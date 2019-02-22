Macarthur Minerals Private Placement Up to $350,000

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Limited (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur Minerals”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of up to 8,750,000 Units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of CAD$0.04 per Unit for a total consideration of CAD$350,000. The Unit price is equal to the closing price of the Company’s TSX Venture Exchange listed shares on February 18, 2019.



Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share").

The Company has obtained approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to waive the CAD$0.05 minimum pricing requirement in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 7, 2014, “Discretionary Waivers of $0.05 Minimum Pricing Requirement”.

The closing of the Offering will occur as soon as possible after, and subject to, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital purposes and management fees. The securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory 4 month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance.

GRANT SHARE BASED COMPENSATION

Pursuant to the Company’s Share Compensation Plans (“Plans”), the Board of Directors of the Company has granted an aggregate of 10,000,000 stock options (“Options”) to acquire common shares of the Company to various Employees, Directors and Consultants of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of C$0.05, which is the Minimum Market Price. The Options vest immediately and expire three years from the date of grant.

The Board of Directors of the Company has also approved a resolution to grant an aggregate of 3,500,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to acquire common shares of the Company pursuant to the Plans, to Directors of the Company. The RSUs vest in the event that the closing share price of the Company’s shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is greater than C$0.08 for 20 consecutive trading days.

The Options and RSUs are being issued under the terms of the Company’s Share Compensation Plans which were approved by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2018.

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS, OTCQB: MMSDF)

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The iron ore projects are Ularring hematite (approved for development) and the one plus billion tonne Moonshine magnetite. Macarthur Minerals has prominent (~1,130 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium, nickel, cobalt exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur Minerals has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

