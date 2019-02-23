Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Provides an Update on the Develoment of Its Wanipigow Sand Project; Clarifies Technical Disclosure; Appoints General Manager for the Project

CALGARY, Feb. 22, 2019 - Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (TSXV:CPS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the development of its Wanipigow Sand Project.



TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The Company advises investors that it does not have a current technical report supporting the development of the Wanipigow Sand Project. Accordingly, the internal economic assessment and estimates of mineral resources previously disclosed by the Company on the Company's website in investor materials such as corporate presentations are not supported by a NI 43-101 technical report and therefore should not be relied upon until such information has been verified and supported by a technical report in compliance with NI 43-101.

Following the consolidation of leases and an extensive additional drilling and assaying program, a new NI 43-101 technical report (the “New Technical Report”) is in the process of being completed with respect to the Wanipigow Sand Project. This New Report Technical Report is expected to be made public and filed early in the second quarter of 2019.

FIELD EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENT

CPS is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ami Gignac as General Manager of the Wanipigow Sand Project effective March 1, 2019. Ms. Gignac has more than 20 years experience in the construction materials and industrial sand industries and served in positions spanning front-line supervision to executive level management. Ms. Gignac specializes in project management, workforce development and maximizing operational efficiency. Her priority will be to work with local communities, including Hollow Water First Nations, to build a sustainable workforce. She will bring her unique perspective focusing on safety leadership, diversity and inclusion. Ms. Gignac holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release related to the preparation and anticipated timing of the filing of the New Technical Report are forward-looking statements based on material assumptions concerning the remaining work and review required to complete the New Technical Report. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements including the risk that the New Technical Report may be delayed. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be construed in light of such factors, and the Company is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.