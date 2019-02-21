Sandy Lake Gold Provides Exploration Update at Sandy Lake Gold Project

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2019 - Sandy Lake Gold Inc. (“Sandy Lake” or the “Company“) (TSXV:SLAU) announces an update of exploration activities at the Sandy Lake gold project.

Diamond drilling operations at the Weebigee Claims are scheduled to commence 24 February, 2019. A ground crew has been mobilized to site and drill pad construction is complete. A minimum 2,000 meter drill program will be conducted at 8 drill pad locations in the NW Arm with the consent of Sandy Lake First Nation Council.

Gold mineralisation at Sandy Lake is hosted within a greenstone sequence of Volcanics, Sediments and Banded Iron Formation analogous to the Musselwhite district located 150km to the SE. The drill program will commence in the NW Arm, where previous outcrop sampling has returned values of up to 113 g/t gold. Drilling will target zones of high chargeability within magnetic (iron rich) units around the closure of a regional scale, SE plunging fold.

The Project comprises 363 claim units, covering approximately 6,000 hectares in the highly prospective and underexplored Sandy Lake greenstone belt.

Sandy Lake Gold Inc. has the right and option (the “50.1% Option”) to earn an undivided 50.1% legal and beneficial interest in the Weebigee Project (“Weebigee” or the “Project”) and the right and option (the “70% Option”) to acquire a further 19.9% legal and beneficial interest in the Project for an aggregate undivided 70% legal and beneficial interest in the Project.

About Sandy Lake Gold Inc.

Sandy Lake Gold Inc. is a Toronto based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Sandy Lake Gold project in Canada and proposed to acquire the Aremu - Oko and Peters Mine properties in Guyana.

The Sandy Lake gold project comprises an approximate 45,000 hectares of mineral claim units in the underexplored Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario. In 2014, a limited drill program in the western part of the Sandy Lake claim package returned high grade gold intercepts of 12.86 Au g/t over 6.85 meters and 12.17 Au g/t over 6.2 meters (see press release of Goldeye Exploration Ltd. dated April 9, 2014 available at SEDAR.com).

The Aremu – Oko and Peters Mine properties are 2 of the 4 past producing historical mines in Guyana. The properties total approximately 25,888 acres and are located in the Cuyuni-Mazarumi Region (Region 7) of north-central Guyana in the Guiana Shield.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (Director of Sandy Lake), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

For further information please contact:

Patrick Sheridan

Executive Chairman & CEO

(416) 628-5904

Email: info@sandylakegold.com

Forward Looking Statements

