Corrected - Eldorado Gold Reports 2018 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2019 - Eldorado Gold Corp., (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) today reports that the Company will refile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile its Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ending December 31, 2018 and 2017 corresponding Management’s Discussion and Analysis to correct certain typographical errors outlined at the end of this release.

In addition, the Company is reissuing its updated press release entitled “Eldorado Gold Reports 2018 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Results” as follows in order to correct the typographical errors included in the prior version as described at the end of this release.

Year End Financial and Operating Results Overview (1)

2018 Production was ahead of plan: Annual gold production of 349,147 ounces of gold (2017: 292,971 ounces) including 35,350 ounces of pre-commercial production from Lamaque.

2019 guidance increased ~27% year on year: 2019 guidance is 390,000 – 420,000 ounces of gold (per January 30, 2019 press release).





Progress at Lamaque: A total of 35,350 pre-commercial ounces were produced during the year, including the first gold pour from ore processed in the Sigma Mill in December 2018. $189.9 million in capital, including capitalized exploration was spent at Lamaque in 2018, offset by $39.7 million in pre-commercial revenues. The Company expects to be in commercial operation at Lamaque in Q1 2019.





Revenue growth: Total revenue from continuing operations during the year was $459.0 million (2017: $391.4 million). Gold revenue from continuing operations was $386.0 million (2017: $333.3 million) on sales of 304,256 ounces of gold at an average realized gold price of $1,269 per ounce (2017: 264,080 ounces at $1,262 per ounce).





Increased cash flow provided by continuing operations: Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations was $66.3 million in 2018 (2017: $30.8 million).





Cash operating costs consistent with guidance: Cash operating costs were $625 per ounce sold for 2018 (2017: $509 per ounce) and were in-line with expectations of $600-650 per ounce for 2018.





Continued solid financial liquidity: The Company closed the year with total liquidity of approximately $543 million, including $293 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits, and $250 million in an undrawn line of credit.





Net loss attributable to shareholders: 2018 Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations was $361.9 million or $2.28 per share, mainly attributable to impairment adjustments of $447.8 for Olympias and Kisladag. Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company from continuing operations in 2017 was $7.1 million or $0.07 per share. Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company in 2018 was $28.6 million, or $0.17 per share (2017: Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders of the Company of $15.2 million, or $0.10 per share).





Startup of Olympias: Olympias declared commercial production on December 31, 2017. In 2018, a total of 322,659 tonnes of ore were processed with an average grade of 7.75 g/t Au, resulting in 46,750 payable ounces of gold produced, at operating cash costs of $764 per ounce sold.





Kisladag Heap Leach: After the decision to suspend placement of ore on the pad in Q2 2018, recoveries continued to improve, resulting in production of 172,009 ounces for the year. In Q3 2018, as a result of the completion of the feasibility study and the Board approval to advance the Kisladag mill project, a review of the useful lives of the Kisladag heap leach assets resulted in an impairment charge of $117.6 million ($94.1 million net of deferred income tax) recognized during the third quarter. In January 2019, the Company announced the decision to suspend the mill project and resume mining by the end of Q1 2019.





Free cash flow from resumption of mining and heap leaching at Kisladag: Will provide the opportunity to consider initial debt retirement starting later in 2019.

1 Throughout this press release we use cash operating cost per ounce sold, all-in sustaining cost per ounce sold, earnings from gold mining operations, adjusted net earnings (loss), average realized price per ounce sold, earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization from continuing operations, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization from continuing operations, working capital, non-cash operating costs, non-cash operating costs per ounce sold and cash flow from operations before changes in non-cash working capital as additional measures of Company performance. These are non-IFRS measures. Please see for the December 31, 2018 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS measures.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights

First gold poured at Lamaque: A total of 16,046 ounces of gold were produced during the quarter, including the first gold pour from ore processed in the Sigma Mill in December.



Steady cash operating costs: Q4 cash operating costs of $626 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of $1,200 per ounce including $21 per ounce in non-cash operating costs from inventory change, were in line with Q4 2017 ($577 per ounce and $1,104 per ounce, respectively, for 2017).



Updated Reserves and Resources: As of September 30, 2018, total Proven and Probable Reserves of 389 million tonnes at 1.35 grams per tonne gold containing 16.9 million ounces were reported.

Share consolidation: In December 2018, the Company completed a 5:1 consolidation of its common shares.

Eldorado’s President and CEO, George Burns, stated: “As a result of the team’s hard work in 2018, we are well positioned to grow annual gold production to over 500,000 ounces in 2020. We expect this will allow us to generate significant free cash flow and provide us with the opportunity to consider debt retirement later this year.

“The restart of mining and heap leaching at Kisladag is a key part of our path forward. With improved heap leach recoveries, we expect our revised plan will provide increased free cash flow over the next three years.

“Eldorado’s growth is also supported by the strong momentum at Lamaque. Less than two years after we acquired the asset, we are set to begin commercial gold production later this quarter. We expect total output at Lamaque, including pre-commercial production, in excess of 100,000 ounces in 2019. We continue to focus on expansion possibilities through resource conversion, exploration drilling and increasing mill feed at this core asset.

“Looking ahead, I am confident about our future. Eldorado is a focused gold producer with strong assets and a team that is committed to driving long-term shareholder value.”

Consolidated Financial and Operational Highlights Summarized Annual Financial Results (Continuing operations, except where noted) 2018 2017 Revenue $459.0 $391.4 Gold revenue $386.0 $333.3 Gold produced 349,147 292,971 Gold sold (oz) 6 304,256 264,080 Average realized gold price ($/oz) $1,269 $1,262 Cash operating costs ($/oz) 5 625 509 Total cash costs ($/oz) 5 650 534 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) 5 994 922 Net earnings from gold mining operations 83.5 121.2 Net loss 1, 2 (361.9 ) (9.9 ) Net loss per share – basic ($/share) 1, 2 (2.28 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) 1, 2, 7 (28.6 ) 15.2 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) 1, 2 (0.17 ) 0.10 Cash flow from operating activities 3 61.3 66.5 Dividends paid — (10.6) Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits 293.0 485.0 Total assets 4,628.9 5,090.3 Total long-term financial liabilities 4 $710.2 $703.7

(1) Includes discontinued operations - China in 2017.

(2) Attributable to shareholders of the Company.

(3) Before changes in non-cash working capital.

(4) Includes all long-term liabilities except deferred income tax liabilities.

(5) By-product revenues are off-set against costs.

(6) Excludes pre-commercial sales from Lamaque and Olympias.

Summarized Quarterly Financial Results (Continuing operations, except where noted) 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 Revenue $131.9 $153.2 $81.1 $92.8 $459.0 Gold revenue $115.4 $121.3 $76.0 $73.3 $386.0 Gold produced (oz) 86,634 99,105 84,783 75,887 349,147 Gold sold (oz) 5 86,587 94,224 64,589 58,856 304,256 Average realized gold price ($/oz) $1,333 $1,287 $1,177 $1,245 $1,269 Cash operating cost ($/oz) 4 571 587 754 626 625 Total cash cost ($/oz) 4 598 610 762 666 650 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) 4 878 934 1,112 1,200 994 Net earnings from gold mining operations 34.7 30.1 4.7 14.0 83.5 Net earnings (loss) 1, 2 8.7 (24.4 ) (128.0 ) (218.2 ) (361.9 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) 1, 2 0.06 (0.15 ) (0.81 ) (1.38 ) (2.28 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) 1, 2, 6 14.0 (1.8 ) (21.9 ) (18.9 ) (28.6 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) 1, 2 0.09 (0.01 ) (0.14 ) (0.11 ) (0.17 ) Cash flow from operating activities 3 37.9 23.5 23.2 (23.3 ) 61.3 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $459.7 $429.8 $385.0 $293.0 $293.0 2017 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 Revenue $111.9 $82.7 $95.4 $101.4 $391.4 Gold revenue $90.5 $72.2 $84.4 $86.2 $333.3 Gold produced (oz) 75,172 63,692 70,053 83,887 292,971 Gold sold (oz) 5 74,068 57,206 65,439 67,367 264,080 Average realized gold price ($/oz) $1,222 $1,262 $1,290 $1,280 $1,262 Cash operating cost ($/oz) 4 466 484 508 577 509 Total cash cost ($/oz) 4 483 502 547 602 534 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz) 4 791 846 925 1,104 922 Net earnings from gold mining operations 37.0 28.1 30.1 26.0 121.2 Net earnings (loss) 1, 2 3.8 11.2 (4.2 ) (20.7 ) (9.9 ) Net earnings (loss) per share – basic ($/share) 1, 2 0.03 0.08 (0.03 ) (0.15 ) (0.07 ) Adjusted net earnings (loss) 1, 2 8.0 6.3 1.3 (0.4 ) 15.2 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($/share) 1, 2 0.06 0.04 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.10 Cash flow from operating activities 3 28.2 16.9 16.3 5.1 66.5 Cash, cash equivalents and term deposits $873.9 $752.1 $546.1 $485.0 $485.0

(1) Includes discontinued operations - China in 2017.

(2) Attributable to shareholders of the Company.

(3) Before changes in non-cash working capital.

(4) By-product revenues are off-set against costs.

(5) Excludes pre-commercial sales from Lamaque and Olympias.

REVIEW OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Total revenue of $459.0 million, represented a 17% increase over 2017 revenue of $391.4 million due to increased gold production. The realized gold price in 2018 was $1,269 per ounce, marginally higher than the realized gold price of $1,262 per ounce in 2017.

Operating cash costs per ounce sold in 2018 averaged $625, an increase from $509 in 2017, mainly reflecting the impact of the first year of operations at Olympias in 2018 where operating cash costs per ounce sold were $764 for the year. Operating cash costs in 2018 were also impacted by a higher non-cash inventory change at Kisladag during the year. Operating cash costs per ounce sold at Kisladag were $662 in 2018, compared to $500 in 2017, the increase due primarily to the non-cash inventory change impact of $309 per ounce sold as a result of lower inventory on the pad in 2018.

Exploration and evaluation expenditures decreased from $38.3 million in 2017 to $33.8 million in 2018. The decrease for both the year and fourth quarter reflected the exploration focus on brownfields resource expansion at the Company's mining operations and development projects during 2018. General and administrative expenses of $46.8 million in 2018 decreased 14% from $54.6 million in 2017.

Deferred tax recovery was $86.5 million for 2018 due to the impairment adjustments recorded for Kisladag and Olympias, together with a 1% decrease in the Greece corporate income tax rate. The corporate income tax rate in Greece was 29% in 2018 and will gradually decrease 1% each year to 25% by 2022.

Net Loss to Shareholders

In 2018 the net loss to shareholders from continuing operations was $361.9 million, ($2.28 per share) compared to net loss from continuing operations of $7.1 million and a net loss from discontinuing operations of $2.8 million in 2017, reflective of the impairment charge of $330.2 million ($247.7 million net of deferred tax) at Olympias in Q4 2018, and the impairment charge related to Kisladag leach pad assets of $117.6 million ($94.1 million net of tax) in Q3 2018.

In Q4 2018, the Company recorded an impairment adjustment for Olympias of $330.2 million ($247.7 million net of deferred tax). The Company believes this is reflective of the continued jurisdictional risk with obtaining permits in Greece, and the recent softening of the global concentrate market. As a result, the net loss attributable to shareholders during the quarter was $218.2 million ($1.38 per share) as compared to a net loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 of $20.7 million ($0.15 per share)

In 2018, the adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $28.6 million, compared to adjusted net earnings of $15.2 million in 2017, a reflection of higher production and gold price in Q4 2017.

The adjusted net loss from continuing operations in Q4 2018 was $18.9 million as compared to Q4 2017 adjusted net loss of $0.4 million. Adjusted net earnings for Q4 2018 were slightly lower year over year due to reduced sales volumes, and marginally lower gold prices, together with increased production costs due to first year of Olympias production.

Operations Update and Outlook Gold Operations Gold Operations 3 months ended

December 31,

12 months ended

December 31,

2018 2017 2018 2017 2019 Outlook Total Ounces produced 1 75,887 83,887 349,147 292,971 390,000 – 420,000 Cash operating costs ($/oz) $626 $577 $625 $509 $550 – 600 All in sustaining costs ($/oz)3 1,200 1,104 994 922 900 – 1,000 Sustaining capex $17.2 $24.5 $54.4 $56.8 $80 –105 Kisladag Ounces produced 28,196 44,357 172,009 171,358 145,000 – 165,000 Cash operating costs ($/oz) $547 $604 $662 $500 $570 – 620 All in sustaining costs ($/oz)3 770 n/a 812 n/a n/a Sustaining capex $4.2 $11.4 $17.8 $27.9 $10 –15 Efemcukuru Ounces produced 23,544 25,295 95,038 96,080 90,000 – 100,000 Cash operating costs ($/oz) $535 $525 $511 $524 $550 – 600 All in sustaining costs ($/oz)3 1,041 n/a 834 n/a n/a

Sustaining capex $9.1 $13.1 $24.4 $28.9 $15 – 20 Olympias Ounces produced1 8,101 7,174 46,750 18,472 50,000 - 55,000 Cash operating costs ($/oz) $1,237 n/a $764 n/a $550 – 650 All in sustaining costs ($/oz)3 2,038 n/a 1,297 n/a n/a Sustaining capex $3.9 n/a 12.2 n/a $20 – 25 Lamaque Ounces produced 2 16,046 7,061 35,350 7,061 100,000 - 110,000 Cash operating costs ($/oz) n/a n/a n/a n/a $550 – 600 All in sustaining costs ($/oz)3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Sustaining capex n/a n/a n/a n/a $35 – 45

(1) Includes pre-commercial production in 2017 and 2018

(2) Includes pre-commercial production at Lamaque.

(3) The Company commenced reporting AISC by site in 2018.

Gold production in 2018 was 349,147 ounces up 19% year on year (2017: 292,971 ounces) due to increased production at Kisladag, commercial production at Olympias and pre-commercial production at Lamaque. Production at Efemcukuru remained in-line with 2017. Gold production in Q4 2018 was 75,887 ounces, down 10% quarter on quarter (Q4 2017: 83,887) due to lower production at Kisladag partially offset by increased production at Lamaque.

For further information on the Company’s operating results for the year-end and fourth quarter of 2018, please see the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company’s profile.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the details of the Company’s Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Results and Technical Reports will be held by senior management on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 8:30 AM PT (11:30 AM ET). The call will be webcast and can be accessed at Eldorado Gold’s website: www.eldoradogold.com and via this link: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/eldoradogold20190222.html

Conference Call Details

Replay (available)

Date: February 22, 2019 Toronto: + 604 638 9010 Time: 8:30 am PT (11:30 am ET) Toll free: 1800 319 6413 Dial in: 1+ 604 638 5340 Pass code: 2800 Toll free: 1800 319 4610

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

Eldorado Gold Corporation Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Note December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 7 $ 286,312 $ 479,501 Term deposits 6,646 5,508 Restricted cash 8 296 310 Marketable securities 2,572 5,010 Accounts receivable and other 9 80,987 78,344 Inventories 10 137,885 168,844 514,698 737,517 Restricted cash 8 13,449 12,617 Other assets 11 10,592 10,285 Defined benefit pension plan 18 9,120 9,919 Property, plant and equipment 13 3,988,476 4,227,397 Goodwill 14 92,591 92,591 $ 4,628,926 $ 5,090,326 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15 $ 140,878 $ 110,541 Current portion of asset retirement obligations 17 824 3,489 141,702 114,030 Debt 16 595,977 593,783 Lease liability 6,538 110 Defined benefit pension plan 18 14,375 13,599 Asset retirement obligations 17 93,319 96,195 Deferred income tax liabilities 19 429,929 549,127 1,281,840 1,366,844 Equity Share capital 20 3,007,924 3,007,924 Treasury stock (10,104 ) (11,056 ) Contributed surplus 2,620,799 2,616,593 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,494 ) (21,350 ) Deficit (2,310,453 ) (1,948,569 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 3,283,672 3,643,542 Attributable to non-controlling interests 63,414 79,940 3,347,086 3,723,482 $ 4,628,930 $ 5,090,330

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors

(Signed) John Webster Director (Signed) George Burns Director



Date of approval:

February 21, 2019

Please see the Consolidated Financial Statements dated December 31, 2018 for notes to the accounts.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations For the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share amounts) Note Year ended

December 31,

2018 Year ended

December 31,

2017 Revenue Metal sales 28 $ 459,016 $ 391,406 Cost of sales Production costs 29 267,980 192,740 Inventory write-down 10 1,465 444 Depreciation and amortization 105,732 72,130 375,177 265,314 Earnings from mine operations 83,839 126,092 Exploration and evaluation expenses 33,842 38,261 Mine standby costs 16,510 4,886 Other operating items — 3,658 General and administrative expenses 46,806 54,574 Acquisition costs 6 — 4,270 Defined benefit pension plan expense 18 3,555 3,451 Share based payments 21 6,989 11,218 Impairment of property, plant, and equipment 13 447,808 — Other write-down of assets 1,528 46,697 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,574 (2,382 ) Loss from operations (476,773 ) (38,541 ) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 130 (462 ) Gain on derivatives and other investments 665 27,425 Other income 16,151 17,575 Asset retirement obligation accretion 17 (2,038 ) (2,006 ) Interest and financing costs (4,264 ) (3,199 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income tax (466,129 ) 792 Income tax expense (recovery) 19 (86,498 ) 19,383 Loss from continuing operations (379,631 ) (18,591 ) Loss from discontinued operations — (2,797 ) Net loss for the year $ (379,631 ) $ (21,388 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (361,884 ) (9,935 ) Non-controlling interests (17,747 ) (11,453 ) Net loss for the year $ (379,631 ) $ (21,388 ) Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company: Continuing operations (361,884 ) (7,138 ) Discontinued operations — (2,797 ) Shareholders of the Company $ (361,884 ) $ (9,935 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding (thousands) 30 Basic 158,509 150,531 Diluted 158,509 150,531 Net loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company: Basic loss per share $ (2.28 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted loss per share $ (2.28 ) $ (0.07 ) Net loss per share attributable to shareholders of the Company - continuing operations: Basic loss per share $ (2.28 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted loss per share $ (2.28 ) $ (0.05 )

Eldorado Gold Corporation Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Note Year ended

December 31,

2018 Year ended

December 31,

2017 Loss for the year (379,631 ) (21,388 ) Other comprehensive loss: Items that will not be reclassified to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in equity securities (2,306 ) (160 ) Actuarial losses on defined benefit pension plans 18 (1,197 ) (3,121 ) Income tax recovery on losses on defined benefit pension plans 359 — (3,144 ) (3,281 ) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to earnings or loss: Change in fair value of investments in equity securities — 16,038 Income tax on change in fair value of investments in equity securities — (2,595 ) Reclassification of the gain on equity securities on acquisition of Integra 6 — (28,363 ) Income tax on the gain on equity securities on acquisition of Integra 6 — 4,023 — (10,897 ) Total other comprehensive loss for the year (3,144 ) (14,178 ) Total comprehensive loss for the year (382,775 ) (35,566 ) Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company (365,028 ) (24,113 ) Non-controlling interests (17,747 ) (11,453 ) (382,775 ) (35,566 )

Eldorado Gold Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Note Year ended

December 31,

2018 Year ended

December 31,

2017 Cash flows generated from (used in): Operating activities Loss for the year from continuing operations $ (379,631 ) $ (18,591 ) Items not affecting cash: Asset retirement obligation accretion 2,038 2,006 Depreciation and amortization 105,732 72,130 Unrealized foreign exchange gain 704 (471 ) Deferred income tax recovery (118,839 ) (19,849 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (130 ) 462 Gain on derivatives and other investments (665 ) (27,425 ) Impairment of property, plant and equipment 13 447,808 — Other write-down of assets 1,528 46,697 Share based payments 6,989 11,218 Defined benefit pension plan expense 3,555 3,451 69,089 69,628 Property reclamation payments (5,536 ) (3,097 ) Severance payments (2,299 ) — Changes in non-cash working capital 22 5,062 (35,755 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 66,316 30,776 Net cash used by operating activities of discontinued operations — (2,797 ) Investing activities Net cash paid on acquisition of subsidiary 6 — (121,664 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (274,070 ) (309,133 ) Capitalised interest 13 (36,750 ) (36,750 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 7,882 252 Proceeds on pre-commercial production sales 13 48,868 38,200 Value added taxes related to mineral property expenditures, net (1,261 ) 22,804 Investment in term deposits (1,138 ) (216 ) Increase in restricted cash (928 ) (9,817 ) Net cash used by investing activities of continuing operations (257,397 ) (416,324 ) Financing activities Issuance of common shares for cash — 586 Dividend paid to shareholders — (10,610 ) Purchase of treasury stock (2,108 ) (5,301 ) Net cash used by financing activities of continuing operations (2,108 ) (15,325 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (193,189 ) (403,670 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 479,501 883,171 Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 286,312 $ 479,501

Supplementary cash flow information (Note 22)

Eldorado Gold Corporation Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity For the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (In thousands of U.S. dollars) Note Year ended

December 31,

2018 Year ended

December 31,

2017 Share capital Balance beginning of year $ 3,007,924 $ 2,819,101 Shares issued upon exercise of share options, for cash — 586 Transfer of contributed surplus on exercise of options — 176 Shares issued on acquisition of Integra Gold Corp. 6 — 188,061 Balance end of year 20 $ 3,007,924 $ 3,007,924 Treasury stock Balance beginning of year $ (11,056 ) $ (7,794 ) Purchase of treasury stock (2,108 ) (5,301 ) Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units 3,060 2,039 Balance end of year $ (10,104 ) $ (11,056 ) Contributed surplus Balance beginning of year $ 2,616,593 $ 2,606,567 Share based payments 7,266 12,241 Shares redeemed upon exercise of restricted share units (3,060 ) (2,039 ) Transfer to share capital on exercise of options — (176 ) Balance end of year $ 2,620,799 $ 2,616,593 Accumulated other comprehensive loss Balance beginning of year $ (21,350 ) $ (7,172 ) Other comprehensive loss for the year (3,144 ) (14,178 ) Balance end of year $ (24,494 ) $ (21,350 ) Deficit Balance beginning of year $ (1,948,569 ) $ (1,928,024 ) Dividends paid — (10,610 ) Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (361,884 ) (9,935 ) Balance end of year $ (2,310,453 ) $ (1,948,569 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company $ 3,283,672 $ 3,643,542 Non-controlling interests Balance beginning of year $ 79,940 $ 88,786 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests (17,747 ) (11,453 ) Contributions from non-controlling interests 1,221 2,607 Balance end of year $ 63,414 $ 79,940 Total equity $ 3,347,086 $ 3,723,482

