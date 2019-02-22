Vancouver, February 22, 2019 - - Klondike Silver Corp. (TSX-V:KS) is participating in the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference (PDAC) (Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front St W, Toronto, ON) Sunday March 3, 2019 to Wednesday March 6, 2019.

Klondike Silver at PDAC

Investors Exchange Booth 3231

Meet Tom Kennedy (CEO) + Dave Makepeace (P.Eng.)

Registration Hours:

South Building, Level 600

Fri, March 1 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Sat, March 2 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Sun, March 3 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Mon, March 4 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Tue, March 5 7:00 am - 5:00 pm Wed, March 6 7:00 am - 12:00 pm

Exhibit Hours

South Building, Level 800 & North Building, Level 300

Sun, March 3 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Mon, March 4 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Tue, March 5 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Wed, March 6 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

PDAC is proud to be the leading voice of Canada's mineral exploration and development community since 1932. With over 8,000 members around the world, their mission is to promote a globally responsible, vibrant and sustainable minerals industry.

The annual PDAC Convention is the world's premier international event for the minerals and mining industry. It has attracted more than 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years.

The PDAC Convention is the most-attended event for the world's mineral exploration and mining sector.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver's Royalty Free ZINC SILVER LEAD land package (100 km2) is located in the SLOCAN MINING CAMP (Southeast British Columbia - 138 km North of Teck's Zinc Silver Lead smelter (Trail B.C.)). Based on the British Columbia MINFILE mineral database, sixty eight (68) of the one hundred and seventy three (173) past producing Zinc Silver Lead mines in the Slocan Mining Camp are located in the Klondike Silver land package. Klondike Silver has created the first real opportunity to invest in and properly explore a sizeable portion of one of the most historic mining camps in British Columbia. Klondike likes to think of the Slocan as the last best under explored Zinc Silver Lead camp in Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors CONTACT INFORMATION Klondike Silver Corp. Corporate Inquiries: "Thomas Kennedy" Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com CEO, Director

