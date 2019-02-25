FireFox Gold now trading on the Frankfurt Exchange

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2019 - FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FFOX, FSE: A2PDU7) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it is now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol FIY (WKN A2PDU7). The Company's main listing remains on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol FFOX.

FireFox President and CEO Carl Löfberg commented: "As a European-focused company we felt it was important to broaden our market to include a European exchange. We have had excellent response to our marketing so far, and so we expect to see strong trading support in Frankfurt."

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture stock exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. The Company is focused entirely on gold exploration in Finland where it is actively exploring its project portfolio that includes over 130,000 hectares of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its 1st ranking in the 2017 Fraser Institute Survey of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: exploration results, changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding the potential scale and orientation of the mineral system, future exploration programs and the timing thereof, including follow-up drill testing of exploration targets, operational plans and Finnish mining prospects. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

It should also be noted that while FireFox's properties are sometimes adjacent to or nearby operating or historic gold mines or active gold projects being advanced by other companies, the mineralization on properties nearby FireFox's land packages is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on FireFox's properties.

