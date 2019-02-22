Amex Grants Stock Options

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2019 - Amex Exploration Inc. (“Amex” or the “Company”) (AMX: TSX-V; FRA: MX0) announces that its Board of Directors has approved the granting of a total of 2,250,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants. The options which vest immediately can be exercised at the price of $1.24 for a period of 5 years.



About Amex

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

