $1,226 $1,244 Metal sales $132.9 $31.1 $29.8 $35.7 $36.3 $154.5 $44.3 Costs applicable to sales $112.4 $21.4 $28.2 $34.2 $28.6 $116.1 $32.0 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $1,050 $842 $1,091 $1,195 $1,010 $920 $896 Exploration expense $5.9 $1.3 $1.6 $1.4 $1.6 $8.6 $2.8 Cash flow from operating activities $15.3 $7.9 $(0.4) $3.2 $4.6 $37.6 $16.8 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $37.2 $9.8 $9.7 $9.2 $8.5 $20.7 $8.0 Development capital expenditures $7.5 $0.8 $2.3 $1.5 $2.9 $15.5 $4.0 Total capital expenditures $44.7 $10.6 $12.0 $10.7 $11.4 $36.2 $12.0 Free cash flow1 $(29.4) $(2.7) $(12.4) $(7.5) $(6.8) $1.4 $4.8

Commercial production at Jualin was declared on December 1, 2018. The figures shown in the table above exclude pre-commercial production. Including pre-commercial production, full-year gold production totaled 113,778 ounces in 2018 and was relatively flat year-over-year

Including pre-commercial production, fourth quarter gold production of 35,335 ounces represented a 32% increase quarter-over-quarter and was slightly higher compared to the same period the prior year, largely driven by additional production from Jualin

Average gold grade increased approximately 24% in the fourth quarter to 0.21 ounces per ton (“oz/t”), compared to 0.17 oz/t in the prior quarter, driven primarily by production from Jualin. Average gold grade of 0.18 oz/t for 2018 was flat year-over-year

Approximately 23,000 tons of development ore and 3,000 tons of stope ore were mined from Jualin during the fourth quarter, yielding production (inclusive of pre-commercial) of nearly 10,500 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.40 oz/t.

Adjusted CAS during the fourth quarter declined 23% to $842 per AuOz 1 , driven primarily by the high-grade production at Jualin. Full-year adjusted CAS per AuOz 1 of $1,050, 14% higher compared to 2017, reflected lower recoveries and fewer ounces sold

, driven primarily by the high-grade production at Jualin. Full-year adjusted CAS per AuOz of $1,050, 14% higher compared to 2017, reflected lower recoveries and fewer ounces sold Negative free cash flow 1 of $29.4 million for the year was impacted by increased capital expenditures driven by higher underground development expenditures at Kensington, Jualin and Raven as well as higher mining equipment expenditures

of $29.4 million for the year was impacted by increased capital expenditures driven by higher underground development expenditures at Kensington, Jualin and Raven as well as higher mining equipment expenditures Production in 2019 is expected to be 117,000 - 130,000 ounces of gold

CAS in 2019 are expected to be $950 - $1,050 per ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $20 - $25 million in 2019

Wharf, South Dakota (Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Ore tons placed 4,923,774 1,644,168 1,127,391 1,075,820 1,076,395 4,560,441 1,124,785 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.022 0.020 0.023 0.023 0.022 0.027 0.029 Gold ounces produced 76,840 16,960 19,437 22,507 17,936 95,372 27,292 Silver ounces produced (000’s) 51 13 13 13 12 64 16 Gold equivalent ounces produced1 77,683 17,175 19,646 22,729 18,133 96,431 27,560 Gold ounces sold 75,572 15,306 19,874 23,053 17,339 98,237 28,975 Silver ounces sold (000’s) 48 11 12 14 11 74 16 Gold equivalent ounces sold1 76,373 15,488 20,081 23,282 17,522 99,472 29,256 Average realized price per gold ounce $1,267 $1,247 $1,198 $1,285 $1,341 $1,269 $1,278 Metal sales $96.5 $19.3 $24.0 $29.8 $23.4 $125.9 $37.3 Costs applicable to sales $67.2 $14.6 $18.0 $19.3 $15.3 $69.3 $19.9 Adjusted CAS per AuEqOz1 $876 $938 $895 $824 $870 $700 $682 Exploration expense $0.1 — $0.1 $— $— $0.3 $0.1 Cash flow from operating activities $11.9 $(1.9) $3.7 $11.5 $(1.4) $49.6 $17.2 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $3.4 $0.7 $1.2 $1.2 $0.3 $5.8 $1.6 Development capital expenditures $— $— $— $— $— $3.0 $1.7 Total capital expenditures $3.4 0.7 $1.2 $1.2 $0.3 $8.8 $3.3 Free cash flow1 $8.5 $(2.6) $2.5 $10.3 $(1.7) $40.8 $13.9

Gold production decreased 13% quarter-over-quarter to 16,960 ounces in the fourth quarter. This was primarily due to the placement of lower grade ore during the quarter as well as temporary percolation issues resulting in slower-than-anticipated recoveries

For the full year, gold production decreased 19% to 76,840 ounces as a result of unplanned weather-related downtime in the third quarter and timing of leach pad recoveries

Tons placed for the full year reached 4.9 million, up from 4.6 million in 2017 and 4.3 million in 2016

Fourth quarter and full-year adjusted CAS per AuEqOz 1 increased 5% and 25%, respectively, to $938 and $876, compared to the prior quarter and 2017, primarily due to lower production levels as well as higher crushing and diesel costs

increased 5% and 25%, respectively, to $938 and $876, compared to the prior quarter and 2017, primarily due to lower production levels as well as higher crushing and diesel costs Free cash flow 1 of $8.5 million for the full year was lower than 2017 due to a decline in production resulting from lower average grades and the timing of leach pad recoveries. Since acquiring the operation in February 2015 for $99 million, Wharf has generated $135.7 million of free cash flow 1

of $8.5 million for the full year was lower than 2017 due to a decline in production resulting from lower average grades and the timing of leach pad recoveries. Since acquiring the operation in February 2015 for $99 million, Wharf has generated $135.7 million of free cash flow Production in 2019 is anticipated to be more in line with historical periods, with gold production expected to be 82,000 - 87,000 ounces. CAS are expected to be $850 - $950 per ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $3 - $5 million in 2019

Silvertip, British Columbia (Dollars in millions, except per ounce and per pound amounts) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Tons milled 49,454 38,802 10,652 — — — — Average silver grade (oz/t) 6.19 6.06 6.66 — — — — Average zinc grade (%) 6.2% 5.8% 8.0% —% —% —% —% Average lead grade (%) 4.0% 3.9% 4.3% —% —% —% —% Average recovery rate – Ag 59.6% 60.5% 56.3% —% —% —% —% Average recovery rate – Zn 67.8% 69.1% 64.5% —% —% —% —% Average recovery rate – Pb 52.5% 54.7% 45.1% —% —% —% —% Silver ounces produced (000's) 182 142 40 — — — — Zinc pounds produced (000's) 4,181 3,082 1,099 — — — — Lead pounds produced (000's) 2,072 1,659 413 — — — — Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (000's) 537 410 127 — — — — Silver equivalent ounces produced1 (average spot) (000's) 641 488 153 — — — — Silver ounces sold (000's) 223 124 99 — — — — Zinc pounds sold (000's) 4,376 2,604 1,772 — — — — Lead pounds sold (000's) 2,649 1,419 1,230 — — — — Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (000's) 618 351 267 — — — — Silver equivalent ounces sold1 (average spot) (000's) 732 418 267 — — — — Average realized price per silver ounce $15.00 $15.54 $13.46 $— $— $— $— Average realized price per zinc pound $1.12 $1.07 $0.94 $— $— $— $— Average realized price per lead pound $0.90 $0.87 $0.85 $— $— $— $— Metal sales $8.9 $4.8 $4.1 $— $— $— $— Costs applicable to sales $35.6 $24.1 $11.5 $— $— $— $— Adjusted CAS per AgEqOz1 $14.40 $17.40 $10.46 $— $— $— $— Adjusted CAS per average spot AgEqOz1 $12.16 $14.39 $8.69 $— $— $— $— Exploration expense $2.7 $0.3 $2.3 $0.1 $— $— $— Cash flow from operating activities $(40.9) $(34.1) $(6.8) $— $— $— $— Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $8.6 $8.2 $0.4 $— $— $— $— Development capital expenditures $44.3 $(10.8) $17.5 $19.0 $18.6 $— $— Total capital expenditures $52.9 $(2.6) $17.9 $19.0 $18.6 $— $— Free cash flow1 $(93.8) $(31.5) $(24.7) $(19.0) $(18.6) $— $—

Silvertip achieved commercial production on September 1, 2018. The operating and financial metrics shown in the table above exclude pre-commercial production

On December 27, 2018, Coeur announced an initial reserve estimate and updated resource estimate. The Company filed a technical report in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 on February 8, 2019

Including pre-commercial production, production of silver, zinc and lead during the fourth quarter increased 48%, 41% and 42%, respectively, compared to the prior quarter. The increases were primarily driven by comparatively higher mill throughput rates compared to previous quarters

Although throughput has been slower to ramp up due to mill maintenance projects, the Company continues progressing towards its target of a 1,100 tpd (1,000 mtpd) processing rate by the end of the first quarter

The Company remains focused on improvements in four key areas: (i) mill projects targeting higher availability, (ii) maintenance procedures and systems, (iii) supply chain and procurement, and (iv) employee training and development

Recovery rates continued to improve throughout the fourth quarter and are expected to trend higher as mill consistency improves and the flotation circuit is optimized. Average metal grade is also expected to improve as depleted ore from historic stockpiles is replaced with newly-mined underground material

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were largely impacted by the first full quarter of commercial production and by a sale-leaseback of the newly-constructed 220-person camp facility

Permitting efforts remain on track to receive approval for the permit amendment application allowing for a year-round mining and milling rate of 1,100 tpd (1,000 mtpd) in early 2019

2019 production is expected to total 1.5 - 2.5 million ounces of silver, 25 - 40 million pounds of zinc and 20 - 35 million pounds of lead

CAS are expected to be $14.00 - $16.00 per ounce of silver, $1.00 - $1.25 per pound of zinc and $0.85 - $1.05 per pound of lead

2019 capital expenditures are expected to total $20 - $25 million

Exploration

During the fourth quarter, Coeur’s exploration activities transitioned from completing key drill programs to updating and refining its geologic models as well as developing strategic priorities for 2019. Expensed resource expansion drilling declined 50% quarter-over-quarter to $4.1 million, while capitalized resource infill drilling declined 35% to $1.5 million. Up to ten drill rigs were active during the quarter, with drilling activity present at Palmarejo, Kensington and Rochester as well as at early-stage projects near Tonopah, Nevada, in northern Chihuahua, Mexico and at the Company’s recently acquired Sterling Gold Project.

At Palmarejo, two drill rigs were active at the end of the year, down from a high of seven during the first quarter. During the first half of the year, resource expansion drilling targeted the La Nación deposit and demonstrated the presence of several zones of thick mineralization (“clavos”). Resource expansion drilling also targeted veins west of Guadalupe and north of Independencia. Infill drilling continued at the Guadalupe and Independencia veins, with results within the Las Animas zone at Guadalupe being a highlight near year-end. Over 244,000 feet (74,500 meters) were drilled at Palmarejo during the year, representing the Company’s largest exploration investment. For 2019, priorities at Palmarejo will shift to resource discovery of new high-grade clavos as well as continued infill on Guadalupe, Independencia and Nación veins.

At Kensington, the Company prioritized resource expansion drilling during 2018. Discovery and expansion drilling focused on the Elmira, Seward and Ophir veins, with a district-wide focus on discovery of high-grade veins similar to Jualin located near existing infrastructure. Infill drilling during the year targeted the Upper Kensington Zone 30 and Raven veins. In the beginning of 2019, the Company expects to initially focus on infill drilling then shift to testing new targets at several areas that were sampled in 2018. Over the course of the year, infill drilling is expected to continue at Kensington Main, Raven and Elmira.

At Rochester, infill drilling slowed during the fourth quarter but remained focused on the main Rochester Pit and surrounding areas, including Northeast Pit and South Charlie. Additionally, exploration efforts were directed at engineering and condemnation drilling for the Plan of Operations Amendment 11 expansion area. In 2019, resource infill drilling will continue and basic target generation work is expected to be completed at the recently acquired Lincoln Hill Project.

At the Sterling Gold Project, acquired in October 2018, two reverse circulation rigs were focused on infill drilling at the Sterling Mine area. Coeur drilled a total of 41 holes during the fourth quarter. Including drilling activity by Northern Empire prior to its acquisition by the Company, a total of 99,291 feet (30,272 meters) were drilled in 2018 with roughly one-third focused on the Sterling Mine and the remaining two-thirds focused on the Crown Block. The Company will prioritize resource expansion in 2019, focused on shallow, low-strip, oxide gold mineralization, initially at the Sterling Mine and shifting to the Crown Block during the second quarter, where drilling is expected to continue for the remainder of the year.

2019 Guidance Framework

Following a comprehensive review of the Company’s historical guidance framework, Coeur is modifying its production and cost guidance framework for 2019. Key changes include:

Elimination of silver equivalence - Production and unit cost guidance will focus on site-level figures by metal rather than silver equivalent units

Change in unit cost methodology - Site-level unit cost figures will be presented on a co-product basis, with the exception of Wharf, which will be presented on a by-product basis

Elimination of all-in-sustaining costs (“AISC”) - The Company will no longer provide guidance or financial reporting on AISC

Price and foreign exchange assumptions - The Company will note key price and foreign exchange assumptions underpinning guidance ranges

Coeur plans to discontinue its reporting of silver equivalent metrics and begin providing cost metrics on a co-product basis (or by-product, in the case of Wharf) in conjunction with its first quarter 2019 financial results. The fourth quarter and full-year 2018 earnings presentation will include historical reconciliations for unit cost metrics for the four quarterly and full-year 2018 periods.

2019 Production Guidance

Gold Silver Zinc Lead (oz) (K oz) (K lbs) (K lbs) Palmarejo 95,000 - 105,000 6,500 - 7,200 — — Rochester 40,000 - 50,000 4,200 - 5,000 — — Kensington 117,000 - 130,000 — — — Wharf 82,000 - 87,000 — — — Silvertip — 1,500 - 2,500 25,000 - 40,000 20,000 - 35,000 Total 334,000 - 372,000 12,200 - 14,700 25,000 - 40,000 20,000 - 35,000

2019 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Gold Silver Zinc Lead ($/oz) ($/oz) ($/lb) ($/lb) Palmarejo (co-product) $650 - $750 $9.00 - $10.00 — — Rochester (co-product) $1,000 - $1,100 $12.50 - $13.50 — — Kensington $950 - $1,050 — — — Wharf (by-product) $850 - $950 — — — Silvertip (co-product) — $14.00 - $16.00 $1.00 - $1.25 $0.85 - $1.05

2019 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance

($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $70 - $80 Capital Expenditures, Development $30 - $40 Exploration, Expensed $18 - $22 Exploration, Capitalized $8 - $12 General & Administrative Expenses $32 - $36

Note: The Company’s guidance figures assume $1,275/oz. gold, $15.50/oz. silver, $1.15/lb. zinc and $0.95/lb. lead as well as CAD of 1.30 and MXN of 20.00.

Financial Results and Conference Call

Coeur will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 financial results on February 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dial-In Numbers: (855) 560-2581 (U.S.) (855) 669-9657 (Canada) (412) 542-4166 (International) Conference ID: Coeur Mining

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Terry F. D. Smith, Senior Vice President of Operations, Hans Rasmussen, Senior Vice President of Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through March 7, 2019.

Replay numbers: (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) (855) 669-9658 (Canada) (412) 317-0088 (International) Conference ID: 101 27 575

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five mines in North America. Coeur produces from its wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the United States and Canada, including statements regarding anticipated production, costs, capital expenditures, milling and mining rates, recovery rates, exploration expenditures, expenses, cash flow, expectations regarding Silvertip, including but not limited to timing of receipt of permits, grades, exploration and development efforts, the timing and impact of installation of HPGR units at Rochester, and operations at Palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, Kensington and Silvertip. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Coeur’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the risk that anticipated benefits of acquisitions are not realized, the risk that expectations regarding the timing of Silvertip obtaining necessary permits, the risk that HPGR units will not be installed at Rochester on a timely basis or the anticipated benefits thereof will not be achieved, the risk that anticipated production, cost and expense levels are not attained, the risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in developing large-scale mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), changes in the market prices of gold, silver, zinc and lead and a sustained lower price environment, the uncertainties inherent in Coeur’s production, exploratory and developmental activities, including risks relating to permitting and regulatory delays (including the impact of government shutdowns), ground conditions, grade variability, any future labor disputes or work stoppages, the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, changes that could result from Coeur’s future acquisition of new mining properties or businesses, the loss of any third-party smelter to which Coeur markets its production, the effects of environmental and other governmental regulations, the risks inherent in the ownership or operation of or investment in mining properties or businesses in foreign countries, Coeur’s ability to raise additional financing necessary to conduct its business, make payments or refinance its debt, as well as other uncertainties and risk factors set out in filings made from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Canadian securities regulators, including, without limitation, Coeur’s most recent report on Form 10-K. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Coeur disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, Coeur undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Coeur, its financial or operating results or its securities.

Christopher Pascoe, Coeur’s Director, Technical Services and a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the scientific and technical information concerning Coeur’s mineral projects in this news release. For a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors, Canadian investors should refer to the Technical Reports for each of Coeur’s properties as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver ounce (or per gold ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and adjusted all-in sustaining costs. We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver ounce (or per gold ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and adjusted all-in sustaining costs are important measures in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017.

Notes

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver equivalent ounce (or per gold equivalent ounce or per average spot silver equivalent ounce), adjusted costs applicable to sales per silver ounce (or per gold ounce), all-in sustaining costs, and adjusted all-in sustaining costs are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures and gold production royalty payments. Please see table in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow. Silver equivalence assumes silver-to-gold, -lead and -zinc ratios of 60:1, 0.05:1 and 0.06:1, respectively, except where noted as average spot prices. Please see the table below for average applicable spot prices and corresponding ratios. Unit cost guidance on a spot equivalent basis assumes silver-to-gold, -zinc and -lead equivalence ratios of 75:1, 0.09:1 and 0.07:1, respectively. Year-end 2018 reserves and resources as published by Coeur on February 20, 2019. Figures reflect reserves and resources from continuing operations and exclude the San Bartolomé mine, which Coeur divested on February 28, 2018, through the sale of its 100%-owned Bolivian subsidiary. San Bartolomé is excluded from consolidated operating statistics for all periods presented unless otherwise noted. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received. Full-year 2018 production results and guidance includes pre-commercial production from Kensington (Jualin) and Silvertip.

Average Spot Prices 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 15.71 $ 14.54 $ 15.02 $ 16.53 $ 16.77 $ 17.05 $ 16.73 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,268 $ 1,226 $ 1,213 $ 1,306 $ 1,329 $ 1,257 $ 1,275 Average Silver to Gold Spot Equivalence 81:1 84:1 81:1 79:1 79:1 74:1 76:1 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.33 $ 1.19 $ 1.15 $ 1.41 $ 1.55 $ 1.31 $ 1.47 Average Silver to Zinc Spot Equivalence 0.08:1 0.08:1 0.08:1 0.09:1 0.09:1 0.08:1 0.09:1 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.02 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 1.08 $ 1.14 $ 1.05 $ 1.13 Average Silver to Lead Spot Equivalence 0.06:1 0.06:1 0.06:1 0.07:1 0.07:1 0.06:1 0.07:1

Coeur Mining Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) Year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 625,904 $ 709,598 $ 571,897 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 440,950 440,260 335,375 Amortization 128,473 146,549 116,528 General and administrative 31,345 33,616 29,275 Exploration 25,397 30,311 12,930 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 20,043 18,936 14,411 Total costs and expenses 646,208 669,672 512,965 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Loss on debt extinguishment — (9,342 ) (21,365 ) Fair value adjustments, net 3,638 (864 ) (11,581 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (24,364 ) (16,440 ) (36,896 ) Other, net (24,705 ) 26,643 98 Total other income (expense), net (45,431 ) (3 ) (69,744 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes (65,735 ) 39,923 (10,812 ) Income and mining tax (expense) benefit 16,780 (28,998 ) 33,247 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (48,955 ) $ 10,925 $ 22,435 Income (loss) from discontinued operations 550 (12,244 ) 32,917 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (48,405 ) $ (1,319 ) $ 55,352 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on debt and equity securities 26 3,227 3,222 Reclassification adjustments for impairment of equity securities — 426 703 Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on sale of equity securities — 1,354 (2,691 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 26 5,007 1,234 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (48,379 ) $ 3,688 $ 56,586 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.14 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.00 (0.07 ) 0.21 Basic(2) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.35 Diluted income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (0.26 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.14 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.00 (0.07 ) 0.20 Diluted(2) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.34 (1) Excludes amortization. (2) Due to rounding, the sum of net income per share from continuing operations and discontinued operations may not equal net income per share.

Coeur Mining Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (48,405 ) $ (1,319 ) $ 55,352 (Income) loss from discontinued operations (550 ) 12,244 (32,917 ) Adjustments: Amortization 128,473 146,549 116,528 Accretion 13,933 9,980 9,142 Deferred taxes (48,441 ) (13,888 ) (54,184 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 9,342 21,365 Fair value adjustments, net (3,638 ) 864 11,581 Stock-based compensation 8,328 10,541 9,715 Gain on sale of the Joaquin project — (21,138 ) — Write-downs 55,297 — 4,446 Other 7,353 (7,974 ) 356 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (9,260 ) 18,895 (2,783 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,876 (2,015 ) (4,420 ) Inventory and ore on leach pads (44,488 ) 23,517 (34,610 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (43,370 ) 11,562 (3,110 ) CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS 20,108 197,160 96,461 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (2,690 ) 11,296 29,356 CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 17,418 208,456 125,817 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (140,787 ) (136,734 ) (94,382 ) Acquisitions, net 6,914 (156,248 ) (1,417 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 577 16,705 16,296 Purchase of investments (426 ) (15,058 ) (178 ) Sale of investments 12,713 11,321 7,077 Proceeds from notes receivable 19,000 — — Other 11 2,864 1,756 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS (101,998 ) (277,150 ) (70,848 ) CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (28,470 ) (1,392 ) (6,631 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (130,468 ) (278,542 ) (77,479 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock — — 269,556 Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 95,000 342,620 — Payments on debt, capital leases, and associated costs (95,059 ) (203,045 ) (318,153 ) Gold production royalty payments — — (27,155 ) Other (5,160 ) (3,746 ) 172 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS (5,219 ) 135,829 (75,580 ) CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (22 ) (84 ) (4,648 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (5,241 ) 135,745 (80,228 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 28 203 (678 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (118,263 ) 65,862 (32,568 ) Less net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations(1) (32,930 ) (10,939 ) 1,576 (85,333 ) 76,801 (34,144 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 203,402 126,601 160,745 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 118,069 $ 203,402 $ 126,601

(1) Less net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations includes the following cash transactions: net subsidiary payments to parent company of $1,748, $20,759, and $16,501 during the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017, and 2016, respectively.

Coeur Mining Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,081 $ 192,032 Receivables 29,744 19,069 Inventory 66,279 58,230 Ore on leach pads 75,122 73,752 Prepaid expenses and other 11,393 15,053 Assets held for sale — 91,421 297,619 449,557 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 298,451 254,737 Mining properties, net 971,567 829,569 Ore on leach pads 66,964 65,393 Restricted assets 12,133 20,847 Equity and debt securities 17,806 34,837 Receivables 31,151 28,750 Other 16,809 17,485 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,712,500 $ 1,701,175 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 47,210 $ 48,592 Accrued liabilities and other 82,619 94,930 Debt 24,937 30,753 Reclamation 6,552 3,777 Liabilities held for sale — 50,677 161,318 228,729 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 433,889 380,569 Reclamation 128,994 117,055 Deferred tax liabilities 79,070 105,148 Other long-term liabilities 56,717 54,697 698,670 657,469 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 300,000,000 shares, 203,310,443 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 185,637,724 at December 31, 2017 2,033 1,856 Additional paid-in capital 3,443,082 3,357,345 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (59 ) 2,519 Accumulated deficit (2,592,544 ) (2,546,743 ) 852,512 814,977 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,712,500 $ 1,701,175

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Net income (loss) $ (48,405 ) $ 468 $ (53,044 ) $ 2,930 $ 1,241 $ (1,319 ) $ 7,625 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (550 ) — — — (550 ) 12,244 6,724 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 24,364 6,563 5,818 6,018 5,965 16,440 5,522 Income tax provision (benefit) (16,780 ) (36,231 ) 3,785 3,717 11,949 28,998 4,957 Amortization 128,473 37,053 31,184 29,459 30,777 146,549 44,722 EBITDA 87,102 7,853 (12,257 ) 42,124 49,382 202,912 69,550 Fair value adjustments, net (3,638 ) (731 ) (715 ) 2,462 (4,654 ) 864 — Impairment of equity and debt securities — — — — — 426 — Foreign exchange (gain) loss 9,069 1,986 3,104 3,309 670 (1,281 ) 672 Gain on sale of Joaquin project — — — — — (21,138 ) — (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (19 ) 298 28 (586 ) 241 1 499 Gain on repurchase of Rochester royalty — — — — — (2,332 ) — Loss on debt extinguishment — — — — — 9,342 — Mexico inflation adjustment (1,939 ) — — (1,939 ) — — Transaction costs 5 (1,044 ) 1,049 — — 3,757 2,938 Interest income on notes receivables (1,776 ) (327 ) (628 ) (573 ) (248 ) — Manquiri sale consideration write-down 18,599 — 18,599 — — — Silvertip start-up write-down 26,720 17,974 8,746 — — — Rochester In-Pit crusher write-down 3,441 — 3,441 — — — Receivable write-down 6,536 6,536 Asset retirement obligation accretion 11,116 2,747 2,883 2,817 2,669 8,983 2,475 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 2,093 858 421 817 1,126 1,806 885 Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,309 $ 36,150 $ 24,671 $ 48,431 $ 49,186 $ 203,340 $ 77,019 Revenue $ 625,904 143,855 $ 148,795 $ 169,987 $ 163,267 $ 709,598 $ 214,585 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25 % 25 % 17 % 28 % 30 % 29 % 36 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Net income (loss) $ (48,405 ) $ 468 $ (53,044 ) $ 2,930 $ 1,241 $ (1,319 ) $ 7,625 (Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (550 ) — — — (550 ) 12,244 6,724 Fair value adjustments, net (3,638 ) (731 ) (715 ) 2,462 (4,654 ) 864 — Impairment of equity and debt securities — — — — — 426 — Write-downs — — — — — — Inventory write-downs — — — — — — Gain on sale of Joaquin project — — — — (21,138 ) — (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (19 ) 326 — (586 ) 241 1 499 Gain on repurchase of Rochester royalty — (28 ) 28 — — (2,332 ) — (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment — — — — — 9,342 — Mexico inflation adjustment (1,939 ) — — (1,939 ) — — — Transaction costs 5 (1,044 ) 1,049 — — 3,757 2,938 Deferred tax on reorganization — — — — — — Interest income on notes receivables (1,776 ) (327 ) (628 ) (573 ) (248 ) — Manquiri sale consideration write-down 18,599 — 18,599 — — — Silvertip start-up write-down 26,720 17,974 8,746 — — — Rochester In-Pit crusher write-down 3,441 — 3,441 — — — Receivable write-down 6,536 6,536 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 8,611 (530 ) 6,062 (1,233 ) 4,312 1,562 (3,643 ) Tax effect of adjustments(1) (9,750 ) (6,559 ) (3,191 ) — — 816 — Adjusted net income (loss) $ (2,165 ) $ 16,085 $ (19,653 ) $ 1,061 $ 342 $ 4,223 $ 14,143 Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.08

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2018 4Q 2018 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 1Q 2018 2017 4Q 2017 Cash flow from continuing operations $ 20,108 $ 72 $ 5,789 $ (1,294 ) $ 15,541 $ 197,160 $ 91,811 Capital expenditures from continuing operations 140,787 17,805 39,472 41,165 42,345 136,734 47,054 Free cash flow (120,679 ) (17,733 ) (33,683 ) (42,459 ) (26,804 ) 60,426 44,757

Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce for Year Ended December 31, 2018 Silver Gold Total In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Silvertip Total Kensington Wharf Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 180,832 $ 126,586 $ 40,855 $ 348,273 $ 141,872 $ 78,273 $ 220,145 $ 568,418 Amortization 60,744 20,909 5,235 86,888 29,508 11,072 40,580 127,468 Costs applicable to sales $ 120,088 $ 105,677 $ 35,620 $ 261,385 $ 112,364 $ 67,201 $ 179,565 $ 440,950 Silver equivalent ounces sold 14,164,699 8,021,919 617,980 22,804,598 33,780,278 Gold equivalent ounces sold 106,555 76,373 182,928 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 8.48 $ 13.17 $ 57.64 $ 11.46 $ 1,055 $ 880 $ 982 $ 13.05 Inventory adjustments (0.02 ) (0.13 ) (43.24 ) (1.23 ) (5 ) (4 ) (4 ) (0.85 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 8.46 $ 13.04 $ 14.40 $ 10.23 $ 1,050 $ 876 $ 978 $ 12.20 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 7.25 $ 11.59 $ 48.66 $ 9.89 $ 10.71 Inventory adjustments (0.02 ) (0.12 ) (36.50 ) (1.06 ) (0.70 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 7.23 $ 11.47 $ 12.16 $ 8.83 $ 10.01 Costs applicable to sales $ 440,950 Treatment and refining costs 5,469 Sustaining capital(1) 100,871 General and administrative 31,345 Exploration 25,397 Reclamation 18,668 Project/pre-development costs 5,266 All-in sustaining costs $ 627,966 Silver equivalent ounces sold 22,804,598 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 10,975,680 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 33,780,278 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 18.59 Inventory adjustments $ (0.85 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.74 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 41,178,098 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 15.25 Inventory adjustments $ (0.70 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.55

Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce for Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Silver Gold Total In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Silvertip Total Kensington Wharf Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 42,119 $ 35,365 $ 28,246 $ 105,730 $ 30,703 $ 16,839 $ 47,542 $ 153,272 Amortization 14,992 5,992 4,161 25,145 9,437 2,184 11,621 36,766 Costs applicable to sales $ 27,127 $ 29,373 $ 24,085 $ 80,585 $ 21,266 $ 14,655 $ 35,921 $ 116,506 Silver equivalent ounces sold 2,954,615 2,310,196 351,315 5,616,126 8,044,146 Gold equivalent ounces sold 24,979 15,488 40,467 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.18 $ 12.71 $ 68.56 $ 14.35 $ 851 $ 946 $ 888 $ 14.48 Inventory adjustments (0.07 ) (0.14 ) (51.16 ) (3.29 ) (9 ) (8 ) (8 ) (2.34 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.11 $ 12.57 $ 17.40 $ 11.06 $ 842 $ 938 $ 880 $ 12.14 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 7.68 $ 10.95 $ 56.71 $ 12.14 $ 11.60 Inventory adjustments (0.06 ) (0.12 ) (42.32 ) (2.79 ) (1.87 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 7.62 $ 10.83 $ 14.39 $ 9.35 $ 9.73 Costs applicable to sales $ 116,506 Treatment and refining costs 1,677 Sustaining capital 29,675 General and administrative 7,163 Exploration 4,127 Reclamation 4,924 Project/pre-development costs 2,191 All-in sustaining costs $ 166,263 Silver equivalent ounces sold 5,616,126 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 2,428,020 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 8,044,146 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 20.67 Inventory adjustments $ (2.34 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 18.33 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 10,070,442 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 16.51 Inventory adjustments $ (1.87 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.64

Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce for Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Silver Gold Total In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Silvertip Total Kensington Wharf Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 46,348 $ 32,842 $ 12,608 $ 91,798 $ 35,153 $ 20,857 $ 56,010 $ 147,808 Amortization 14,794 5,294 1,073 21,161 6,912 2,878 9,790 30,951 Costs applicable to sales $ 31,554 $ 27,548 $ 11,535 $ 70,637 $ 28,241 $ 17,979 $ 46,220 $ 116,857 Silver equivalent ounces sold 3,361,893 2,103,584 266,666 5,732,143 8,475,883 Gold equivalent ounces sold 25,648 20,081 45,729 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.39 $ 13.10 $ 43.26 $ 12.32 $ 1,101 $ 895 $ 1,011 $ 13.79 Inventory adjustments — (0.06 ) (32.80 ) (1.55 ) (10 ) — (6 ) (1.08 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.39 $ 13.04 $ 10.46 $ 10.77 $ 1,091 $ 895 $ 1,005 $ 12.71 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 7.93 $ 11.48 $ 36.69 $ 10.55 $ 11.25 Inventory adjustments — (0.06 ) (28.00 ) (1.33 ) (0.88 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 7.93 $ 11.42 $ 8.69 $ 9.22 $ 10.37 Costs applicable to sales $ 116,857 Treatment and refining costs 1,551 Sustaining capital 19,236 General and administrative 7,729 Exploration 8,157 Reclamation 4,545 Project/pre-development costs 1,137 All-in sustaining costs $ 159,212 Silver equivalent ounces sold 5,732,143 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 2,743,740 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 8,475,883 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 18.78 Inventory adjustments $ (1.08 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.70 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 10,385,649 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 15.33 Inventory adjustments $ (0.88 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.45

Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce for Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Silver Gold Total In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Total Kensington Wharf Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 44,943 $ 29,244 $ 74,187 $ 40,668 $ 22,611 $ 63,279 $ 137,466 Amortization 14,633 4,793 19,426 6,441 3,353 9,794 29,220 Costs applicable to sales $ 30,310 $ 24,451 $ 54,761 $ 34,227 $ 19,258 $ 53,485 $ 108,246 Silver equivalent ounces sold 3,964,208 1,819,072 5,783,280 8,870,100 Gold equivalent ounces sold 28,165 23,282 51,447 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 7.65 $ 13.44 $ 9.47 $ 1,215 $ 827 $ 1,040 $ 12.20 Inventory adjustments (0.01 ) (0.08 ) (0.03 ) (20 ) (3 ) (12 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 7.64 $ 13.36 $ 9.44 $ 1,195 $ 824 $ 1,028 $ 12.11 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 6.65 $ 11.94 $ 8.29 $ 10.15 Inventory adjustments (0.01 ) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 6.64 $ 11.87 $ 8.26 $ 10.07 Costs applicable to sales $ 108,246 Treatment and refining costs 1,046 Sustaining capital 28,571 General and administrative 7,650 Exploration 6,429 Reclamation 4,667 Project/pre-development costs 517 All-in sustaining costs $ 157,126 Silver equivalent ounces sold 5,783,280 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 3,086,820 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 8,870,100 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.71 Inventory adjustments $ (0.09 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.62 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 10,667,255 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.73 Inventory adjustments $ (0.08 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.65

Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Silver Gold Total In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Total Kensington Wharf Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 47,421 $ 29,136 $ 76,557 $ 35,347 $ 17,966 $ 53,313 $ 129,870 Amortization 16,325 4,831 21,156 6,717 2,657 9,374 30,530 Costs applicable to sales $ 31,096 $ 24,305 $ 55,401 $ 28,630 $ 15,309 $ 43,939 $ 99,340 Silver equivalent ounces sold 3,883,983 1,789,007 5,672,990 8,390,090 Gold equivalent ounces sold 27,763 17,522 45,285 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 8.01 $ 13.59 $ 9.77 $ 1,031 $ 874 $ 970 $ 11.84 Inventory adjustments — (0.26 ) (0.08 ) (21 ) (4 ) (15 ) (0.13 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 8.01 $ 13.33 $ 9.69 $ 1,010 $ 870 $ 955 $ 11.71 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 6.94 $ 12.13 $ 8.55 $ 9.87 Inventory adjustments — (0.24 ) (0.07 ) (0.11 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 6.94 $ 11.89 $ 8.48 $ 9.76 Costs applicable to sales $ 99,340 Treatment and refining costs 1,195 Sustaining capital 23,389 General and administrative 8,804 Exploration 6,683 Reclamation 4,532 Project/pre-development costs 1,421 All-in sustaining costs $ 145,364 Silver equivalent ounces sold 5,672,990 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 2,717,100 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 8,390,090 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.33 Inventory adjustments $ (0.13 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 17.20 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 10,066,759 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.44 Inventory adjustments $ (0.11 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 14.33

Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce for Year Ended December 31, 2017 Silver Gold Total In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 219,920 $ 130,227 $ 1,046 $ 351,193 $ 152,118 $ 82,334 $ 234,452 $ 585,645 Amortization 73,744 22,306 301 96,351 36,022 13,012 49,034 145,385 Costs applicable to sales $ 146,176 $ 107,921 $ 745 $ 254,842 $ 116,096 $ 69,322 $ 185,418 $ 440,260 Silver equivalent ounces sold 15,490,734 8,209,888 107,027 23,807,649 37,334,889 Gold equivalent ounces sold 125,982 99,472 225,454 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.44 $ 13.15 $ 6.96 $ 10.70 $ 922 $ 697 $ 822 $ 11.79 Inventory adjustments (0.08 ) (0.07 ) — (0.08 ) (2 ) 3 — (0.05 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 9.36 $ 13.08 $ 6.96 $ 10.62 $ 920 $ 700 $ 822 $ 11.74 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 8.45 $ 12.04 $ 9.66 $ 10.24 Inventory adjustments (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.07 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 8.38 $ 11.97 $ 9.59 $ 10.20 Costs applicable to sales $ 440,260 Treatment and refining costs 5,912 Sustaining capital(1) 65,010 General and administrative 33,616 Exploration 30,311 Reclamation 14,910 Project/pre-development costs 5,543 All-in sustaining costs $ 595,562 Silver equivalent ounces sold 23,807,649 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 13,527,240 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 37,334,889 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 15.95 Inventory adjustments $ (0.05 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 15.90 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 42,969,841 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 13.86 Inventory adjustments $ (0.04 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 13.82

Reconciliation of All-in Sustaining Costs per Silver Equivalent Ounce for Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Silver Gold Total In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Endeavor Total Kensington Wharf Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 58,775 $ 41,006 $ — $ 99,781 $ 42,640 $ 24,033 $ 66,673 $ 166,454 Amortization 22,749 6,960 — 29,709 10,633 4,129 14,762 44,471 Costs applicable to sales $ 36,026 $ 34,046 $ — $ 70,072 $ 32,007 $ 19,904 $ 51,911 $ 121,983 Silver equivalent ounces sold 4,680,802 2,657,975 — 7,338,777 11,232,057 Gold equivalent ounces sold 35,633 29,255 64,888 Costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 7.70 $ 12.81 $ — $ 9.55 $ 898 $ 680 $ 800 $ 10.86 Inventory adjustments (0.16 ) (0.04 ) — (0.12 ) (2 ) 2 — (0.08 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce $ 7.54 $ 12.77 $ — $ 9.43 $ 896 $ 682 $ 800 $ 10.78 Costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 6.78 $ 11.41 $ 8.45 $ 9.21 Inventory adjustments (0.14 ) (0.04 ) (0.10 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales per average spot ounce $ 6.64 $ 11.37 $ 8.35 $ 9.14 Costs applicable to sales $ 121,983 Treatment and refining costs 1,600 Sustaining capital 18,520 General and administrative 9,120 Exploration 7,455 Reclamation 4,075 Project/pre-development costs 578 All-in sustaining costs $ 163,331 Silver equivalent ounces sold 7,338,777 Kensington and Wharf silver equivalent ounces sold 3,893,280 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold 11,232,057 All-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 14.53 Inventory adjustments $ (0.08 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per silver equivalent ounce $ 14.45 Consolidated silver equivalent ounces sold (average spot) 13,246,634 All-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 12.33 Inventory adjustments $ (0.07 ) Adjusted all-in sustaining costs per average spot silver equivalent ounce $ 12.26

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for 2019 Guidance In thousands except per ounce amounts Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 196,310 $ 131,918 $ 154,285 $ 90,299 $ 156,417 $ 729,229 Amortization 62,808 21,606 36,909 11,583 57,177 190,083 Costs applicable to sales $ 133,502 $ 110,312 $ 117,376 $ 78,716 $ 99,240 $ 539,146 By-product credit — — — (1,167 ) — (1,167 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 133,502 $ 110,312 $ 117,376 $ 77,549 $ 99,240 $ 537,979 Metal Sales Gold ounces 100,000 45,000 121,000 85,500 Silver ounces 6,850,000 4,800,000 75,000 2,100,000 Zinc pounds 35,000,000 Lead pounds 28,500,000 Revenue Split Gold 52% 43% 100% 100% — Silver 48% 57% — — 32% Zinc — — — — 40% Lead — — — — 28% Costs applicable to sales per ounce Gold $650 - $750 $1,000 - $1,100 $950 - $1,050 $850 - $950 — Silver $9.00 - $10.00 $12.50 - $13.50 — — $14.00 - $16.00 Zinc — — — — $1.00 - $1.25 Lead — — — — $0.85 - $1.05

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005929/en/

Contact

For Additional Information

Coeur Mining Inc.

104 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 900

Chicago, IL 60603

Attention: Paul DePartout, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (312) 489-5800

www.coeur.com