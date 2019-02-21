First Vanadium Corp. Recognized as a 2019 TSX Venture 50(TM) Company Ranking Second in the Mining Sector

Vancouver, February 21, 2019 - First Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named a 2019 TSX Venture 50™ company, an annual ranking of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange. The winning companies have seen tremendous growth over the past year, offered remarkable return to their shareholders and are actively traded in the market.

Each year leading TSX Venture companies are judged by the Exchange on three equally weighted criteria:

market capitalization growth;

share price appreciation; and

trading volume

Based on the above noted criteria, First Vanadium has achieved second ranking in the mining sector and has been featured in a TSX Venture 50™ video that can be viewed here.

First Vanadium President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Cowley stated, "We are delighted and honoured to be recognized by this prestigious TSX Venture ranking and to be associated with other high quality performers. We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, as our team works hard to unlock value by advancing our Carlin Vanadium Project."

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium (formerly Cornerstone Metals Inc.) has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada on Highway I-80. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium Deposit which is flat to shallow dipping and at shallow depths, 0-60 m (0-200 ft) below surface. The Carlin Vanadium deposit is considered the largest, highest grade primary vanadium deposit in North America (USGS Professional Paper 1802 Critical Mineral Resources of the United States-Economic and Environmental Geology and Prospects for Future Supply dated December 18, 2017).

