Tango Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, Feb. 21, 2019 - Tango Mining Ltd. (“Tango” or the “Company”) (TSXV:TGV) is pleased to announce that Neil Budd has been appointed to the Board of Directors. Neil Budd qualified as a solicitor in 1988 and worked in local government for seven years, specialising in commercial property and development projects. In 1995 he joined the Moscow Office of international law firm, Watson Farley and Williams. Neil worked in Moscow for four years, undertaking a broad of work including property, shipping, corporate, trade finance, asset finance, banking and securities. In 1999, Neil moved back to London and worked in the London office of Watson Farley and Williams as an energy lawyer; initially working on conventional power projects in Eastern Europe and, from 2005, specialising in renewable energy. In 2012, Neil joined Shakespeare Martineau, a top 50 UK national law firm, to develop his renewable energy practice, in particular in solar and biomass. Neil became a Partner in Shakespeare Martineau in 2016. In 2018, Neil founded Budd Legal. The focus of the firm is to be a niche practice advising on renewable energy and conventional energy projects, infrastructure projects, real estate and construction in the UK and internationally.



The Company confirms that, pursuant to its News Release dated November 11, 2019, it has now issued 2,069,880 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share to extinguish debt to an arm’s length party in the sum of $103,494.

About Tango Mining Limited

The Company holds an interest in the Oena Diamond Mine, a producing alluvial diamond property located in the Northern Cape Province, Republic of South Africa. Tango has recently added to its diamond portfolio with the addition of the Middlepits Project, Republic of Botswana, Mano River Project, Republic of Liberia and the Moquita Project, Republic of Angola. Tango, via its Republic of South Africa subsidiaries, also holds three thermal coal, metallurgical, processing plant and engineering contracts that process 6.5 Mt of coal per annum, with client Exxaro. The three projects are located within the Ogies and Highveld coalfields, Mpumalanga Province and Kliprivier coalfield, KwaZulu-Natal Province, South Africa.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Tango Mining Limited

Mr. Samer Khalaf

Chief Executive Officer

info@tangomining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.