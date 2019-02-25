Mexus Moving Forward with Pad Reconstruction

CABORCA, Feb. 25, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) confirmed that with its first stage of exploratory core drilling complete, the company continues to move forward with its plan to mine 3500 tons of Julio II vein ore per week. The company is utilizing its own equipment but will contract the blasting and crushing, and will maintain the highest grade of ore being placed on the leach pad. Mexus is setting up a laboratory and interviewing qualified experienced people to operate the lab. Cesar Lemas, Mexus geologist and advisor, is overseeing and handling operations at the Santa Elena mine. The company has removed approximately half of the material from the existing leach pad in preparation for the soon to be mined Julio II quartz vein material. Mexus President Paul Thompson believes the company can achieve one gram per ton gold recovery along with 4 grams per ton silver. This small but important production amount will give Mexus the funds to begin its second stage of drilling and meet ongoing obligations.



Recently, there have been two major mining companies who have visited the mine reviewing grades and current infrastructure. Mr. Thompson stated that although the plan is to continue to move forward towards production, the company will consider offers and opportunities that would maximize shareholder return.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

