NGEx Reports 2018 Results

HIGHLIGHTS

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") on its 100% owned Josemaría Project in San Juan Province, Argentina. The PFS evaluated a stand-alone development option for the Josemaría project in Argentina which contemplates an open pit mine with a shallow, high-grade starter pit. The study was completed and announced on November 20, 2018 showing positive economics for the Josemaría Project with a US$2.0 Billion after-tax NPV using an 8% discount rate and 19% IRR.





With the PFS complete, the Company intends to advance Josemaría towards production by completing a feasibility study ("FS"), securing water rights, and advancing its environmental permitting plans. Field work in support of the feasibility study, including resource and geotechnical drilling, began during the fourth quarter.





Copper-Gold Discovery at Nacimientos Project - A three-hole scout drilling program was carried out at the Company's new Nacimientos copper/gold project located in San Juan Province, Argentina during the second quarter of 2018. Drill results confirmed the presence of an extensive porphyry copper-gold system and a large epithermal system under younger cover rocks. These encouraging results will be used to guide further exploration in the 2019-2020 field season.





On February 1, 2019, the Company completed a $20 million private placement, selling an aggregate of 20,000,000 common shares for net proceeds of $19.7 million. Net proceeds of the private placement will be used towards ongoing work programs in Argentina and Chile as well as for repayment of balance drawn on the debenture and general corporate purposes.

OUTLOOK

The Company continues to optimize and de-risk its advanced stage projects by exploring options and alternatives to advance each towards eventual development. Management is pursuing the following opportunities to add value to the Company's projects:

Completing a feasibility study of the Josemaría deposit as a stand-alone project (the "Feasibility Study");

Continuing environmental baseline studies that will provide information required to prepare an environmental impact assessment report in support of project permitting; and

Exploring opportunities for potential development partnerships as well as synergies and cooperative development plans with other regional operators to use spare capacity of processing plants and infrastructure, including port facilities. Innovative development concepts, such as those used at Teck & Goldcorp's Nueva Unión Project and Barrick & Goldcorp's Norte Abierto Project, demonstrate an opportunity to share infrastructure on a regional scale by connecting multiple deposits.

The Company is targeting completion of a feasibility study on the Josemaría Project by the second quarter of 2020, with the objective of advancing the project towards permitting and eventual development. The Company plans to review development options for the Los Helados project. In addition to work programs planned for the Company's advanced-stage projects, the Company will continue to advance its early-stage exploration projects in the upcoming season. In particular, the Company will use the information gathered from the initial scout drilling campaign at Nacimientos to plan a more extensive drill program. The Company will also continue to evaluate other exploration projects for potential acquisitions and to lay the groundwork for its next generation of projects.

To devote adequate resources towards the completion of a FS and development of the Josemaría Project, the Company is considering a restructure of its operations through a transaction that would separate the Josemaría Project from the Company's other projects through a Plan of Arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The completion of any spin-out and any listing of the resulting entity would be subject to completion of a definitive agreement, regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX, the approval of shareholders of the Company and the Supreme Court of British Columbia. The final terms of the structure, including the spin-out ratio to NGEx shareholders, retained equity level and timing of the record date are expected to be determined in due course, and remain subject to definitive documentation and approval by the board of directors. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the board of directors reserve the right to elect not to proceed with any spin-out.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in thousands)

December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Cash

5,029 6,789 Working capital

(3,740) (986) Mineral properties

16,013 10,056 Total assets

24,090 18,299 Long-term liabilities

369 580

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

The Company began the process of securing additional sources of financing for its exploration program and operations during the fourth quarter of 2018 by securing a US$5 million unsecured credit facility (the "2018 Facility"). The amounts drawn on the 2018 Facility was repaid in full on February 5, 2019 following the completion of the $20 million private placement which closed on February 1, 2019. The Company plans to use the net proceeds of the private placement towards ongoing work programs in Argentina and Chile, including: a feasibility study on the Josemaría Project; engineering and exploration studies on the Company's other projects; repayment of the balance drawn on the Company's credit facility, which was completed on February 5, 2019; and for general corporate purposes. On an ongoing basis, management evaluates and adjusts as necessary its planned level of activities, including planned exploration and administrative costs to ensure adequate levels of working capital are maintained.

The reduction in cash and working capital from the prior year was attributable to ongoing exploration activities, including mineral property acquisitions and corporate working capital expenditures during 2018. The $3.7 million working capital deficiency as at December 31, 2018 was remediated upon completion of the private placement in February 2019.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2018 2017 2018 2017 Exploration expenses 5,350 1,384 11,597 5,053 General and administration and other items ("G&A") 798 532 3,436 2,933 Net loss 6,328 1,729 15,119 7,912 Basic and diluted loss per share 0.03 0.01 0.07 0.04

The Company's net loss for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $15.1 million. Exploration expenditures are the most significant expenditures of the Company and reflect the costs of conducting exploration activities and project investigations on its South American projects. The increase in exploration expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to the prior year, is due to the advancement of the Josemaría project with the completion of a PFS and carrying out field work in support of a feasibility study during the fourth quarter of 2018. The Company has also completed a three-hole scout drilling program to test and confirm the geological model at Nacimientos, which has resulted in higher exploration costs incurred during the year.

General and administration ("G&A") costs for 2018 increased from $2.9 million to $3.4 million, as a result of higher share-based compensation, which is a non-cash cost reflecting the expenses associated with the vesting of outstanding options during the period. Excluding share-based compensation, G&A costs for the year ended December 31, 2018 totaled $2.6 million, which is relatively consistent with the $2.5 million reported for the prior year. The Company incurred higher promotion and public relations costs as management hosted a site visit for investors and analysts, participated in more industry conferences and undertook additional promotional marketing trips during the year. The increase in public relations costs was offset by a reduction in incentive bonuses paid in 2018.

