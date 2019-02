Barrick Comments on Media Speculation

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2019 - Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today confirmed that the Company has reviewed the opportunity to merge with Newmont Mining Corp. in an all-share nil premium transaction. No decision has been taken at this time.

