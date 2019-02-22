Highland Copper announces resignation of a director

LONGUEUIL, Feb. 22, 2019 - Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI, OTCQB: HDRSF) (the “Company”) announces that Mr. Luc Lessard has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective February 21, 2019, for personal reasons. On behalf of the Company, Mr. David Fennell wishes to thank Mr. Lessard for his past services and wishes him well in his future projects.



Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company’s principal asset is the Copperwood Project, a development stage copper project fully permitted to move into the construction stage. More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

