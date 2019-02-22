Fidelity Minerals Corp. Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / February 22nd, 2019 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSX-V: FMN | FSE: S5GM | SSE: MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), previously announced in its News Releases dated January 28, 2019 and February 4, 2019. The Private Placement was oversubscribed, and for the second tranche the Company issued 8,927,800 units (each, a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $446,390. To date the Company has issued, including the first tranche that closed on February 4, 2019, a total of 15,727,800 units at $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $786,390. Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one transferable share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") with each Warrant exercisable into one additional Share at $0.06 per Share for one (1) year following the closing date.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid a total of $27,800 in finders' fees and issued 540,000 broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") with each Broker Warrant exercisable into one additional Share at $0.06 per Share for one (1) year following the closing date. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is an emerging gold producer focusing on unlocking value from advanced stage mining assets in Peru. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value, now anchored by Lions Bay Capital Inc.

On behalf of the Board of Montan.

Ian Graham

CEO and Director

Tel: +1.604.671.1353

Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com

For more information, please visit the corporate website at http://www.fidelityminerals.com or contact:

Investor Contacts:

Luis F. Zapata

Executive Chairman

Tel: +1.604.358.1382

Tel: +51.999.968.827 (Peru)

Email: lzapata@fidelityminerals.com

Bahay Ozcakmak

Director

Tel: +61.3.9236.2800

Email: bahay@lionsbaycapital.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.