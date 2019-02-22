SEMAFO Reports Contractor Fatalities at Mana

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2019 - Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) regrets to announce that two employees of a local contractor were fatally injured at the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso. The accident occurred when the driver of the light vehicle in which they were travelling, lost control of the truck on a haul road to the mine. No other vehicles were involved in the unfortunate incident.
The Corporation has filed a report with the relevant authorities, and the contractor is investigating the cause of the accident.
Directors and management would like to extend their deep condolences to the families and colleagues of the deceased.
About SEMAFO SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.
