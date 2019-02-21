Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results.

YEAR-END HIGHLIGHTS

Silver production of 10.4 million ounces and record gold production of 262,103 ounces.

Silver equivalent production of 43.6 million ounces or gold equivalent of 540,174 ounces. 7

Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization ("cost of sales") of $488.0 million.

Total cash cost, after by-product credits and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC"), after by-product credits, per silver ounce of $1.08 and $11.44, respectively. 1,2

Record reserves for gold, silver and lead; increases over 2017 of 26%, 8% and 5%, respectively.

Completed the acquisition of Klondex in July 2018.

Improved safety with All Injury Frequency Rate 28% lower.

"Greens Creek and Casa Berardi are the economic engines of Hecla, and the continued increase in reserves and resources, extended mine life and positive changes to the mine plans are surfacing additional value at these operations,” said Phillips S. Baker, Jr., President and CEO. “This allows investment in our three other mines, which all have the potential to be long-lived with strong economics like Greens Creek and Casa Berardi. The turnaround of the Nevada operations continues with an increasing development rate at Fire Creek that should allow the mine to have operating consistency as we increase production. This is the same approach we took when we first acquired Greens Creek and Casa Berardi. Substantial exploration is planned for both Fire Creek and Hollister this year as we work to convert resources to reserves and discover additional resources. With the Hatter Graben decline about 15% complete, we expect to start drilling between the current Hollister mine area and the Hatter Graben soon."

"At San Sebastian we continue to discover and mine oxide mineralization while we take a bulk sample to determine the potential economics of the sulfide ore," Mr. Baker continued.

1,2 Non-GAAP measures. See pages 10 and 11 for more information. 7 See page 11 for details of equivalent production.

SILVER AND GOLD RESERVE SUMMARY

Proven and probable silver reserves are 191 million ounces, an increase of 8% over December 31, 2017 levels. Proven and probable gold reserves are 2.9 million ounces, an increase of 26% over December 31, 2017 levels. Proven and probable zinc and lead reserves of 932,000 tons and 774,000 tons are increases of 11% and 5%, respectively, over December 31, 2017 levels. The reserves for gold, silver and lead are the highest in Company history. The price assumptions used for 2018 reserves of $14.50 for silver, $1,200 for gold, $1.15 for zinc and $0.90 for lead are unchanged from last year, with the exception of zinc, which was $1.05 in 2017. The silver price assumption is among the lowest in the industry.

Please refer to the reserves and resources tables at the end of this press release, or to the press release entitled "Hecla Reports Record Gold, Silver and Lead Reserves" issued on February 14, 2019, for the breakdown between proven and probable reserve and resource levels, as well as a detailed summary of the Company's exploration programs.

Revised NI 43-101 Technical Reports for Greens Creek and Casa Berardi are expected by April. At Greens Creek, the optimized mine plan accelerates access to higher-grade ore, enabling the expected highest margin reserves to be extracted in the earlier years of the mine plan. In addition, the increase in reserves is expected to extend the mine life, excluding resources, by about three years to 2030.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended HIGHLIGHTS December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 FINANCIAL DATA Sales (000) $ 136,520 $ 160,113 $ 567,137 $ 577,775 Gross profit (loss) (000) $ (1,265 ) $ 46,310 $ 79,099 $ 152,449 Loss applicable to common stockholders (000) $ (23,831 ) $ (29,105 ) $ (27,115 ) $ (29,072 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Cash provided by operating activities (000) $ 19,011 $ 41,763 $ 94,221 $ 115,878

Net loss applicable to common stockholders for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 was $23.8 million and $27.1 million, or $0.05 and $0.06 per basic share, respectively, compared to net losses applicable to common stockholders of $29.1 million, or $0.07 per basic share, for both periods of the prior year. Among items impacting the results for the 2018 periods compared to 2017 were the following:

Sales for the fourth quarter and full year were 15% and 2% lower, respectively, than the same periods in 2017. The decreases are mainly due to lower silver production due to lower grades and production at San Sebastian as well as lower average silver prices, partially offset by higher gold production due to higher throughout at Casa Berardi and the addition of the Nevada operations.

A slight loss was recorded on base metal derivative contracts for the fourth quarter 2018, while gains on base metal derivative contracts of $40.3 million were recorded for the full year 2018, compared to losses of $4.7 million and $21.3 million, respectively, in the prior year periods, mainly the result of lower lead prices. During the third quarter of 2018, the Company settled in-the-money contracts prior to their maturity date, for cash proceeds of approximately $32.8 million.

Foreign exchange gains of $7.5 million and $10.3 million were recognized in the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, respectively, compared to a $0.6 million gain and a loss of $9.7 million, respectively, in the prior year periods. The variances were primarily due to weakening of the Canadian dollar relative to the U.S. dollar.

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized, was $10.9 million in the fourth quarter and $40.9 million for the full year of 2018 compared to $9.6 million and $38.0 million, respectively, in the prior year periods.

Exploration and pre-development expense was $9.4 million for the fourth quarter and $40.6 million for the full year of 2018, compared to $7.3 million and $29.0 million, respectively, in the prior year periods, primarily due to increased exploration activity in Nevada and Quebec.

Research and development expense was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter and $5.4 million for the full year of 2018, compared to $1.2 million and $3.3 million, respectively, for the prior year periods, and is related to the evaluation and development of new technologies, such as the Remote Vein Miner (RVM) project at the Lucky Friday.

Suspension costs for the fourth quarter of $2.4 million and $20.7 million for the full year of 2018, including $1.3 million and $5.0 million, respectively, in non-cash depreciation expense. This is compared to suspension costs of $6.9 million and $21.3 million, respectively, for the prior year periods.

Income tax benefit for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 of $5.2 million and $6.7 million, respectively, compared to provisions of $38.5 million and $21.0 million, respectively, in the prior year periods. The tax provisions in 2017 resulted primarily from the changes in the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and the resulting revaluation of the deferred tax asset, as well as current income and mining taxes in Mexico.

Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018 of $19.0 million and $94.2 million, respectively, was $22.8 million and $21.7 million lower, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. The decrease in 2018 was mainly the result of lower production and higher exploration spending, as well as acquisition costs, partly offset by cash proceeds from settlement of base metals derivative contracts prior to their maturity date.

Adjusted EBITDA was $28.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $71.1 million for the same period of 2017, and $211.9 million for the full year of 2018, compared to $231.9 million in 2017.3 The decreases were due to lower production and higher exploration spending.

Capital expenditures at the operations totaled $53.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, including $17.6 million at Nevada operations, $13.6 million at Casa Berardi, $12.2 million at Greens Creek, $7.3 million at Lucky Friday, and $2.5 million at San Sebastian. Capital expenditures for the year 2018 totaled $140.6 million at the operations, compared to $103.4 million in 2017.

Metals Prices

Average realized silver prices in the fourth quarter and full year 2018 were $14.58 and $15.63 per ounce, respectively, compared to $16.87 and $17.23, respectively, for the prior year periods. Realized prices for gold for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 were $1,237 and $1,265 per ounce, respectively, 3% lower compared to the fourth quarter 2017, while the price for the year ended slightly higher. Average realized prices for lead and zinc for the fourth quarter of 2018 were 23% and 21% lower, respectively, compared to the prior year period. The average realized prices for lead and zinc for the full year of 2018 were 2% and 4% lower, respectively, compared to 2017.

OPERATIONS OVERVIEW

Overview

The following table provides the production summary on a consolidated basis for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:

Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 PRODUCTION SUMMARY Silver - Ounces produced 2,715,385 2,984,786 10,369,503 12,484,844 Payable ounces sold 2,260,690 3,210,306 9,254,385 11,308,958 Gold - Ounces produced 70,987 60,964 262,103 232,684 Payable ounces sold 64,478 58,008 247,528 219,929 Lead - Tons produced 4,704 4,307 20,091 22,733 Payable tons sold 3,615 4,348 16,214 17,960 Zinc - Tons produced 13,711 12,107 56,023 55,107 Payable tons sold 9,201 10,066 39,273 39,335

3 Non-GAAP measures. See page 11 for more information.

The following table provides a summary of the final production, cost of sales, cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver or gold ounce, and AISC, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce, for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2018:

Fourth Quarter Total Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Operations 2018 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 2,715,385 70,987 2,163,563 13,097 13,026 443,302 2,928 35,864 7,338 19,098 88,156 Increase/(decrease) over 2017 (9 )% 16 % 1 % 13 % (81 )% (42 )% (51 )% (17 )% (26 )% N/A N/A Cost of sales & other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (000) $ 62,846 $ 74,938 $ 48,302 N/A $ 3,906 $ 10,638 N/A $ 47,253 N/A $ 27,686 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 (7 )% 62 % (22 )% N/A 591 % 100 % N/A 2 % N/A N/A N/A Cash costs, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 1,4 $ 4.01 $ 1,048 $ 1.79 N/A N/A $ 14.78 N/A $ 940 N/A $ 1,251 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 $ 4.56 $ 329 $ 1.13 N/A N/A $ 18.58 N/A $ 221 N/A N/A N/A AISC, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 2 $ 13.53 $ 1,582 $ 7.92 N/A N/A $ 19.51 N/A $ 1,348 N/A $ 2,020 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 $ 6.30 $ 543 $ 1.69 N/A N/A $ 20.15 N/A $ 309 N/A N/A N/A Twelve Months Ended Total Greens Creek Lucky Friday San Sebastian Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Dec 31, 2018 Silver Gold Silver Gold Silver Silver Gold Gold Silver Gold Silver Production (ounces) 10,369,503 262,103 7,953,003 51,493 169,041 2,037,072 14,979 162,744 38,086 32,887 172,301 Increase/(decrease) over 2017 (17 )% 13 % (5 )% 1 % (80 )% (37 )% (41 )% 4 % 4 % N/A N/A Cost of sales & other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (000) $ 241,631 $ 246,407 $ 190,066 N/A $ 9,750 $ 41,815 N/A $ 199,402 N/A $ 47,005 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 0.4 % 33 % (6 )% N/A (35 )% 76 % N/A 8 % N/A N/A N/A Cash costs, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 1,4 $ 1.08 $ 871 $ (1.13 ) N/A N/A $ 9.69 N/A $ 800 N/A $ 1,221 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 $ 1.08 $ 51 $ (1.84 ) N/A N/A $ 13.05 N/A $ (19 ) N/A N/A N/A AISC, after by-prod credits, per silver or gold ounce 2 $ 11.44 $ 1,226 $ 5.58 N/A N/A $ 14.68 N/A $ 1,080 N/A $ 1,950 N/A Increase/(decrease) over 2017 $ 3.58 $ 52 $ (0.18 ) N/A N/A $ 14.94 N/A $ (94 ) N/A N/A N/A

Greens Creek Mine - Alaska

For the fourth quarter, silver production was 2,163,563 ounces and gold production was 13,097 ounces, increases of 1% and 13%, respectively, compared to the prior year periods. Full year 2018 silver production was 7,953,003 ounces, a decrease of 5% compared to the prior year period, and 2018 gold production was 51,493 ounces, an increase of 1%. The decrease in silver production resulted from lower grades, and gold production was modestly higher due to higher throughput. The mill operated at an average of 2,310 tons per day (tpd) in the fourth quarter and 2,316 tpd for the full year. The annual throughput was a record.

The cost of sales for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 was $48.3 million and $190.1 million, respectively, a decrease of 22% and 6%, respectively, over the prior year periods. The cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce, for the quarter and full year was $1.79 and $(1.13), respectively, an increase from $0.66 for the fourth quarter 2017, and a decrease from $0.71 for the full year 2017.1 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $7.92 per silver ounce for the fourth quarter and $5.58 for the full year of 2018, up for the quarter from $6.23 and lower for the year from $5.76.2 The higher per silver ounce cash cost, after by-product credits, for the quarter was primarily due to higher production costs and lower by-product credits. The increase in AISC, after by-product credits, for the quarter resulted from higher capital spending. The decrease in cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce for the full year of 2018 was due to higher by-product credits. The impact of higher by-product credits on AISC, after by-product credits, was partially offset by higher capital spending for the full year of 2018.

For the full year of 2018, Greens Creek generated cash provided by operating activities of approximately $125.1 million and spent $40.8 million on additions to properties, plants and equipment, resulting in free cash flow of $84.3 million.5

Casa Berardi - Quebec

Gold production of 35,864 ounces during the fourth quarter 2018, including 4,849 ounces from the East Mine Crown Pillar (EMCP) pit, was 17% lower than the same period of 2017 due to lower grades. Full year 2018 gold production of 162,744 ounces, including 32,097 ounces from the EMCP pit, was higher than the prior year period by 4% and the highest since acquisition of the operation. The mill operated at an average of 3,515 tpd in the fourth quarter 2018 and 3,769 tpd for the year, which is a record and 218 tpd more than 2017, as well as approximately 1,800 tpd more than at acquisition.

Cost of sales was $47.3 million and $199.4 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively, increases of 2% and 8%, respectively, over the prior year periods. The cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce of $940 for the fourth quarter 2018 increased 31% over the prior year period, due to lower gold production.7 For the full year 2018, the cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce, decreased to $800, from $820 for the prior year period, due to higher gold production and expensing of EMCP pit stripping costs during the first half of 2017.1,4 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $1,348 per gold ounce for the fourth quarter and $1,080 for the full year 2018 compared to $1,039 and $1,174 in the same periods of 2017. The increase for the quarter was due to higher capital spending, with the decrease for the full year due to higher gold production and lower capital spending.2

For the full year of 2018, Casa Berardi generated cash provided by operating activities of approximately $82.9 million and spent $39.7 million on additions to properties, plants and equipment, resulting in free cash flow of $43.2 million.5

San Sebastian - Mexico

Silver production was 443,302 ounces for the fourth quarter and 2,037,072 ounces for the full year of 2018 compared to 759,100 and 3,257,738 for the same periods of 2017. Gold production was 2,928 ounces for the fourth quarter and 14,979 ounces for the full year of 2018, compared to 5,955 and 25,177 for the same periods of 2017. The lower metal production was expected due to lower grades as a result of the transition from shallow, high-grade open pits to underground production. The mill operated at an average of 487 tpd in the fourth quarter 2018 and 429 tpd for the year.

The cost of sales was $10.6 million and $41.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively, compared to $5.3 million and $23.7 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2017. Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce was $14.78 in the fourth quarter and $9.69 for the full year of 2018, compared to ($3.80) and ($3.36) for the same periods of 2017.1 The AISC, after by-product credits, was $19.51 for the fourth quarter and $14.68 for the full year of 2018 compared to ($0.64) and ($0.26) for the same periods of 2017.2 The increases in cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce and AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce, were due to lower silver and gold production and higher mining costs as a result of the transition to underground mining.

A review of sulfide ore is underway, including a bulk sample to test the capabilities of the third-party plant.

Nevada Operations

For the fourth quarter of 2018, 19,098 gold ounces and 88,156 silver ounces were produced. For the period July 20, 2018 to December 31, 2018, 32,887 gold ounces and 172,301 silver ounces were produced. During 2018, the Nevada operations focused on development at Fire Creek and Hollister, limiting production as little development had been undertaken earlier in the year by Klondex. While the development rate at Fire Creek has exceeded the planned advance, the focus remains on finding ways to maintain the development rate in all ground conditions. In addition, the increasing development is providing additional drill platforms to enhance the exploration program, and five drills are operating for stope design, in-fill drilling and exploration. The Company's plan is to increase Fire Creek's throughput from 350 tons per day to 520 tons per day by mid-2019. At Hollister, the development of a decline to the Hatter Graben exploration target is underway with completion of the initial phase expected to be late in 2019.

During the period July 20, 2018 to December 31, 2018, approximately $32.6 million in capital and $9.3 million in exploration expense was invested in Nevada. Of the $32.6 million in capital, $12.4 million related to the completion of the tailings facility at Midas which is expected to provide the waste capacity for four years of full production, while $13.2 million was for development needed to increase Fire Creek throughput, and $1.5 million was for completing the carbon in leach "CIL" circuit at the Midas Mill to increase the recoveries from Hollister ore.

Lucky Friday Mine - Idaho

Silver production was 13,026 ounces in the fourth quarter and 169,041 ounces for the full year 2018, a decrease from 69,578 ounces and 838,658 ounces in the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, respectively, due to the ongoing strike by unionized employees, which began in March 2017. The Company continues to invest in the mine, with limited production and capital improvements being performed by salaried staff.

Construction of the RVM machine continues in Sweden, and is expected to be completed, along with testing of the unit, and sent to the Company in 2020.

EXPLORATION AND PRE-DEVELOPMENT

Exploration

Exploration (including corporate development) expenses were $8.1 million, and $35.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2018, respectively. This represents an increase of 37% and 52% over the fourth quarter and full year 2017. These increases were primarily the result of the addition of the Nevada operations and increased exploration at San Sebastian, the Kinskuch project in British Columbia and the Little Baldy project in northern Idaho.

A complete summary of exploration activities can be found in the news release entitled "Hecla Reports Record Reserves For Silver, Gold, and Lead" released on February 14, 2019.

Pre-development

Pre-development spending was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter and $4.9 million for the full year 2018, principally to advance the permitting at Rock Creek and Montanore.

1,2,4,5 Non-GAAP measure. See pages 10-11 for more information.

Rock Creek

In August 2018, the Kootenai National Forest issued the Final Record of Decision (ROD) for Phase I (evaluation phase) of the Rock Creek Project, a proposed underground copper and silver mine in northwestern Montana near Noxon in Sanders County. The Company is updating its plan of operation to reflect the ROD, and agency approval is anticipated in early 2019. The project remains the subject of ongoing litigation.

Montanore

In May 2017, the Federal District court judge in Missoula, Montana remanded back to the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service their approvals for the Montanore project. The court advised that the agencies could proceed with the approval of the evaluation phase of the project. The U.S. Forest Service determined a focused supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS") would be prepared on the evaluation phase and published its notice of intent to do so in the Federal Register in December 2017. It is anticipated that the agency will complete its assessment and issue a new ROD in 2019. As a part of this permitting process, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is preparing updated terrestrial and aquatic biological opinions for the project. The project remains the subject of ongoing litigation.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

The Research and Development activities of the Company consisted primarily of work being conducted on the RVM, the focus of which is shifting towards fabrication of the unit, with delivery expected in 2020.

BASE METALS AND CURRENCY HEDGING

Base Metals Forward Sales Contracts

There were no forward sales contracts outstanding at December 31, 2018, other than provisional hedges (which address changes in prices between shipment and settlement with customers).

Foreign Currency Forward Purchase Contracts

The following table summarizes the Canadian dollars and Mexican pesos the Company has committed to purchase under foreign exchange forward contracts at December 31, 2018:

Currency Under Contract (in thousands of CAD/MXN) Average Exchange Rate CAD MXN CAD/USD MXN/USD 2019 settlements 114,800 124,320 1.30 20.28 2020 settlements 68,900 7,100 1.29 20.72 2021 settlements 49,900 — 1.28 — 2022 settlements 21,000 — 1.27 —

2019 ESTIMATES6

2019 Production Outlook

Silver Production (Moz) Gold Production (Koz) Silver Equivalent (Moz) Gold Equivalent (Koz) Greens Creek 7.7 50 24.0 305 Lucky Friday 0.2 N/A 0.2 N/A San Sebastian 2.0 14 3.0 40 Casa Berardi N/A 150 11.7 150 Nevada Operations 0.1 76 6.1 77 Total 10.0 290 45.0 572

2019 Cost Outlook

Costs of Sales (million) Cash cost, after by- product credits, per silver/gold ounce1,4 AISC, after by-product credits, per produced silver/gold ounce2 Greens Creek $202 $0 $5.50 Lucky Friday N/A N/A N/A San Sebastian $41 $9.00 $12.00 Total Silver $243 $1.10 $11.00 Casa Berardi $210 $850 $1,150 Nevada Operations $90 $900 $1,325 Total Gold $300 $875 $1,250

2019 Capital and Exploration Outlook

2019E Capital expenditures (excluding capitalized interest) $150 million 2019E Exploration expenditures (includes Corporate Development) $25 million 2019E Pre-development expenditures $2.5 million 2019E Research and Development expenditures $3.5 million

1,2,4,6 Non-GAAP measures. See pages 10-11 for more information.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0025 per share of common stock, payable on or about March 13, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 5, 2019. The Company's realized silver price was $14.58 in the fourth quarter and therefore did not satisfy the criteria for a larger dividend under the Company's dividend policy.

The Board of Directors also declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.875 per share on the 157,816 outstanding shares of Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock. This represents a total amount to be paid of approximately $138,000. The cash dividend is payable April 1, 2019, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2019.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Mexico, and is a growing gold producer with operating mines in Nevada and Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in seven world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada.

NOTES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are intended to provide additional information only and do not have any standard meaning prescribed by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures cited in this release and listed below are reconciled to their most comparable GAAP measure at the end of this release.

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver and gold ounce is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (sometimes referred to as "cost of sales" in this release), can be found at the end of the release. It is an important operating statistic that management utilizes to measure each mine's operating performance. It also allows the benchmarking of performance of each mine versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver mining company, management also uses the statistic on an aggregate basis - aggregating the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines - to compare performance with that of other primary silver mining companies. With regard to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations, management uses cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce to compare its performance with other gold mines. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(2) All in sustaining cost (AISC), after by-product credits, is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, the closest GAAP measurement, can be found in the end of the release. AISC, after by-product credits, includes cost of sales and other direct production costs, expenses for reclamation and exploration at the mines sites, corporate exploration related to sustaining operations, and all site sustaining capital costs. AISC, after by-product credits, is calculated net of depreciation, depletion, and amortization and by-product credits.

Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Management believes that all in sustaining costs is a non-GAAP measure that provides additional information to management, investors and analysts to help (i) in the understanding of the economics of our operations and performance compared to other producers and (ii) in the transparency by better defining the total costs associated with production. Similarly, the statistic is useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as it provides a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, a reconciliation of which to net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found at the end of the release. Adjusted EBITDA is a measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operating performance but should not be considered an alternative to net income, or cash provided by operating activities as those terms are defined by GAAP, and does not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. In addition, the Company may use it when formulating performance goals and targets under its incentive program.

(4) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per gold ounce, is a Non-GAAP measurement only applicable to Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations production. Gold produced from Greens Creek and San Sebastian is treated as a by-product credit against the silver cash cost.

(5) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated as cash provided by operating activities less additions to properties, plants and equipment.

Other

(6) Expectations for 2019 include silver, gold, lead and zinc production from Greens Creek, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations converted using Au $1,250/oz, Ag $16.00/oz, Zn $1.25/lb, and Pb $1.00/lb. Lucky Friday expectations are currently suspended as there is currently a strike. Numbers may be rounded.

(7) Silver and gold equivalent calculation based on average actual prices for each metal in the year as follows: $15.71 for Ag, $1,269 for Au, $1.02 for Pb, and $1.33 for Zn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements, Including 2019 Outlook

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws, including Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: (i) estimates of future costs including cost of sales, cash cost, after by-product credits per ounce of silver/gold and AISC, after by-product credits, per ounce of silver/gold; (ii) estimates for 2019 for silver and gold production and silver equivalent production, cash cost, after by-product credits, AISC, after by-product credits, capital expenditures and exploration and pre-development expenditures (which assumes metal prices of gold at $1,250/oz, Ag $16.00/oz, Zn $1.25/lb, Pb $1.00/lb; USD/CAD assumed to be $0.79, USD/MXN assumed to be $0.06; and (iii) the Company’s mineral reserves and resources. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (a) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (b) permitting, development, operations and expansion of the Company’s projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans; (c) political/regulatory developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (d) the exchange rate for the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, being approximately consistent with current levels; (e) certain price assumptions for gold, silver, lead and zinc; (f) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (g) the accuracy of our current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; and (h) the Company’s plans for development and production will proceed as expected and will not require revision as a result of risks or uncertainties, whether known, unknown or unanticipated. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the “forward-looking statements.” Such risks include, but are not limited to gold, silver and other metals price volatility, operating risks, currency fluctuations, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, community relations, conflict resolution and outcome of projects or oppositions, litigation, political, regulatory, labor and environmental risks, and exploration risks and results, including that mineral resources are not mineral reserves, they do not have demonstrated economic viability and there is no certainty that they can be upgraded to mineral reserves through continued exploration. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see the Company’s 2018 Form 10-K, filed on February 22, 2019, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

Cautionary Statements to Investors on Reserves and Resources

Reporting requirements in the United States for disclosure of mineral properties are governed by the SEC and included in the SEC's Securities Act Industry Guide 7, entitled “Description of Property by Issuers Engaged or to be Engaged in Significant Mining Operations” (Guide 7). Although the SEC has recently issued new rules rescinding Guide 7, the new rules are not binding until January 1, 2022, and at this time the Company still reports in accordance with Guide 7. However, the Company is also a “reporting issuer” under Canadian securities laws, which require estimates of mineral resources and reserves to be prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101). NI 43-101 requires all disclosure of estimates of potential mineral resources and reserves to be disclosed in accordance with its requirements. Such Canadian information is included herein to satisfy the Company's “public disclosure” obligations under Regulation FD of the SEC and to provide U.S. holders with ready access to information publicly available in Canada.

Reporting requirements in the United States for disclosure of mineral properties under Guide 7 and the requirements in Canada under NI 43-101 standards are substantially different. This document contains a summary of certain estimates of the Company, not only of proven and probable reserves within the meaning of Guide 7, but also of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates estimated in accordance with the definitional standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum referred to in NI 43-101. Under Guide 7, the term "reserve" means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term "economically", as used in the definition of reserve, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term "legally", as used in the definition of reserve, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Hecla must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a timeframe consistent with Hecla's current mine plans. The terms “measured resources”, “indicated resources,” and “inferred resources” are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101. These terms are not defined under Guide 7 and are not normally permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC in the United States, except where required to be disclosed by foreign law. The term “resource” does not equate to the term “reserve”. Under Guide 7, the material described herein as “indicated resources” and “measured resources” would be characterized as “mineralized material” and is permitted to be disclosed in tonnage and grade only, not ounces. The category of “inferred resources” is not recognized by Guide 7. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in such categories will ever be converted into proven or probable reserves. “Resources” have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of such a “resource” will ever be upgraded to a higher category or will ever be economically extracted. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a “resource” exists or is economically or legally mineable. Investors are also especially cautioned that the mere fact that such resources may be referred to in ounces of silver and/or gold, rather than in tons of mineralization and grades of silver and/or gold estimated per ton, is not an indication that such material will ever result in mined ore which is processed into commercial silver or gold.

Qualified Person (QP) Pursuant to Canadian National Instrument 43-101

Dean McDonald, PhD. P.Geo., Senior Vice President - Exploration of Hecla Mining Company, who serves as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information concerning Hecla’s mineral projects in this news release. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Greens Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report for the Greens Creek Mine, Juneau, Alaska, USA” effective date March 28, 2013, and for the Lucky Friday Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled “Technical Report on the Lucky Friday Mine Shoshone County, Idaho, USA” effective date April 2, 2014, for the Casa Berardi Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimate for the Casa Berardi Mine, Northwestern Quebec, Canada" effective date March 31, 2014 (the "Casa Berardi Technical Report"), and for the San Sebastian Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Hecla titled "Technical Report for the San Sebastian Ag-Au Property, Durango, Mexico" effective date September 8, 2015. Also included in these four technical reports is a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant factors. Information regarding data verification, surveys and investigations, quality assurance program and quality control measures and a summary of sample, analytical or testing procedures for the Fire Creek Mine are contained in a technical report prepared for Klondex Mines, dated March 31, 2018; the Hollister Mine dated May 31, 2017, amended August 9, 2017; and the Midas Mine dated August 31, 2014, amended April 2, 2015. Copies of these technical reports are available under Hecla's and Klondex's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The current Casa Berardi drill program was performed on core sawed in half and included the insertion of blanks and standards of variable grade in every 24 core samples. Standards were generally provided by Analytical Solutions Ltd and prepared in 30-gram bags. Samples were sent to the Swastika Laboratories in Swastika, Ontario, a registered accredited laboratory, where they were dried, crushed, and split for gold analysis. Analysis for gold was completed by fire assay with AA finish. Gold over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Data received from the lab were subject to validation using in-built program triggers to identify outside limit blank or standard assays that require re-analysis. Over 5% of the original pulps and rejects are sent for re-assay to ALS Chemex in Val d’Or for quality control.

Dr. McDonald reviewed and verified information regarding drill sampling, data verification of all digitally-collected data, drill surveys and specific gravity determinations relating to the Casa Berardi mine. The review encompassed quality assurance programs and quality control measures including analytical or testing practice, chain-of-custody procedures, sample storage procedures and included independent sample collection and analysis. This review found the information and procedures meet industry standards and are adequate for Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimation and mine planning purposes.

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts - unaudited) Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Sales of products $ 136,520 $ 160,113 $ 567,137 $ 577,775 Cost of sales and other direct production costs 102,192 80,190 353,994 304,727 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 35,593 33,613 134,044 120,599 Total cost of sales 137,785 113,803 488,038 425,326 Gross (loss) profit (1,265 ) 46,310 79,099 152,449 Other operating expenses: General and administrative 8,693 6,567 36,542 35,611 Exploration 8,086 5,888 35,695 23,510 Pre-development 1,272 1,387 4,887 5,448 Research and development 399 1,151 5,441 3,276 Other operating (income) expense (171 ) 923 1,596 2,513 Loss (gain) on disposition of property, plants, equipment and mineral interests 581 (1,118 ) (2,793 ) (6,042 ) Suspension-related costs 2,356 6,916 20,693 21,301 Acquisition costs 389 — 10,045 25 Provision for closed operations and reclamation 1,585 1,657 6,119 6,701 23,190 23,371 118,225 92,343 (Loss) income from operations (24,455 ) 22,939 (39,126 ) 60,106 Other income (expense): (Loss) gain on derivative contracts (18 ) (4,702 ) 40,253 (21,250 ) Gain (loss) on disposition of investments 2 1 (34 ) (166 ) Unrealized loss on investments (355 ) (174 ) (2,816 ) (247 ) Net foreign exchange gain (loss) 7,454 578 10,310 (9,680 ) Interest and other (expense) income (613 ) 507 (907 ) 1,692 Interest expense (10,925 ) (9,589 ) (40,944 ) (38,012 ) (4,455 ) (13,379 ) 5,862 (67,663 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (28,910 ) 9,560 (33,264 ) (7,557 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 5,217 (38,527 ) 6,701 (20,963 ) Net loss (23,693 ) (28,967 ) (26,563 ) (28,520 ) Preferred stock dividends (138 ) (138 ) (552 ) (552 ) Loss applicable to common stockholders $ (23,831 ) $ (29,105 ) $ (27,115 ) $ (29,072 ) Basic loss per common share after preferred dividends $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted loss per common share after preferred dividends $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding basic 480,572 399,133 433,419 397,394 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding diluted 480,572 399,133 433,419 397,394

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars and shares in thousands - unaudited) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,389 $ 186,107 Investments — 33,758 Accounts receivable 25,818 32,190 Inventories 87,533 55,466 Other current assets 23,410 13,715 Total current assets 164,150 321,236 Non-current investments 6,583 7,561 Non-current restricted cash and investments 1,025 1,032 Properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests, net 2,520,004 1,999,311 Deferred income tax asset 1,987 1,509 Other non-current assets and deferred charges 10,195 14,509 Total assets $ 2,703,944 $ 2,345,158 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 77,861 $ 46,549 Accrued payroll and related benefits 30,034 31,259 Accrued taxes 7,727 5,919 Current portion of capital leases 5,264 5,608 Current portion of accrued reclamation and closure costs 3,410 6,679 Accrued interest 5,961 5,745 Other current liabilities 5,937 10,371 Total current liabilities 136,194 112,130 Capital leases 7,871 6,193 Accrued reclamation and closure costs 104,979 79,366 Long-term debt 532,799 502,229 Deferred income tax liability 173,537 124,352 Non-current pension liability 47,711 46,628 Other non-current liabilities 9,890 12,983 Total liabilities 1,012,981 883,881 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock 39 39 Common stock 121,956 100,926 Capital surplus 1,880,481 1,619,816 Accumulated deficit (248,308 ) (218,089 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (42,469 ) (23,373 ) Treasury stock (20,736 ) (18,042 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,690,963 1,461,277 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,703,944 $ 2,345,158 Common shares outstanding 482,604 399,176

HECLA MINING COMPANY Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands - unaudited) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (26,563 ) $ (28,520 ) Non-cash elements included in net loss: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 140,905 126,467 Loss on disposition of investments — 167 Unrealized loss on investments 2,816 251 Gain on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (2,793 ) (6,042 ) Provision for reclamation and closure costs 6,090 4,508 Deferred income taxes (9,699 ) 19,392 Stock compensation 6,278 6,323 Acquisition costs — — Amortization of loan origination fees 2,077 1,864 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (15,366 ) 20,741 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (7,104 ) 10,208 Adjustment of inventory to market value 8,191 — Other non-cash charges, net (32 ) 51 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,843 (2,414 ) Inventories (27,512 ) (3,744 ) Other current and non-current assets (1,726 ) (11,595 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 17,795 (16,434 ) Accrued payroll and related benefits (2,425 ) 2,092 Accrued taxes 645 (2,234 ) Accrued reclamation and closure costs and other non-current liabilities (7,199 ) (5,203 ) Cash provided by operating activities 94,221 115,878 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests (136,933 ) (98,038 ) Purchase of other companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (139,326 ) — Proceeds from disposition of properties, plants and equipment 2,411 374 Insurance proceeds received for damaged property 4,377 7,745 Purchases of investments (31,971 ) (56,613 ) Maturities of investments 64,895 49,969 Net cash used in investing activities (236,547 ) (96,563 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of treasury shares (2,694 ) (2,868 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net of related expense 6,744 9,610 Dividends paid to common stockholders (4,393 ) (3,976 ) Dividends paid to preferred stockholders (552 ) (552 ) Borrowings on debt 102,024 — Payments on debt (106,036 ) (470 ) Debt issuance and loan origination fees paid (2,638 ) (476 ) Repayments of capital leases (7,339 ) (6,516 ) Net cash used in financing activities (14,884 ) (5,248 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (1,515 ) 1,095 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (158,725 ) 15,162 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 187,139 171,977 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 28,414 $ 187,139

HECLA MINING COMPANY Metal Prices Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 AVERAGE METAL PRICES Silver - London PM Fix ($/oz) $ 14.55 $ 16.70 $ 15.71 $ 17.05 Realized price per ounce $ 14.58 $ 16.87 $ 15.63 $ 17.23 Gold - London PM Fix ($/oz) $ 1,228 $ 1,274 $ 1,269 $ 1,257 Realized price per ounce $ 1,237 $ 1,278 $ 1,265 $ 1,261 Lead - LME Cash ($/pound) $ 0.89 $ 1.13 $ 1.02 $ 1.05 Realized price per pound $ 0.88 $ 1.14 $ 1.04 $ 1.06 Zinc - LME Cash ($/pound) $ 1.19 $ 1.47 $ 1.33 $ 1.31 Realized price per pound $ 1.15 $ 1.46 $ 1.27 $ 1.32

Production Data Fourth Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 GREENS CREEK UNIT Tons of ore processed 212,522 211,689 845,398 839,589 Mining cost per ton $ 77.87 $ 74.49 $ 71.37 $ 70.86 Milling cost per ton $ 35.93 $ 32.38 $ 33.53 $ 32.38 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 12.81 13.02 12.16 12.88 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 2.67 2.41 2.80 2.72 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 7.12 6.53 7.47 7.25 Silver produced (oz.) 2,163,563 2,146,223 7,953,003 8,351,882 Gold produced (oz.) 13,097 11,565 51,493 50,854 Lead produced (tons) 4,608 3,916 18,960 17,996 Zinc produced (tons) 13,677 11,850 55,350 52,547 Total cash cost, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 1.79 $ 0.66 $ (1.13 ) $ 0.71 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 7.92 $ 6.23 $ 5.58 $ 5.76 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 12,170 $ 10,364 $ 46,864 $ 35,255 LUCKY FRIDAY UNIT Tons of ore processed 1,297 6,347 17,309 70,718 Mining cost per ton $ 67.91 $ 47.39 $ 86.30 $ 106.75 Milling cost per ton $ 22.32 $ 9.35 $ 14.86 $ 21.71 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 7.33 11.73 10.78 12.38 Ore grade milled - Lead (%) 6.89 6.90 7.19 7.10 Ore grade milled - Zinc (%) 3.13 5.06 4.20 4.01 Silver produced (oz.) 13,026 69,578 169,041 838,658 Lead produced (tons) 96 391 1,131 4,737 Zinc produced (tons) 34 257 673 2,560 Total cash cost, net of by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) N/A $ (2.65 ) N/A $ 5.81 AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) N/A $ 15.57 N/A $ 12.48 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 7,347 $ 1,268 $ 14,236 $ 6,268 SAN SEBASTIAN UNIT Tons of ore processed 44,817 32,574 156,733 144,197 Mining cost per ton $ 131.16 $ 30.18 $ 149.77 $ 36.77 Milling cost per ton $ 64.03 $ 70.53 $ 65.55 $ 67.52 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 10.85 24.58 14.07 23.91 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.082 0.193 0.11 0.185 Silver produced (oz.) 443,302 759,100 2,037,072 3,257,738 Gold produced (oz.) 2,928 5,955 14,979 25,177 Total cash cost, net of by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 14.78 $ (3.80 ) $ 9.69 $ (3.36 ) AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 19.51 $ (0.64 ) $ 14.68 $ (0.26 ) Capital additions (in thousands) $ 2,527 $ 3,751 $ 6,219 $ 11,231 CASA BERARDI UNIT Tons of ore processed - underground 187,956 198,846 744,947 805.047 Tons of ore processed - surface pit 135,436 147,432 630,771 491.177 Tons of ore processed - total 323,392 346.278 1,375,718 1,296.224 Surface tons mined - ore and waste 1,773,114 1,225,692 6,902,760 7,652,759 Mining cost per ton - underground $ 106.75 $ 101.87 $ 105.78 $ 99.49 Mining cost per ton - combined $ 81.92 $ 54.34 $ 74.44 $ 79.49 Mining cost per ton or ore and waste - surface tons mined $ 3.10 $ 3.84 $ 3.56 $ 3.00 Milling cost per ton $ 15.61 $ 15.59 $ 15.84 $ 16.10 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - underground 0.189 0.180 0.203 0.170 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - surface pit 0.041 0.096 0.059 0.089 Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) - combined 0.129 0.144 0.136 0.139 Ore grade milled - Silver (oz./ton) 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Gold produced (oz.) - underground 31,015 31,117 130,647 118,739 Gold produced (oz.) - surface pit 4,849 12,327 32,097 37,914 Gold produced (oz.) - total 35,864 43,444 162,744 156,653 Silver produced (oz.) - total 7,338 9,885 38,086 36,566 Total cash cost, net of by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 940 $ 719 $ 800 $ 820 AISC, after by-product credits, per gold ounce (1) $ 1,348 $ 1,039 $ 1,080 $ 1,174 Capital additions (in thousands) $ 13,590 $ 12,419 $ 40,710 $ 50,668 NEVADA OPERATIONS Tons of ore processed 60,484 N/A 116,383 N/A Mining cost per ton $ 245.15 N/A $ 216.80 N/A Milling cost per ton $ 79.09 N/A $ 74.91 N/A Ore grade milled - Gold (oz./ton) 0.365 N/A 0.328 N/A Silver produced (oz.) 88,156 N/A 172,301 N/A Gold produced (oz.) 19,098 N/A 32,887 N/A Total cash cost, net of by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 1,251 N/A $ 1,221 N/A AISC, after by-product credits, per silver ounce (1) $ 2,020 N/A $ 1,950 N/A Capital additions (in thousands) $ 17,589 N/A $ 32,587 N/A

(1) Cash cost, after by-product credits, per ounce and AISC, after by-product credits. per ounce represent non-U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measurements. A reconciliation of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization (GAAP) to cash cost, after by-product credits can be found in the cash cost per ounce reconciliation section of this news release. Gold, lead and zinc produced have been treated as by-product credits in calculating silver costs per ounce. The primary metal produced at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations is gold, with a by-product credit for the value of silver production.

Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cost of Sales and Other Direct Production Costs and Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (GAAP) to Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and Cash Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP) and All-In Sustaining Cost, Before By-product Credits and All-In Sustaining Cost, After By-product Credits (non-GAAP)

The tables below present reconciliations between the most comparable GAAP measure of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization to the non-GAAP measures of (i) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, (ii) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, (iii) AISC, Before By-product Credits and (iv) AISC, After By-product Credits for our operations at the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, San Sebastian, Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units and for the Company for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and for estimated amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is a measure developed by precious metals companies (including the Silver Institute) in an effort to provide a uniform standard for comparison purposes. There can be no assurance, however, that these non-GAAP measures as we report them are the same as those reported by other mining companies.

Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce is an important operating statistic that we utilize to measure each mine's operating performance. We have recently started reporting AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce which we use as a measure of our mines' net cash flow after costs for exploration, pre-development, reclamation, and sustaining capital. This is similar to the Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce non-GAAP measure we report, but also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. Current GAAP measures used in the mining industry, such as cost of goods sold, do not capture all the expenditures incurred to discover, develop and sustain silver and gold production. Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce also allow us to benchmark the performance of each of our mines versus those of our competitors. As a primary silver and gold mining company, we also use these statistics on an aggregate basis. We aggregate the Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian mines to compare our performance with that of other primary silver mining companies and aggregate the Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units to compare our performance with that of other primary gold mining companies. Similarly, these statistics are useful in identifying acquisition and investment opportunities as they provide a common tool for measuring the financial performance of other mines with varying geologic, metallurgical and operating characteristics.

Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits and AISC, Before By-product Credits include all direct and indirect operating cash costs related directly to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes. AISC, Before By-product Credits for each mine also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties also includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital projects. By-product credits include revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. As depicted in the tables below, by-product credits comprise an essential element of our silver unit cost structure, distinguishing our silver operations due to the polymetallic nature of their orebodies.

In addition to the uses described above, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce provide management and investors an indication of operating cash flow, after consideration of the average price, received from production. We also use these measurements for the comparative monitoring of performance of our mining operations period-to-period from a cash flow perspective.

The Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations sections below report Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce for the production of gold, their primary product, and by-product revenues earned from silver, which is a by-product at Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations. Only costs and ounces produced relating to units with the same primary product are combined to represent Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce. Thus, the gold produced at our Casa Berardi and Nevada Operations units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce and AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce for the total of Greens Creek, Lucky Friday and San Sebastian, our combined silver properties. Similarly, the silver produced at our other three units is not included as a by-product credit when calculating the similar gold metrics for Casa Berardi.

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 48,302 $ 3,906 $ 10,638 $ 62,846 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (11,631 ) (209 ) (1,016 ) (12,856 ) Treatment costs 9,038 78 180 9,296 Change in product inventory 2,092 (148 ) 527 2,471 Reclamation and other costs (587 ) — (185 ) (772 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (3,627 ) — (3,627 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 47,214 — 10,144 57,358 Reclamation and other costs 849 — 105 954 Exploration 242 — 1,164 608 2,014 Sustaining capital 12,170 — 828 157 13,155 General and administrative 8,693 8,693 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 60,475 — 12,241 82,174 By-product credits: Zinc (22,788 ) — (22,788 ) Gold (14,079 ) (3,595 ) (17,674 ) Lead (6,475 ) — (6,475 ) Total By-product credits (43,342 ) — (3,595 ) (46,937 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 3,872 $ — $ 6,549 $ 10,421 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 17,133 $ — $ 8,646 $ 35,237 Divided by ounces produced 2,164 — 443 2,607 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 21.83 $ — $ 22.90 $ 22.01 By-product credits per ounce (20.04 ) — (8.12 ) (18.00 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 1.79 $ — $ 14.78 $ 4.01 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 27.96 $ — $ 27.63 $ 31.53 By-product credits per ounce (20.04 ) — (8.12 ) (18.00 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 7.92 $ — $ 19.51 $ 13.53

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 47,253 $ 27,686 $ 74,939 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (16,423 ) (6,314 ) (22,737 ) Treatment costs 440 48 488 Change in product inventory 2,686 4,711 7,397 Reclamation and other costs (137 ) (954 ) (1,091 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 33,819 25,177 58,996 Reclamation and other costs 137 567 704 Exploration 903 4,101 5,004 Sustaining capital 13,591 10,018 23,609 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 48,450 39,863 88,313 By-product credits: Silver (106 ) (1,280 ) (1,386 ) Total By-product credits (106 ) (1,280 ) (1,386 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 33,713 $ 23,897 $ 57,610 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 48,344 $ 38,583 $ 86,927 Divided by gold ounces produced 36 19 55 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 943 $ 1,318 $ 1,073 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (67 ) (25 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 940 $ 1,251 $ 1,048 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,351 $ 2,087 $ 1,607 By-product credits per ounce (3 ) (67 ) (25 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,348 $ 2,020 $ 1,582

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 62,846 $ 74,939 $ 137,785 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (12,856 ) (22,737 ) (35,593 ) Treatment costs 9,296 488 9,784 Change in product inventory 2,471 7,397 9,868 Reclamation and other costs (772 ) (1,091 ) (1,863 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (3,627 ) (3,627 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 57,358 58,996 116,354 Reclamation and other costs 954 704 1,658 Exploration 2,014 5,004 7,018 Sustaining capital 13,155 23,609 36,764 General and administrative 8,693 — 8,693 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 82,174 88,313 170,487 By-product credits: Zinc (22,788 ) — (22,788 ) Gold (17,674 ) — (17,674 ) Lead (6,475 ) — (6,475 ) Silver (1,386 ) (1,386 ) Total By-product credits (46,937 ) (1,386 ) (48,323 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 10,421 $ 57,610 $ 68,031 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 35,237 $ 86,927 $ 122,164 Divided by ounces produced 2,607 55 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.01 $ 1,073 By-product credits per ounce (18.00 ) (25 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 4.01 $ 1,048 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 31.53 $ 1,607 By-product credits per ounce (18.00 ) (25 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 13.53 $ 1,582

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi (Gold) Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 61,561 $ 565 $ 5,323 $ 67,449 $ 46,354 $ 113,803 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (16,886 ) (14 ) (657 ) (17,557 ) (16,056 ) (33,613 ) Treatment costs 10,153 502 279 10,934 658 11,592 Change in product inventory (7,645 ) 42 137 (7,466 ) 584 (6,882 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,241 ) 48 (378 ) (1,571 ) (122 ) (1,693 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 45,942 1,143 4,704 51,789 31,418 83,207 Reclamation and other costs 667 — 117 784 122 906 Exploration 926 — 1,895 518 3,339 1,322 4,661 Sustaining capital 10,360 1,268 391 441 12,460 12,419 24,879 General and administrative 6,567 6,567 6,567 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 57,895 2,411 7,107 74,939 45,281 120,220 By-product credits: Zinc (24,478 ) (561 ) (25,039 ) (25,039 ) Gold (13,019 ) (7,593 ) (20,612 ) (20,612 ) Lead (7,021 ) (768 ) (7,789 ) (7,789 ) Silver (164 ) (164 ) Total By-product credits (44,518 ) (1,329 ) (7,593 ) (53,440 ) (164 ) (53,604 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 1,424 $ (186 ) $ (2,889 ) $ (1,651 ) $ 31,254 $ 29,603 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 13,377 $ 1,082 $ (486 ) $ 21,499 $ 45,117 $ 66,616 Divided by ounces produced 2,146 70 760 2,976 43 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 21.41 $ 16.34 $ 6.19 $ 17.41 $ 723 By-product credits per ounce (20.75 ) (18.99 ) (9.99 ) (17.96 ) (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 0.66 $ (2.65 ) $ (3.80 ) $ (0.55 ) $ 719 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 26.98 $ 34.56 $ 9.35 $ 25.19 $ 1,043 By-product credits per ounce (20.75 ) (18.99 ) (9.99 ) (17.96 ) (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 6.23 $ 15.57 $ (0.64 ) $ 7.23 $ 1,039

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 190,066 $ 9,750 $ 41,815 $ 241,631 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (46,511 ) (1,012 ) (4,602 ) (52,125 ) Treatment costs 38,174 839 807 39,820 Change in product inventory 3,087 (2,330 ) 2,385 3,142 Reclamation and other costs (2,911 ) — (1,559 ) (4,470 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs — (7,247 ) — (7,247 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 181,905 — 38,846 220,751 Reclamation and other costs 3,397 419 3,816 Exploration 3,151 7,792 1,959 12,902 Sustaining capital 46,864 1,947 1,495 50,306 General and administrative 36,542 36,542 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 235,317 — 49,004 324,317 By-product credits: Zinc (103,096 ) — (103,096 ) Gold (57,316 ) — (19,100 ) (76,416 ) Lead (30,512 ) — (30,512 ) Total By-product credits (190,924 ) — (19,100 ) (210,024 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (9,019 ) $ — $ 19,746 $ 10,727 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 44,393 $ — $ 29,904 $ 114,293 Divided by silver ounces produced 7,953 2,037 9,990 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 22.88 $ — $ 19.07 $ 22.10 By-product credits per ounce (24.01 ) — (9.38 ) (21.02 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ (1.13 ) $ — $ 9.69 $ 1.08 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 29.59 $ — $ 24.06 $ 32.46 By-product credits per ounce (24.01 ) — (9.38 ) (21.02 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 5.58 $ — $ 14.68 $ 11.44

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 199,402 $ 47,005 $ 246,407 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (71,302 ) (10,617 ) (81,919 ) Treatment costs 2,068 90 2,158 Change in product inventory 1,205 7,138 8,343 Reclamation and other costs (558 ) (954 ) (1,512 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 130,815 42,662 173,477 Reclamation and other costs 558 567 1,125 Exploration 4,277 6,345 10,622 Sustaining capital 40,711 17,079 57,790 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 176,361 66,653 243,014 By-product credits: Silver (597 ) (2,512 ) (3,109 ) Total By-product credits (597 ) (2,512 ) (3,109 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 130,218 $ 40,150 $ 170,368 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 175,764 $ 64,141 $ 239,905 Divided by gold ounces produced 163 33 196 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 804 $ 1,297 $ 887 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) (76 ) (16 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 800 $ 1,221 $ 871 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,084 $ 2,026 $ 1,242 By-product credits per ounce (4 ) (76 ) (16 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,080 $ 1,950 $ 1,226

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 241,631 $ 246,407 $ 488,038 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (52,125 ) (81,919 ) (134,044 ) Treatment costs 39,820 2,158 41,978 Change in product inventory 3,142 8,343 11,485 Reclamation and other costs (4,470 ) (1,512 ) (5,982 ) Exclusion of Lucky Friday costs (7,247 ) (7,247 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 220,751 173,477 394,228 Reclamation and other costs 3,816 1,125 4,941 Exploration 12,902 10,622 23,524 Sustaining capital 50,306 57,790 108,096 General and administrative 36,542 — 36,542 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 324,317 243,014 567,331 By-product credits: Zinc (103,096 ) (103,096 ) Gold (76,416 ) (76,416 ) Lead (30,512 ) (30,512 ) Silver (3,109 ) (3,109 ) Total By-product credits (210,024 ) (3,109 ) (213,133 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 10,727 $ 170,368 $ 181,095 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 114,293 $ 239,905 $ 354,198 Divided by gold ounces produced 9,990 196 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 22.10 $ 887 By-product credits per ounce (21.02 ) (16 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1.08 $ 871 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 32.46 $ 1,242 By-product credits per ounce (21.02 ) (16 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 11.44 $ 1,226

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2017 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Casa Berardi (Gold) Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 201,803 $ 15,107 $ 23,700 $ 240,610 $ 184,716 $ 425,326 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (56,328 ) (2,447 ) (2,693 ) (61,468 ) (59,131 ) (120,599 ) Treatment costs 47,774 4,759 1,185 53,718 2,432 56,150 Change in product inventory (2,247 ) 1,853 (55 ) (449 ) 1,466 1,017 Reclamation and other costs (2,716 ) (115 ) (1,467 ) (4,298 ) (476 ) (4,774 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 188,286 19,157 20,670 228,113 129,007 357,120 Reclamation and other costs 2,666 217 468 3,351 475 3,826 Exploration 4,265 (1 ) 6,879 1,825 12,968 4,351 17,319 Sustaining capital 35,255 5,377 2,770 2,716 46,118 50,664 96,782 General and administrative 35,611 35,611 35,611 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 230,472 24,750 30,787 326,161 184,497 510,658 By-product credits: Zinc (96,950 ) (4,914 ) (101,864 ) (101,864 ) Gold (55,694 ) (31,625 ) (87,319 ) (87,319 ) Lead (29,717 ) (9,367 ) (39,084 ) (39,084 ) Silver (614 ) (614 ) Total By-product credits (182,361 ) (14,281 ) (31,625 ) (228,267 ) (614 ) (228,881 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 5,925 $ 4,876 $ (10,955 ) $ (154 ) $ 128,393 $ 128,239 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 48,111 $ 10,469 $ (838 ) $ 97,894 $ 183,883 $ 281,777 Divided by ounces produced 8,352 839 3,258 12,449 157 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 22.54 $ 22.83 $ 6.35 $ 18.33 $ 824 By-product credits per ounce (21.83 ) (17.02 ) (9.71 ) (18.34 ) (4 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 0.71 $ 5.81 $ (3.36 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 820 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 27.59 $ 29.50 $ 9.45 $ 26.20 $ 1,178 By-product credits per ounce (21.83 ) (17.02 ) (9.71 ) (18.34 ) (4 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 5.76 $ 12.48 $ (0.26 ) $ 7.86 $ 1,174

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Greens Creek Lucky Friday(2) San Sebastian Corporate(3) Total Silver Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 202,000 $ 41,000 $ 243,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (45,000 ) (4,000 ) (49,000 ) Treatment costs 38,000 1,000 39,000 Change in product inventory (1,000 ) — (1,000 ) Reclamation and other costs (1,000 ) (1,000 ) (2,000 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 193,000 37,000 230,000 Reclamation and other costs 1,000 1,000 2,000 Exploration 2,000 3,500 5,500 Sustaining capital 42,000 1,500 43,500 General and administrative — — 40,000 40,000 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 238,000 43,000 321,000 By-product credits: Zinc (109,000 ) (109,000 ) Gold (55,000 ) (19,000 ) (74,000 ) Lead (34,000 ) (34,000 ) Total By-product credits (198,000 ) (19,000 ) (217,000 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ (5,000 ) $ 18,000 $ 13,000 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 40,000 $ 24,000 $ 104,000 Divided by ounces produced 7,700 2,000 9,700 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 25.06 $ 18.50 $ 23.71 By-product credits per ounce (25.71 ) (9.50 ) (22.37 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ (0.65 ) $ 9.00 $ 1.34 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 30.91 $ 21.50 $ 33.09 By-product credits per ounce (25.71 ) (9.50 ) (22.37 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Silver Ounce $ 5.20 $ 12.00 $ 10.72

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Casa Berardi Nevada Operations Total Gold Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 210,000 $ 90,000 $ 300,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (80,000 ) (15,000 ) (95,000 ) Treatment costs — — — Change in product inventory (2,000 ) (1,000 ) (3,000 ) Reclamation and other costs 1,000 (2,800 ) (1,800 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 129,000 71,200 200,200 Reclamation and other costs 1,000 850 1,850 Exploration 4,000 6,000 10,000 Sustaining capital 43,000 25,000 68,000 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 177,000 103,050 280,050 By-product credits: — Silver (2,000 ) (2,000 ) (4,000 ) Total By-product credits (2,000 ) (2,000 ) (4,000 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 127,000 $ 69,200 $ 196,200 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 175,000 $ 101,050 $ 276,050 Divided by gold ounces produced 150 76 226 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 860 $ 937 $ 886 By-product credits per ounce (13 ) (26 ) (18 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 847 $ 911 $ 868 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,180 $ 1,356 $ 1,239 By-product credits per ounce (13 ) (26 ) (18 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Gold Ounce $ 1,167 $ 1,330 $ 1,221

In thousands (except per ounce amounts) Estimate for Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 Total Silver Total Gold Total Cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 243,000 $ 300,000 $ 543,000 Depreciation, depletion and amortization (49,000 ) (95,000 ) (144,000 ) Treatment costs 39,000 — 39,000 Change in product inventory (1,000 ) (3,000 ) (4,000 ) Reclamation and other costs (2,000 ) (1,800 ) (3,800 ) Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits (1) 230,000 200,200 430,200 Reclamation and other costs 2,000 1,850 3,850 Exploration 5,500 10,000 15,500 Sustaining capital 43,500 68,000 111,500 General and administrative 40,000 — 40,000 AISC, Before By-product Credits (1) 321,000 280,050 601,050 By-product credits: Zinc (109,000 ) — (109,000 ) Gold (74,000 ) — (74,000 ) Lead (34,000 ) — (34,000 ) Silver (4,000 ) (4,000 ) Total By-product credits (217,000 ) (4,000 ) (221,000 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits $ 13,000 $ 196,200 $ 209,200 AISC, After By-product Credits $ 104,000 $ 276,050 $ 380,050 Divided by ounces produced 9,700 226 Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 23.71 $ 886 By-product credits per ounce (22.37 ) (18 ) Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 1.34 $ 868 AISC, Before By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 33.09 $ 1,239 By-product credits per ounce (22.37 ) (18 ) AISC, After By-product Credits, per Ounce $ 10.72 $ 1,221

(1) Includes all direct and indirect operating costs related to the physical activities of producing metals, including mining, processing and other plant costs, third-party refining and marketing expense, on-site general and administrative costs, royalties and mining production taxes, before by-product revenues earned from all metals other than the primary metal produced at each unit. AISC, Before By-product Credits also includes on-site exploration, reclamation, and sustaining capital costs. (2) The unionized employees at Lucky Friday have been on strike since March 13, 2017, and production at Lucky Friday has been limited since that time. For 2018 and 2017, costs related to suspension of full production totaling approximately $17.4 million and $17.1 million, respectively, along with $5.2 million and $4.2 million, respectively, in non-cash depreciation expense for that period, have been excluded from the calculations of cost of sales and other direct production costs and depreciation, depletion and amortization, Cash Cost, Before By-product Credits, Cash Cost, After By-product Credits, AISC, Before By-product Credits, and AISC, After By-product Credits. (3) AISC, Before By-product Credits for our consolidated silver properties includes corporate costs for general and administrative expense, exploration and sustaining capital.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shareholders (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of adjusted net (loss) income applicable to common stockholders and adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are indicators of our performance. They exclude certain impacts which are of a nature which we believe are not reflective of our underlying performance. Management believes that adjusted net (loss) income per common share provides investors with the ability to better evaluate our underlying operating performance.

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net loss applicable to common stockholders (GAAP) $ (23,831 ) $ (29,105 ) $ (27,115 ) $ (29,072 ) Adjusting items: Loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 18 4,702 (40,253 ) 21,250 Provisional price loss (gain) 531 (178 ) 3,803 (742 ) Lucky Friday suspension costs 2,356 6,916 20,693 21,301 Environmental accruals 250 — 250 — Foreign exchange (gain) loss (7,454 ) (578 ) (10,310 ) 9,680 Acquisition costs 389 — 10,045 25 Bond offering costs — — — 887 Loss (gain) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests 581 (1,118 ) (2,793 ) (6,042 ) Change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance (862 ) 33,421 (862 ) 15,935 Adjusted net (loss) income applicable to common stockholders $ (28,022 ) $ 14,060 $ (46,542 ) $ 33,222 Weighted average shares - basic 480,572 399,133 433,419 397,394 Weighted average shares - diluted 480,572 399,133 433,419 397,394 Basic adjusted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.08 Diluted adjusted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.08

Reconciliation of Net Loss (GAAP) and Debt (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net Debt (non-GAAP)

This release refers to the non-GAAP measures of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our operating performance, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last 12 months (or "LTM adjusted EBITDA"), which is a measure of our ability to service our debt. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before the following items: interest expense, income tax provision, depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense, exploration expense, pre-development expense, acquisition costs, interest and other income (expense), foreign exchange gains and losses, gains and losses on derivative contracts, unrealized gains on investments, provisions for environmental matters, stock-based compensation, and provisional price gains and losses. Net debt is calculated as total debt, which consists of the liability balances for our Senior Notes, capital leases, and other notes payable, less the total of our cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and ability to meet our debt obligations. The following table reconciles net loss and debt to adjusted EBITDA and net debt:

Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Net loss $ (23,693 ) $ (28,967 ) $ (26,563 ) $ (28,520 ) Plus: Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 10,925 9,589 40,944 38,012 Plus (Less): Income taxes (5,217 ) 38,527 (6,701 ) 20,963 Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 35,593 33,613 134,044 120,599 Plus: Exploration expense 8,086 5,888 35,695 23,510 Plus: Pre-development expense 1,272 1,387 4,887 5,448 Plus: Acquisition costs 389 — 10,045 25 Plus: Lucky Friday suspension-related costs 2,356 6,916 20,693 21,301 Plus/(Less): Loss (gain) on disposition of properties, plants, equipment, and mineral interests 581 (1,118 ) (2,793 ) (6,042 ) Plus/(Less): Foreign exchange (gain) loss (7,454 ) (578 ) (10,310 ) 9,680 Plus/(Less): Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 18 3,846 (7,936 ) 18,063 Plus/(Less): Provisional price loss (gain) 531 (178 ) 3,803 (742 ) Plus: Provision for closed operations and environmental matters 2,133 1,129 6,090 4,508 Plus: Stock-based compensation 1,606 1,380 6,242 6,331 Plus: Unrealized loss on investments 355 174 2,816 247 Plus/(Less): Other 611 (508 ) 941 (1,526 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,092 $ 71,100 $ 211,897 $ 231,857 Total debt $ 545,934 $ 514,030 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 27,389 219,865 Net debt $ 518,545 $ 294,165 Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 2.4 1.3

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

This release refers to a non-GAAP measure of free cash flow, calculated as cash provided by operating activities, less additions to properties, plants, equipment and mineral interests and a one-time item for settlement of an insurance policy for reclamation of the Troy Mine. Management believes that, when presented in conjunction with comparable GAAP measures, free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance. The following table reconciles cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow:

Hecla Consolidated Greens Creek Casa Berardi Nevada Operations San Sebastian Lucky Friday 1 Dollars are in thousands Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 19,011 $ 41,763 $ 94,221 $ 115,878 $ 125,138 $ 82,853 $ 17,624 $ 5,401 $ (4,611 ) Less: Additions to properties, plants equipment and mineral interests (53,648 ) (27,648 ) (136,933 ) (98,038 ) (40,882 ) (39,684 ) (32,587 ) (6,219 ) (14,236 ) Free cash flow $ (34,637 ) $ 14,115 $ (42,712 ) $ 17,840 $ 84,256 $ 43,169 $ (14,963 ) $ (818 ) $ (18,847 )

1 Cash used by operating activities for Lucky Friday includes $14.6 million for suspension costs incurred during the strike.

Reserves - 12/31/18(1)

Proven Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (2) 6 13.8 0.1 2.8 7 — 86 1 180 440 — Lucky Friday (2) 4,230 15.4 — 9.6 4.1 — 65,234 — 406,080 174,630 — Casa Berardi (3) 6,790 — 0.08 — — — — 563 — — — San Sebastian (2) 22 3.9 0.08 — — — 85 2 — — — Fire Creek (2,4) 24 1.1 1.21 — — — 27 29 — — — Hollister (2,5) 2 7.1 0.73 — — — 17 2 — — — Total 11,074 65,448 596 406,260 175,070 — Probable Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (2) 9,270 11.5 0.09 2.8 7.6 — 106,972 840 262,760 706,040 — Lucky Friday (2) 1,387 11.4 — 7.6 3.7 — 15,815 — 104,720 50,640 — Casa Berardi (3) 16,954 — 0.08 — — — — 1,343 — — — San Sebastian (2) 206 13.1 0.1 — — — 2,705 21 — — — Fire Creek (2,4) 91 0.3 0.44 — — — 30 40 — — — Hollister (2,5) 11 8.4 0.65 — — — 66 6 — — — Total 27,919 125,588 2,250 367,480 756,680 — Proven and Probable Reserves Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (2) 9,277 11.5 0.09 2.8 7.6 — 107,058 840 262,940 706,470 — Lucky Friday (2) 5,617 14.4 — 9.1 4 — 81,049 — 510,800 225,260 — Casa Berardi (3) 23,743 — 0.08 — — — — 1,907 — — — San Sebastian (2) 228 12.3 0.1 — — — 2,790 23 — — — Fire Creek (2,4) 115 0.5 0.6 — — — 57 69 — — — Hollister (2,5) 11 7.2 0.67 — — — 82 8 — — — Total 38,991 191,036 2,846 773,740 931,730 —

(1) The term “reserve” means that part of a mineral deposit that can be economically and legally extracted or produced at the time of the reserve determination. The term “economically,” as used in the definition of reserve, means that profitable extraction or production has been established or analytically demonstrated to be viable and justifiable under reasonable investment and market assumptions. The term “legally,” as used in the definition of reserve, does not imply that all permits needed for mining and processing have been obtained or that other legal issues have been completely resolved. However, for a reserve to exist, Hecla must have a justifiable expectation, based on applicable laws and regulations, that issuance of permits or resolution of legal issues necessary for mining and processing at a particular deposit will be accomplished in the ordinary course and in a time frame consistent with Hecla’s current mine plans. (2) Mineral reserves are based on $1200 gold, $14.50 silver, $0.90 lead, $1.15 zinc, unless otherwise stated. (3) Mineral reserves are based on $1200 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.33 Reserve diluted to an average of 34.7% to minimum width of 9.8 feet (3 m) Reserves at Casa Berardi were determined by Jonathan Archambault-Giroux, P. Geo., Que., Real Parent, P.Geo. Que., and Alain Quenneville, P. Eng., Que. unless otherwise stated. Open pit mineral reserves of the Principal Mine were estimated in September 2018 by Hecla Quebec and Mine Development Associates based on $1225 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:3. Hecla Mining Company, Principal Deposit Open Pit Mining Study - 2018 September 1, 2018, by Mine Development Associates, Thomas L. Dyer, P.E. Open pit mineral reserves of the 160 and 134 Zones were estimated in January 2018 by Hecla Quebec and Mine Development Associates based on $1225 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1.3. Hecla Mining, Casa Berardi 160 and 134 Zones, Open Pit Mining Study - 2017 January 12, 2018, by Mine Development Associates, Thomas L. Dyer, P.E. Open pit mineral reserves of the West Mine Crown Pillar were estimated in January 2019 by Hecla Quebec and Mine Development Associates based on $1225 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1.3. Hecla Mining Company, West Mine Crown Pillar Deposit, Open Pit Mining Study - 2018 January 10, 2019, by Mine Development Associates, Thomas L. Dyer, P.E. Open pit mineral reserves of the East Mine Crown Pillar Expansion were estimated in August 2018 by Hecla Quebec and Mine Development Associates based on $1225 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1.3. Hecla Mining Company, East Mine Crown Pillar Expansion, Open Pit Mining Study - 2018 August 22, 2018, by Mine Development Associates, Thomas L. Dyer, P.E. (4) Recoveries at Fire Creek for gold and silver are 94% and 92%. Cutoff grade of 0.339 Au Equivalent oz/ton and incremental cutoff grade of 0.11 Au Equivalent oz/ton. Unplanned dilution of 10% to 17% included depending on mining method. (5) Recoveries at Hollister for gold and silver are 87% and 80%. Cutoff grade of 0.396 Au Equivalent oz/ton and incremental cutoff grade of 0.07 Au Equivalent oz/ton. Unplanned dilution of 10% to 17% and 5% mining loss included.

Measured Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (6) 339 9.5 0.11 2.6 9.4 — 3,233 36 8,800 31,700 — Lucky Friday (6,7) 7,587 7.6 — 4.9 2.7 — 57,314 — 370,240 204,490 — Casa Berardi (8) 1,952 — 0.15 — — — — 299 — — — San Sebastian (6,9) — — — — — — — — — — — Fire Creek (6,10) 64 0.7 0.92 — — — 47 58 — — — Hollister (6,11) 104 4 0.92 — — — 420 96 — — — Midas (6,12) 183 6.7 0.45 — — — 1,235 82 — — — Heva (14) 5,480 — 0.06 — — — — 304 — — — Hosco (14) 33,070 — 0.04 — — — — 1,296 — — — Rio Grande Silver (15) — — — — — — — — — — — Star (16) — — — — — — — — — — — Total 48,778 62,249 2,172 379,040 236,190 Indicated Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (6) 7,128 13.2 0.1 3.1 8.1 — 94,197 690 218,950 577,650 — Lucky Friday (6,7) 2,498 8 — 5.2 2.5 — 20,049 — 128,830 61,480 — Casa Berardi (8) 10,797 — 0.08 — — — — 906 — — — San Sebastian (6,9) 2,243 6.5 0.05 2.5 3.5 1.6 14,690 115 30,410 42,710 19,780 Fire Creek (6,10) 307 0.5 0.54 — — — 158 164 — — — Fire Creek - Open Pit (13) 42,877 0.1 0.03 — — — 2,350 1,093 — Hollister (6,11) 135 2.6 0.64 — — — 350 86 — — — Midas (6,12) 722 4.5 0.37 — — — 3,228 267 — — — Heva (14) 5,570 — 0.07 — — — — 369 — — — Hosco (14) 31,620 — 0.04 — — — — 1,151 — — — Rio Grande Silver (15) 516 14.8 — 2.1 1.1 — 7,620 — 10,760 5,820 — Star (16) 1,126 2.9 — 6.2 7.4 — 3,301 — 69,900 83,410 — Total 105,538 145,944 4,841 458,850 771,070 19,780 Measured & Indicated Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (6) 7,467 13 0.1 3.1 8.2 — 97,430 726 227,740 609,350 — Lucky Friday (6,7) 10,084 7.7 — 4.9 2.6 — 77,363 -- 499,070 265,970 — Casa Berardi (8) 12,749 — 0.09 — — — — 1,205 — — — San Sebastian (6,9) 2,243 6.5 0.05 2.5 3.5 1.6 14,690 115 30,410 42,710 19,780 Fire Creek (6,10) 371 0.6 0.6 — — — 205 222 — Fire Creek - Open Pit (13) 42,877 0.1 0.03 — — — 2,350 1,093 — — — Hollister (6,11) 239 3.2 0.76 — — — 770 182 — — — Midas (6,12) 905 4.9 0.39 — — — 4,463 349 — — — Heva (14) 11,050 — 0.06 — — — — 672 — — — Hosco (14) 64,690 — 0.04 — — — — 2,447 — — — Rio Grande Silver (15) 516 14.8 — 2.1 1.1 — 7,620 — 10,760 5,820 — Star (16) 1,126 2.9 — 6.2 7.4 — 3,301 — 69,900 83,410 — Total 154,316 208,193 7,012 837,880 771,070 19,780

Inferred Resources Tons Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Silver Gold Lead Zinc Copper Asset (000) (oz/ton) (oz/ton) % % % (000 oz) (000 oz) (Tons) (Tons) (Tons) Greens Creek (6) 2,470 14.6 0.09 3 7.3 — 35,982 219 74,410 181,400 — Lucky Friday (6,7) 2,861 8.7 — 6.3 2.6 — 24,809 — 181,180 74,430 — Casa Berardi (8) 6,222 — 0.1 — — — — 652 — — — San Sebastian (6,17) 3,487 6.6 0.04 1.7 2.5 1.3 22,948 143 12,110 17,440 8,890 Fire Creek (6,10) 565 0.5 0.53 — — — 288 299 — — — Fire Creek - Open Pit (13) 31,707 0.1 0.03 — — — 2,882 1,085 — — — Hollister (6,11,18) 550 3.1 0.4 — — — 1,716 223 — — — Midas (6,12) 573 3 0.34 — — — 1,723 198 — — — Heva (14) 4,210 — 0.08 — — — — 350 — — — Hosco (14) 7,650 — 0.04 — — — — 314 — — — Rio Grande Silver (19) 3,078 10.7 0.01 1.3 1.1 — 33,097 36 40,990 34,980 — Star (16) 3,157 2.9 — 5.6 5.5 — 9,432 — 178,670 174,450 — Monte Cristo (20) 913 0.3 0.14 — — — 271 131 — — — Rock Creek (21) 100,086 1.5 — — — 0.7 148,736 — — — 658,680 Montanore (22) 112,185 1.6 — — — 0.7 183,346 — — — 759,420 Total 279,714 465,229 3,648 487,360 482,700 1,426,990

Note: All estimates are in-situ except for the proven reserves at Greens Creek and San Sebastian which are in surface stockpiles. Resources are exclusive of reserves. (6) Mineral resources are based on $1350 gold, $21 silver, $1.10 lead, $1.20 zinc and $3.00 copper, unless otherwise stated. (7) Measured and indicated resources from Gold Hunter and Lucky Friday vein systems are diluted and factored for expected mining recovery. (8) Measured, indicated and inferred resources are based on $1,350 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1.33 Underground resources are reported at a minimum mining width of 6.6 to 9.8 feet (2 m to 3 m) Resources at Casa Berardi were determined by Jonathan Archambault-Giroux, P. Geo., Que., Real Parent, P.Geo. Que., and Alain Quenneville, P. Eng., Que. unless otherwise stated. (9) Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 1,224,900 tons of indicated resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the Francine Vein. (10) Recoveries at Fire Creek for gold and silver are 94% and 92%. Au equivalent cutoff grade of 0.297 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater. (11) Recoveries at Hollister for gold and silver are 87% and 80%. Au equivalent cutoff grade of 0.352 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater. (12) Recoveries at Midas for gold and silver are 93% and 88% Au equivalent cutoff grade of 0.217 oz/ton. The minimum mining width is defined as four feet or the vein true thickness plus two feet, whichever is greater. (13) Indicated and inferred open-pit resources for Fire Creek were calculated November 30, 2017 using recoveries for gold and silver of 65% and 30% for oxide material and 60% and 25% for mixed oxide-sulfide material. Open pit resources are calculated at $1400 gold and $19.83 silver and cut-off grade of 0.01 Au Equivalent oz/ton and is inclusive of 10% mining dilution and 5% ore loss. Open pit mineral resources exclusive of underground mineral resources. NI43-101 Technical Report for the Fire Creek Project, Lander County, Nevada; Effective Date March 31, 2018; prepared by Practical Mining LLC, Mark Odell, P.E. for Hecla Mining Company, June 28, 2018 (14) Measured, indicated and inferred resources were estimated in by GoldMinds Geoservices Inc. with effective date 12-July-2013, and are based on $1,300 gold and a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 1:1. The resources are in-situ without dilution and material loss. NI43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Update, Heva-Hosco Gold Projects, Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, Hecla Quebec, December 2013 Prepared by: Claude Duplessis, Eng. Project Manager - GoldMinds Geoservices Inc.; Maxime Dupéré, P.Geo - SGS Canada Inc. (Geostat) (15) Indicated resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog; resources based on $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn (16) Indicated and Inferred resources reported using $21 silver, $0.95 lead, $1.10 lead minimum mining width of 4.3 feet. (17) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 5.9 feet (1.8 m) for Hugh Zone, Middle Vein, North Vein, and East Francine Vein and 4.9 feet (1.5 m) for Andrea Vein San Sebastian lead, zinc and copper grades are for 702,600 tons of inferred resource within the Middle Vein and the Hugh Zone of the Francine Vein. (18) Inferred resources for the Hatter Project at the Hollister Mine calculated using recoveries for gold and silver of 82.7% and 71.8% and an Au equivalent cutoff grade of 0.27 oz/ton (19) Inferred resources reported at a minimum mining width of 6.0 feet for Bulldog, 5.0 feet for Equity & North Amethyst veins; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag, $0.85 Pb, and $0.85 Zn. (20) Inferred resource reported at a minimum mining width of 5.0 feet; resources based on $1400 Au, $26.5 Ag. (21) Inferred resource at Rock Creek reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and adjusted given mining restrictions as defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest in the June 2003 'Record of Decision, Rock Creek Project'. (22) Inferred resource at Montanore reported at a minimum thickness of 15 feet and adjusted given mining restrictions defined by U.S. Forest Service, Kootenai National Forest, Montana DEQ in December 2015 'Joint Final EIS, Montanore Project' and the February 2016 U.S. Forest Service - Kootenai National Forest 'Record of Decision, Montanore Project'.

