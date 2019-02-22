Prize Mining Provides Update on Reinstatement of Trading

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2019 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) wishes to provide a status update on the reinstatement of trading in the securities of Prize. The TSX Venture Exchange (the Exchange) issued a Bulletin on the afternoon of Thursday, February 21, 2019, following confirmation that the Company meets continued listing requirements, which indicates that the Company will resume trading on Monday, February 25, 2019.

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

