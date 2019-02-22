Sabina Gold & Silver Announces 2019 Budget to Focus on De-risking Activities and Exploration on the Back River Gold Project in Nunavut

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2019 - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SBB.T), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce budget plans and activities for 2019.



Sabina is advancing its high grade, permitted project towards a production decision with measured initiatives within the Company’s financial resources. The 2019 budget enables the Company to continue its two-pronged approach: completing project development activities that continue to reduce execution risk as well as continuing high value exploration. The 2019 budget totals approximately $41 million in expenditures, including certain discretionary expenditures of $6-8 million for earthworks programs at Goose. The discretionary spending will be assessed during the year and depending on prevailing market sentiment could be deferred resulting in a larger cash balance at the end of 2019.

The 2019 budget delivers:

Additional de-risking of mine construction by completion of: Winter-ice-road construction and haulage of materials to Goose site from the port facility at Bathurst Inlet. Detailed selection of process plant equipment and the major vendors suppliers. Development of an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the process plant, including fixed pricing and performance guarantee. The EPC contract provides greater certainty of costs and schedule than the method of delivery proposed in the feasibility study. Goose site construction, including earthworks to prepare the process plant site, pads and access roads Detailed engineering to support initial mine development, bulk earthworks, process plant and tailings storage facility construction and completion of issued-for-construction drawings Procurement of the process plant major equipment certified drawings and ~1.0 million litres of fuel for 2019 and some initial 2020 activities A sea-lift of construction equipment to be delivered to the Port facility in the summer of 2019 An exploration program of ~8,000 metres commencing in the spring, focused on Nuvuyak, Hook and other targets primarily at Goose Advancement of remaining minor licenses and authorizations.

“2019 will be another significant year for the Company as our work programs continue to advance Back River towards a production decision and focus on high value exploration targets at the Goose property,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “Through our project development activities, we continue to demonstrate the constructability and improve the logistics and infrastructure of the Project while delivering better confidence in capital costs through the delivery of an EPC contract. Additionally, we will continue to focus on drill targets at the Goose property that present opportunities for extended mine life and/or improved Project economics. This work continues to unlock a much larger picture in terms of resource and district potential and the potential of Back River to be a multi-generational mining district.

With regard to project financing, the Company has advanced negotiations for a debt package for the Project and believes that the debt component could be completed on favourable terms. Equity is not currently available on acceptable terms as it would result in unacceptable dilution of the value of the Project to our shareholders. Without equity funding in place, the Company will continue to move forward within our existing financial resources and first gold production will be delayed to Q4 2022. Ultimately, we believe that the de-risking and other activities planned for 2019 will reduce execution risk which will result in a better financing package for the Project.”

Exploration Drilling

During 2019, Sabina will continue to conduct multi-stage exploration and target initiatives at Back River that will consist of drilling of approximately 8,000 metres, geologic mapping and rock sampling across a number of target areas, till and soil sampling and geophysics surveys.

The drilling strategy will continue to focus at the Goose project in the key areas of resource growth and optimization in high grade zones, and advancement of new target concepts. The top priority for drilling will be to continue to grow the Nuvuyak discovery, definition of a prospective zone of shallower level high grade Hook zone mineralization, and further targeting in the high-grade portions of the Llama extension and north Vault area. With additional confirmatory drilling the three high grade discoveries made since the 2015 feasibility represent opportunities to extend the mine life and/or improve the already robust economics of the Back River project.

Goose camp is expected to open in mid-March 2019 with drilling beginning in April. If warranted, additional drilling would be planned in the summer months to follow up on results from the spring program.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015).

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

The Company had approximately $50 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as at December 31, 2018.

