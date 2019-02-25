Lithium Americas Provides Updates on the Cauchari-Olaroz and Thacker Pass Projects

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2019 - Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC; NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas”, “LAC” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a construction update on the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project ("Cauchari-Olaroz") in the Province of Jujuy, Argentina. Cauchari-Olaroz is 100%-owned by Minera Exar S.A. (“Minera Exar”), a joint venture company owned 62.5% by Lithium Americas and 37.5% by Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (“Ganfeng Lithium”).



Although January and February are characterized as the rainy season at Cauchari-Olaroz, the site has received unusually heavy rainfall during recent weeks. Minera Exar is pleased to report minimum disruptions to the current construction activities and Caucharí-Olaroz remains on track to reach production in 2020.

Jon Evans, the Company’s President and COO, commented, “Heavy rainfall in January and February has not had a material impact to our construction activities and schedule. We note the temporary disruptions to the international paved highway in Jujuy were quickly corrected and the dilution impact to the ponds was minor at this stage of development.” Mr. Evans continued, “We are very pleased with the progress at site and continue to work closely with our partner, Ganfeng Lithium, to explore ways to further optimize the project.”

Additional construction updates are as follows:

Evaporation ponds: Two ponds are now completed with the first pond currently being filled with brine from the production wells. There are another four ponds under construction. Pond construction is on schedule to complete all evaporation ponds covering 12 km 2 during the first quarter of next year. Liner supply and liner installation contracts for the remaining ponds have been awarded securing supply for the critical material.

during the first quarter of next year. Liner supply and liner installation contracts for the remaining ponds have been awarded securing supply for the critical material. Production wells: Currently there are seven wells in production and three more are under construction. By the end of April, the project is scheduled to have seven drilling rigs mobilized at site for drilling of additional production wells.

Civil: Work associated with roads and platforms continues as planned. Contracts have been awarded for earthworks (plant and operations camp), concrete supply, and other key items.

Procurement: Minera Exar is in the process of reviewing proposals for long lead items and expects to finalize such awards in due course.

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on development of its 100% owned Thacker Pass lithium project (“Thacker Pass”) located in Nevada. Following the release of the Preliminary Feasibility Study in August 2018, through development of a pilot plant in Reno, Nevada, the Company is considering the production of lithium hydroxide directly from lithium sulphate to provide added flexibility. Commissioning of the pilot plant is underway, with testing and optimization expected to commence in the near term.

The Company continues to advance engineering work and mine plan design. The Company has also completed environmental baseline data collection and is advancing its permitting applications.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Rene LeBlanc, a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. LeBlanc is the Chief Technical Officer of the Company. Additional information is contained in Lithium Americas’ current technical reports for the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project and the Thacker Pass lithium project, available at www.sedar.com.

About Lithium Americas:

Lithium Americas, together with Ganfeng Lithium, is developing the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium project, under construction in Jujuy, Argentina through its 62.5% interest in Minera Exar. In addition, Lithium Americas owns 100% of the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada, the largest known lithium deposit in the United States. The Company’s stock trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

