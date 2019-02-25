Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Newmont to Present at BMO Metals & Mining Conference

04:39 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Newmont Mining Corporation’s (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) Chief Executive Officer, Gary Goldberg, will present at the BMO Capital Markets 28th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Mountain Time). The presentation will be broadcast via webcast on the Company’s website.

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Mining 2019 BMO Global Metals & Mining Presentation
URL: https://cc.talkpoint.com/bmoc001/022519a_as/?entity=12_NGD23YS

The presentation will be available the morning of Monday, February 25, 2019 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the replay will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Company’s operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Contact

Investor Contact
Jessica Largent 303.837.5484 jessica.largent@newmont.com

Media Contact
Omar Jabara 303.837.5114 omar.jabara@newmont.com


