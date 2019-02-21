Australian Potash Ltd: Presentation at RIU Explorers Conference

Perth, Australia - Australian Potash Ltd. (ASX:APC) provides the Company's latest presentation at RIU Explorers Conference.Investment HighlightsPremium fertiliser product- Sulphate of Potash (SOP or K2SO4) is the premium potassium fertiliser- Potash provides potassium, an essential, non-substitutable fertiliser essential for ALL plant growthCompelling macro-economics- Structural changes occurring in China through environmental clean-up- 25% - 35% reduction in supply chain from 2018 onwards- Australia has never produced ANY potash: Import replacement opportunityVery strong project technicals- Low risk, low cost scalable operation- Strong SOP grade in brine: 14MT SOP JORC Resource- Highly-capital efficient CAPEX development- Granted Mining Leases- Lowest quartile cost of production- Compelling Logistical SolutionCommercial milestones- Australia's first producer of field-evaporated SOP- Two Memorandums of Understanding for off-take with large Chinese agricultural companies: Sino-Agri and Hubei-Agri- Australian fertiliser companies: off-take positions?- $7.0m Gold Farm-out to St Barbara, 30% free carried to BFSTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DBFM2NGY





About Australian Potash Ltd:



Australian Potash Ltd. (ASX:APC) is an ASX-listed Sulphate of Potash (SOP) developer. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Lake Wells Potash Project located approximately 500kms northeast of Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields.



The Lake Wells Potash Project is a palaeochannel brine hosted sulphate of potash project. Palaeochannel bore fields supply large volumes of brine to many existing mining operations throughout Western Australia, and this technique is a well understood and proven method for extracting brine. APC will use this technically low-risk and commonly used brine extraction model to further develop a bore-field into the palaeochannel hosting the Lake Wells SOP resource.



A Scoping Study on the Lake Wells Potash Project was completed and released on 23 March 2017. The Scoping Study exceeded expectations and confirmed that the Project's economic and technical aspects are all exceptionally strong, and highlights APC's potential to become a significant long-life, low capital and high margin sulphate of potash (SOP) producer.





