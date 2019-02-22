Jupiter Gold Corporation Adds New Primary Gold Project and Reports 71 gpt Gold

BELO HORIZONTE, Feb. 22, 2019 - via OTC PR WIRE -- Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) ("Jupiter Gold" or "Company") today announced that it has added a new 100% primary gold project to its asset base. The area entitled encompasses more than 4,750 acres in the direct continuation of a gold trend with settler activity, a strong indicator. Samples collected by the Company from a trench opened by such settlers and analyzed in a SGS-Geosol laboratory showed results as high as 71 grams of gold per ton ("gpt Au") in quartz veins hosted in amphibolites, phyllites, and granodiorites. Two examples of such gold-bearing rocks can be found in the photograph attached to this release.



Gold mineralization occurs locally in boudined quartz veins and are believed to be due to intrusions of basic igneous rocks, similar to the auriferous mineralization seen throughout the Western Chapada Diamantina region of Brazil. It is noteworthy that there is the additional potential for the occurrence of free gold that would allow recovery using gravimetric methods. A Jupiter Gold field team headed by geologist Areli Nogueira is currently conducting additional analysis, including pre-determination of drilling campaign targets towards possible resource assessment.

About Jupiter Gold Corporation

Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTC: JUPGF) is focused on gold projects in Brazil. More information can be available at www.jupitergoldcorp.com.

Jupiter Gold Corp. has recently begun trading in the U.S. over-the-counter market with ticker symbol JUPGF and its shares may be transacted through various brokers-dealers such as TD Ameritrade, Charles Schwab, and Glendale Securities.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Jupiter Gold Corp.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Jupiter Gold Corp.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Jupiter Gold Corp.'s properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined in the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Marc Fogassa, CEO

Jupiter Gold Corp.

ir@jupitergoldcorp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5773d80c-41bf-4938-b569-2d2e1d1f81ce