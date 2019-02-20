Ascendant Resources Announces Strong Fourth Quarter Operational Performance and Provides 2019 Guidance

2018 contained metal production up 38% vs 2017 to 91.4 million ZnEq¹ lbs

Record ZnEq grade increased by 32% to 7.0% in Q4 2018 with vastly improved grades throughout 2018

Higher grades to drive a 10% increase in 2019 guidance over 2018 ZnEq production

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 - Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX: ASND) (OTCQX: ASDRF; FRA: 2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company”) is pleased to release fourth quarter and full year 2018 production results and guidance for 2019.

2018 Production Results – Guidance Achieved

Contained metal production for the full year 2018 was 91.4 million pounds of zinc equivalent (“ZnEq”) metal, in-line with the Company’s revised production guidance. This was comprised of 62.7 million pounds of zinc, 21.8 million pounds of lead and just over one million ounces of silver. Overall production represents a 38% increase over 2017 contained metal production of 66.1 million pounds of ZnEq and it also concludes the Company’s first full year of normalized operations at El Mochito.

During the fourth quarter 2018 (“Q4 2018”), contained ZnEq metal production was 23.2 million pounds, an 18% increase over fourth quarter 2017 (“Q4 2017”) production of 19.6 million pounds and relatively in-line with third quarter 2018 (“Q3 2018”) production of 23.9 million pounds. Milled production for the fourth quarter was 184,913 tonnes, representing a slight decrease of 4% over the previous quarter of 191,738 tonnes and a decrease of 7% over Q4 2017 of 198,355 tonnes.

In Q4 2018, the Company achieved a record ZnEq head grade of 7.0%, a 32% increase over the Q4 2017 head grade of 5.3% ZnEq and a 4% increase over the 6.7% ZnEq achieved in Q3 2018. The main driver behind the increase in ZnEq grades were the silver grades, which increased to 77 g/t, a 126% increase over the 34 g/t achieved in Q4 2017 and a 71% increase over the 45 g/t in Q3 2018. The significantly higher silver grades are a result of an increased focus on dilution control and the conventional mining of narrow, high-grade areas in the mine. Zinc grades of 4.2% were slightly lower compared to the previous quarter of 4.5%, while lead grades of 1.9% showed a 12% increase over the 1.7% achieved in the previous quarter. As the Company heads into 2019, we expect to continue to focus on newly defined zones of higher-grade mineralization to support higher overall production rates.

Zinc recovery for the quarter was 84.1%, down 5% and 4% against Q4 2017 and Q3 2018 respectively. Recoveries for lead and silver were 77.6% and 76.6% respectively, consistent with previous performance. The lower than expected zinc recoveries were attributed to the more complex metallurgy of some of the higher-grade orebodies.

President and CEO Chris Buncic stated: “As 2018 represents our first full year of normalized production, we are very pleased with the operational performance at El Mochito over the course of the year with another strong operating quarter highlighted by record zinc equivalent grades. Despite a suppressed metals market, the year was marked by continuous achievements as El Mochito demonstrated its ability to maintain strong sustained production and deliver quarter after quarter improved head grades.”

He continued, “Heading into 2019, the Company continues to drive forward focused on value creation through further growth in production and a continued emphasis on improved grades while advancing the expansion opportunity at El Mochito and growing the resource base as well as advancing the Lagoa Salgada project in Portugal.”

Operational performance for fourth quarter and full year 2018 is provided in the table below (numbers may not match due to rounding):

2018 2017 Units Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Full Year Q4 Full year Ore Milled tonnes 184,913 191,738 192,428 186,955 756,034 198,354 656,291 Average Head Grade Zinc % 4.2% 4.5% 4.3% 4.2% 4.3% 3.7% 3.5% Lead % 1.9% 1.7% 1.5% 1.6% 1.7% 1.4% 1.4% Silver g/t 77 45 48 46 54 35 43 ZnEq* % 7.0% 6.7% 6.3% 6.1% 6.5% 5.3% 5.4% Average Recoveries Zinc % 84.1% 87.8% 89.7% 89.3% 87.8% 88.5% 88.9% Lead % 77.6% 78.9% 79.1% 76.7% 78.1% 74.6% 74.2% Silver % 76.6% 77.8% 79.4% 78.3% 77.8% 75.0% 77.4% Contained Metal Production Zinc 000's lbs 14,435 16,579 16,343 15,301 62,658 14,133 45,054 Lead 000's lbs 6,023 5,552 5,109 5,125 21,810 4,556 14,905 Silver ozs 347,251 209,622 229,043 215,599 1,001,515 169,039 698,506 ZnEq* 000's lbs 23,173 23,919 22,926 21,412 91,430 19,576 66,120 *ZnEq Grades and contained metal production in ZnEq represents zinc metal considered together with the lead and silver expressed in zinc equivalent terms of zinc using zinc, lead and silver realized metal prices and production ratios for each quarter.

2019 Guidance



2019 production guidance is provided in the table below (all financial figures in $US):

Contained Metals in Concentrate Zinc equivalent metal 90 – 110 million lbs Zinc 65 – 75 million lbs Lead 21 – 26 million lbs Silver 850,000 – 1,200,000 ozs Direct Operating Costs $70 – $80 / tonne Capital Expenditure $15 – $20 million

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call

Ascendant plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results after market close on March 20, 2019. A conference call will be held on March 21, 2019, at 10:00am EDT to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 operational and financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Date of Call: Thursday, March 21, 2019

Time of Call: 10:00am EDT

Conference ID: 8795685

Dial-In Numbers:

North American Toll-Free: 1-833-696-8362

International: 1-612-979-9908

About Ascendant Resources Inc.

Ascendant is a Toronto-based mining company focused on its 100%-owned producing El Mochito zinc, lead and silver mine in west-central Honduras and its high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

After acquiring the El Mochito mine in December 2016, Ascendant spent two years implementing a rigorous and successful optimization program restoring the historic potential of El Mochito, a mine in production since 1948, to deliver record levels of production with profitability restored. The Company now remains focused on cost reduction and further operational improvements to drive profitability in 2019 and beyond. With a significant land package of approximately 11,000 hectares in Honduras and an abundance of historical data, there are several near-mine and regional targets providing longer term exploration upside which could lead to further Mineral Resource growth.

Ascendant holds an interest in the high-grade polymetallic Lagoa Salgada VMS Project located in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Company is engaged in exploration of the Project with the goal of expanding the already-substantial defined Mineral Resources and testing additional known targets. The Company’s acquisition of its interest in the Lagoa Salgada Project offers a low-cost entry point to a potentially significant exploration and development opportunity. The Company holds an additional option to increase its interest in the Project upon completion of certain milestones.

Ascendant Resources is engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities, on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASND". For more information on Ascendant Resources, please visit our website at www.ascendantresources.com.

