Tarku announces Ongoing Drilling Program on its 100% Admiral Gold Project

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2019 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TKU) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce the commencement of its previously announced drill campaign at its wholly owned Admiral project in the Matagami area, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec (see press release dated January 31, 2019). A diamond drill is presently mobilized on site and the program is ongoing.



Drilling area location. The Admiral project is located at the convergence of the Rivière Waswanipi (RWSZ) and Lac Olga (LOSZ) shear zones (source Sigeom)





Julien Davy, President and CEO of Tarku, stated: "The start of this first exploration drilling program on Admiral is a milestone for the Company as we believe the targeted regional structure that covers both the Admiral and Apollo projects are prospective undrilled gold targets in the Matagami area. We are really encouraged by the gold potential of that sector.”

The objective of the drilling program is to evaluate select targets along a 1 to 1.5 km wide corridor identified by Tarku’s previous high-resolution geophysical survey and data compilations and that contains the Lac Olga Ouest gold showing located on the Admiral project (5.9 g/t Au, grab sample, GM 49140). The structural corridor is a favourable setting for orogenic gold mineralization associated with alkaline rocks and porphyry intrusions (Figure 1).

About the Admiral project

The Admiral project is located west of Lake Olga and consists of 30 claims (1,667 ha) overlying the convergence of the Rivière Waswanipi (RWSZ) and Lac Olga (LOSZ) shear zones. The LOSZ contains the Lac Olga Ouest gold showing as previously mentioned and Goldcorp’s high-grade deposit Indice Principal zone Olga located 10 km southeast of Admiral (14.75 g/t Au, 1.14% Cu and 10.3 g/t Ag over 1.50 m, GM 50632) (see www.tarkuresources.com).

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TKU)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on generating sustainable projects for precious, base and strategic metals by conducting exploration in areas with strong geologic potential and high levels of social acceptability. Project generation is the foundation of mining development, and Tarku’s vision is to generate exploration projects with excellent potential for mining development for prospective partners or buyers. Tarku has 74,648,797 outstanding shares, of which approximately 70% are owned by insiders and major shareholders.

Benoit Lafrance, P.Geo., PhD, Exploration Manager and Director of Tarku, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who prepared, supervised and approved the technical information in this news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and activities to vary materially from targeted results and planning. Such risks and uncertainties include those described in Tarku’s periodic reports including the annual report or in the filings made by Tarku from time to time with securities regulatory authorities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/773edd3e-29a9-4c05-9235-c325dd78890d



