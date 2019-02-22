New Pacific Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2019 - New Pacific Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NUAG) (OTCQX: NUPMF) (“New Pacific” or the “Company”) has granted an aggregate of 1,955,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan today.



The options are exercisable at a price of $2.15 per share, being the closing price of the shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 21, 2019, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will vest in equal six-month instalments over 36 months and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

New Pacific is a Canadian exploration and development company which owns the Silver Sand Project in the Potosí Department of Bolivia, the Tagish Lake gold project in Yukon, Canada and the RZY Project in Qinghai Province, China. Its largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc., and Pan American Silver Corp., one of the world's largest primary silver producers, which operates six mines, including the San Vicente mine located in the Potosí Department of Bolivia.

