Unaware of Any Material Change

22.02.2019  |  The Newswire

Chelsea, Quebec / The Newswire / February 22, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert Mining") (TSX-V: AIIM) an exploration mining and services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector.

Artificial Intelligence, Algorithms, Data Mining, several terms very familiar to Albert Mining

With more than 27 public discoveries since 2005, Albert Mining is proud to be the pioneer and one of the first service company using Artificial Intelligence and data mining software in the mining sector.

At the request of IIROC, Albert Mining wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fontaine

President and CEO of Albert Mining Inc.

Telephone: 514-994-5843

Fax: 819-827-4267

Email: michel@albertmining.com

Website: www.albertmining.com

Albert Mining-Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Additional information about the Company is available under Albert Mining's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Albert Mining Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.albertmining.com


