Alberta Court Issues Decision on BullRun Application and GrowMax Cross-Application Related to GrowMax Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2019 - GrowMax Resources Corp. (“GrowMax”) (TSX-V: GRO) announces that on February 19, 2019 the Honourable Madam Justice L. Bernette Ho of the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta issued her Reasons for Decision on the application of BullRun Capital Inc. and Kulwant Malhi (together, “BullRun”) and the cross-application of GrowMax related to GrowMax’s 2018 annual and special shareholder meeting (the “GrowMax Shareholder Meeting”). The Court has ordered the parties to issue a joint press release regarding the Court’s decision.



The Court’s Decision

The Honourable Madam Justice Ho has ordered that:

The GrowMax Shareholder Meeting be held on or before March 29, 2019. GrowMax is to determine the date. The record date for the GrowMax Shareholder Meeting will be maintained as August 20, 2018. The proxy cut-off date for the GrowMax Shareholder Meeting will be a new date set according to securities legislation and regulations. BullRun has complied with GrowMax’s Advance Notice ByLaw. BullRun’s September 18 press release contained misstatements, omissions and misleading statements of material facts, however, BullRun addressed these shortcomings in its September 27 press release and, accordingly, no further corrective disclosure or further proxy circular is required by BullRun. BullRun and GrowMax shall bear their own costs of the application and cross-application.

A full copy of the Reasons for Decision can be viewed here and at GrowMax’s profile at www.SEDAR.com.

Shareholders Meeting

GrowMax will issue a further press release announcing the new date for the GrowMax Shareholder Meeting and the new proxy submission cut-off date. As noted above, the record date for the GrowMax Shareholder Meeting is maintained as the close of business on August 20, 2018. Shareholders who acquired their shares subsequent to that date can vote such shares by following the steps described in GrowMax’s circular for the GrowMax Shareholder Meeting, which is available at www.SEDAR.com.

