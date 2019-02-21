Global Energy Metals to Further Enhance Market Exposure Through Dual-Listing of its Shares on London Based Investment Exchange

Vancouver, February 21, 2019 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the process of pursuing a dual-listing of the Company's securities on a recognized investment exchange in London, UK. GEMC already has a large investor-base in the UK and has been in discussions for many months to action this process. The company believes that the listing will support its existing UK-shareholders and enhance its market exposure through offering the UK-market direct-access to GEMC on a domestic exchange.

"The timing is ideal to further enhance the profile of Global Energy Metals as it complements our recent acquisitions and project growth initiatives in Australia and North America at a time when exposure to energy metals has never been more attractive. A UK co-listing will allow European investors to participate in the increased demand for battery minerals brought on by the aggressive growth and continued global adoption of electric vehicles that our cobalt projects in safe, stable, top-tier mining jurisdictions offer," said Mitchell Smith, CEO and Director.

The Company has completed a detailed review of the potential benefits that a dual-listing could provide given an already strong shareholding base in the UK and has now elected to advance a secondary listing strategy that will provide GEMC increased exposure and access to additional investors and global capital in a firmly established, leading financial centre.

Peterhouse Capital Ltd. ("Peterhouse") has been engaged to act as lead advisor and manager of the proposed listing process. Peterhouse is an integrated financial services group, dedicated to the needs of growth-orientated and entrepreneurial companies. Peterhouse is one of the leading independent small cap brokers providing a full range of advisory and broking services to Main Market, AIM and NEX Exchange Growth Market companies and to companies looking to join these, or similar, markets.

Additional updates on timing will be provided with respect to the co-listing in the UK. The company's common shares will continue to trade on Toronto Venture Stock Exchange (TSXV) under its "GEMC" symbol.

In addition, the Company wishes to advise that Mr. Paul Sarjeant has tendered his resignation as VP Projects of the Company to pursue a leadership position within the resource sector. Mr. Sarjeant remains as a member of the Board and will act as the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Sarjeant has expressed his ongoing support for the Company and towards the significant resource upside potential and future development at Global Energy's flagship Millennium Cobalt Project in Queensland, Australia and its strong portfolio of growth-stage exploration assets in Ontario, Canada and Nevada, USA.

Mitchell Smith commented, "I would like to take this opportunity to thank Paul for his hard work and commitment having played a critical role in the building and growing of Global Energy Metals into what it is today. On behalf of the Board and the Management of GEMC I would like to wish Paul all the very best in his new role and appreciate his continued support of our company as Director and QP."

Over the next few months, the Company will be conducting a search to find a replacement and secure the lead geologist role to complement the current technical leadership of its Board and Advisors. During this transition period, while it is the Company's priority to find the best individual to contribute to the exploration and advancement of our global cobalt assets, we will still maintain a stable and effective organization through the benefit of the technical, jurisdictional and geological expertise of our established project managers in Australia, Canada and the United States.

Global Energy Metals Corporation

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada, has an option to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory, and has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corp.

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Twitter: @EnergyMetals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

We seek safe harbour.

