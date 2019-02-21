Pacton Gold Receives TSX-Venture 50 Award

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to announce it has been awarded Top 50 status by the TSX-Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V"). The award is part of the annual ranking of top-performing companies on the TSX during the prior year.

Each year, the TSX Venture 50TM ranking showcases listed companies that have shown notable results in key measures of market performance. The companies included in the 2019 TSX Venture 50 were selected based on three equally weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume.

Dale Ginn, Executive Chairman of Pacton, commented, "We are grateful to our shareholders and to the TSX Venture for the recognition as a Top 50 company. During the past year we have aggressively established ourselves in two of the most promising gold exploration districts in the world, namely Western Australia and Red Lake, Ontario. This year's focus will be on actively exploring our projects for high grade gold and we anticipate that Pacton Gold will continue to be one of the most active gold explorers on the Venture Exchange during 2019 and beyond."

Pacton Gold is featured in a TSX Venture 50 video available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4ydcy3sZv8&feature=youtu.be

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a Canadian exploration company with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia and the Red Lake District, Ontario.

To view the website, please visit www.pactongold.com

On Behalf of the Board of Pacton Gold Inc.

R. Dale Ginn

Executive Chairman,

This news release may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including, but not limited to the Company achieving success in exploring its properties and the impact on the Company of these events, including the effect on its share price. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances. References to other issuers with nearby projects is for information purposes only and there are no assurances the Company will achieve similar results.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pacton-gold-receives-tsx-venture-50-award-300799676.html

SOURCE Pacton Gold Inc.