Cobalt 27 to present at BMO Capital Markets Mining Conference, PDAC and Bernstein Electric Revolution

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2019 - Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. ("Cobalt 27" or the "Company") (TSXV: KBLT)(OTCQX: CBLLF)(FRA: 27O), a battery metals streaming and royalty company offering direct exposure to cobalt, nickel and lithium, integral elements in key technologies of electric vehicles and energy storage systems, today announced its participation in the following investment conferences:

BMO 28 th Global Metals & Mining Conference

Anthony Milewski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 11:30 am ET, and hosting one-on-one meetings, at the BMO Capital Markets 28 th Global Metals and Mining Conference, to be held in Hollywood, Florida. The presentation, part of BMO's expanded New Age Metals Stream, will provide an overview of global electrification adoption and the strategic value of Cobalt 27's asset portfolio.





Anthony Milewski will participate in the panel discussion Electrification revolution: EVs, energy storage and commodity inputs on Tuesday March 5, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm ET, as part of the Capital Market Program at the 2019 PDAC Conference in Toronto.



Justin Cochrane, President and COO, will chair the panel discussion Metal streams and royalties: Funding projects and repaying debt on Tuesday March 5, 2019, from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm ET, as part of the Capital Markets Program at the 2019 PDAC Conference.





Anthony Milewski will participate on the Materials Panel, as part of the Bernstein Thematic Research Conference Series, Electric Revolution 2019: What's Next?, to be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in London, UK.

About Cobalt 27 Capital Corp.

Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. is a leading battery metals streaming company offering exposure to metals integral to key technologies of the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The Company owns physical cobalt and a 32.6% Cobalt Stream on Vale's world-class Voisey's Bay mine,? beginning in 2021. Cobalt 27 is undertaking a friendly acquisition of Highlands Pacific which is expected to add increased attributable nickel and cobalt production from the long-life, world-class Ramu Mine. The Company also manages a portfolio of 11 royalties and intends to continue to invest in a cobalt-nickel-lithium-focused portfolio of streams, royalties and direct interests in mineral properties containing battery metals.

For further information please visit the Company website at www.cobalt27.com or contact:

Betty Joy LeBlanc, BA, MBA

Director, Corporate Communications

+1-604-828-0999

info@cobalt27.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

