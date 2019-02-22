iMetal Continues Drill Program at Gowganda West

Vancouver, February 22, 2019 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the first five holes of an expanded maiden drill program at the Zone 1 South target area of its Gowganda West Project, contiguous to Pan American Silver's Juby deposit and 15 km west of recently announced new discoveries at Canada Cobalt's Castle mine project.

iMetal's fourth and fifth diamond drill holes at Gowganda West extended the first three holes 50 meters to the north and 50 meters to the south. Core from the most recent two holes will be logged in the coming days, but additional logging of the first three holes further supports a widespread hydrothermal system with abundant fine-grained pyrite, pervasive silicification, quartz-carbonate veining and very distinctive Timiskaming-like red jasper conglomerate. This package within a sedimentary basin is considered to be an ideal host for gold. Core is being cut and sent in for assaying.

Johan Grandin, iMetal President and CEO, commented: "First-ever drilling at Gowganda West is off to a highly encouraging start. What we observed at surface in our successful sampling program is being intersected at depth, and that's what's most exciting. We look forward to continuing the drill program into March."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Fedikow, Ph.D. P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI-43-101.

We seek Safe Harbor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Johan Grandin

President & CEO,

jgrandin@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-739-9713

iMetal Resources Inc.

588-580 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 3B6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.