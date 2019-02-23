Filo Mining Files Technical Report for Flagship Filo del Sol Project

VANCOUVER, Feb. 22, 2019 - Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV, Nasdaq First North: FIL) ("Filo Mining", "Filo", or the "Company") announces that a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the "Technical Report"), which summarizes the results of a Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Company's Filo del Sol Project has been completed and filed on SEDAR. The results of the PFS on Filo del Sol were announced in the Company's news release dated January 13, 2019.

The Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pre-feasibility Study for the Filo del Sol Project" dated February 22, 2019 with an effective date of January 13, 2019, was prepared by Fionnuala Devine, P.Geo., of Merlin Geosciences Inc.; Robin Kalanchey, P.Eng., of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc.; Scott Elfen, P.E., of Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc.; Bruno Borntraeger, P.Eng., of Knight Piésold (Vancouver); Ian Stilwell, P.Eng., of BGC Engineering Canada Inc.; James N. Gray, P.Geo., of Advantage Geoservices; Jay Melnyk, P.Eng., of AGP Mining Consultants Inc.; and Neil Winkelmann, FAusIMM, of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., all of whom are Qualified Persons as defined by NI- 43-101 and are independent of the Company. The Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.filo-mining.com).

ABOUT FILO MINING CORP.

Filo Mining is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds a 100% interest in the Filo del Sol Project located on the border between San Juan Province, Argentina and Region III, Chile. Filo del Sol is located between the prolific Maricunga and El Indio Gold Belts, two major mineralized trends that contain such deposits as Caspiche, La Coipa, Veladero, and El Indio. The region is mining-friendly and hosts a number of large scale mining operations. The project area is covered under the Mining Integration and Complementation Treaty between Chile and Argentina, which provides the framework for the development of cross border mining projects.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Filo Mining is listed on the TSX-V and Nasdaq First North Exchange Stockholm under the trading symbol "FIL". The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

