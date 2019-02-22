Stroud Resources Announces New CEO

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2019 - Stroud Resources Ltd. (TSXV-SDR) (“Stroud”) announces the appointment of Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, Ph.D., PMP, P.Geo., a director of the Company since July 2014, as its Chief Executive Officer.



Dr. Jobin-Bevans has almost 30 years experience in the mineral exploration industry and more than 17 years of direct experience with public and private companies as an officer, director and technical advisor and has been involved with taking several private companies public. He is a registered geoscientist with the association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario (APGO), and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Geology, Lakehead University and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP). Scott has an extensive industry and government network and served as President (2010-2012) and a Director (2002-2010) of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

The Board of Directors of Stroud is pleased to have a seasoned mining executive join the management team. The Company is initiating further development of its Santo Domingo Silver Project in Mexico. “I am very encouraged by the results to date from Santo Domingo and look forward to working with the board and management in moving this asset forward,” stated Dr. Jobin-Bevans. “We appreciate the work Mirsad Jakubovic has done over the past 5 years to guide Stroud and I look forward to working with Mirsad in his capacity as CFO.”

The Santo Domingo Silver Project is located in Jalisco, Mexico, along the Western silver-gold belt of the Sierra Madre Mountains. The site’s proximity to Guadalajara provides excellent access to roads and facilities, with power and water supply on-site. The property is 100% owned by Stroud.

