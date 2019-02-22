Orezone Grants Stock Options

OTTAWA, Feb. 22, 2019 - Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) (“Orezone” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted stock options for a total of 4,065,000 common shares of the Company to directors, officers and employees of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at C$0.53 per common share and will expire on February 21, 2024. These stock options are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company’s stock option plan.



Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 18,631,000 stock options outstanding, representing approximately 8.8% of the 210,935,364 common shares currently issued and outstanding.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is a Canadian company with a successful gold discovery track record and recent mine development experience in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, a fully permitted, low cost, development stage gold project in Burkina Faso, situated 85 km east of the capital city of Ouagadougou, adjacent to an international highway.

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

