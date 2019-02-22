Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Highland Copper announces resignation of a director

21:50 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

LONGUEUIL, Feb. 22, 2019 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) announces that Mr. Luc Lessard has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective February 21, 2019, for personal reasons. On behalf of the Company, Mr. David Fennell wishes to thank Mr. Lessard for his past services and wishes him well in his future projects.

About Highland

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company’s principal asset is the Copperwood Project, a development stage copper project fully permitted to move into the construction stage. More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Denis Miville-Deschênes, President & CEO
David Charles, Investor relations
Tel: +1.450.677.2455
Email: info@highlandcopper.com


Highland Copper Company Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.highlandcopper.com


