Pershing Resources Names Maria Stan to Its Board of Directors

The Company’s Board Taps a Specialist in Audit and Regulatory Compliance to Chair Its Audit Committee



RENO, Feb. 22, 2019 - Pershing Resources Company Inc., (OTC PINK: PSGR) is pleased to announce that Ms. Maria E. Stan, CPA has joined the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Stan has a twenty year track record of working effectively to build, manage and motivate across industries. She is experienced in financial strategy and controllership, public and private corporate accounting and finance, SEC reporting, and “Big Four” public accounting. Ms. Stan is a licensed Certified Public Accountant having started her career in the audit practice of Ernst & Young. She then moved on to become a senior audit manager at KPMG. During her tenure at KPMG, Ms. Stan assisted in strategic decision-making processes, guiding strategic planning and regulatory compliance for companies such as; Sirius XM Radio, Omnicom Group, and Burger King Holdings. She then moved from her time as a “Big Four” auditor to serve as Controller of the Kaplan Testing Division of Graham Holdings Company. More recently she has served as the Chief Financial Officer for Imacuclean, a privately held hospitality services conglomerate headquartered in New York. Ms. Stan is currently a Director at Eventus Advisory Group which provides CFO and Controllership services to public and private corporate clients in various industries.

Ms. Stan joined the Pershing Resources’ Advisory Board in October of 2018. She will now serve as an independent director and Chairperson of the Company’s Audit Committee.

Pershing Resources CEO Steve Plumb commented, "We are very pleased to welcome Maria Stan to our Board. Maria brings a strong corporate accounting background and deep understanding of regulatory a compliance issues, as well as, practical experience and fresh insight to our corporate planning. Having Maria join our board is a significant strategic step in our corporate development and, we look forward to working more closely with her as we plot the Company’s course for the future.

Board member profiles can be viewed at: https://www.pershingpm.com/about/board-of-directors.

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a precious and base metals exploration and mining company with several projects in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and owns an operations facility near Kingman, Arizona. It is currently focused on the development of its 100% owned New Enterprise and Mohave-Standard properties, collectively referred to as the New Enterprise project. The New Enterprise Project is located between the Mineral Park Porphyry Cu-Mo mine (approximately 20 miles to the northwest) and the Baghdad Cu-Mo mine (approximately 45 miles to the southeast). The Company's other assets are comprised of mining properties in various stages of development located in the Western United States.

Details on the Company's projects can be found at http://www.pershingpm.com/.

